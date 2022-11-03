Friday night will showcase the first round of the District 9 football playoffs as four Tri-County Area teams will be hitting the gridiron in hopes of picking up a district title. All contests are also rematches from various weeks of the season and are set for 7 p.m. kickoffs.
The District 9 Class A quarterfinals sees No. 3 Brockway (6-4) host No. 6 Coudersport.
Class 2A has a semifinal matchup on tap as No. 3 Karns City (6-4) and No. 2 Brookville (5-5) square off at Clarion University.
Class 3A sees two local teams in another semifinal matchup with No. 3 Punxsutawney (6-4) and No. 2 St. Marys (6-4) — with that game taking place at DuBois’ EJ Mansell Stadium.
Here is a closer look at this week’s contests:
Class A Quarterfinals
(6) Coudersport (6-3) at
(3) Brockway (6-4)
Both teams met much earlier in the season, Week 3 to be exact, as the Falcons — Region 3’s only playoff representative after Elk County Catholic and Otto-Eldred opted out of the playoffs — will be looking for revenge.
That game saw the Rovers trek up north to Coudersport as they absolutely demolished the Falcons, 70-16.
Coudersport actually brought back the opening kickoff for a touchdown —83 yards from Jackson Moss — to go up 8-0. But from there, 63-unanswered points by Rovers eventually gave them the 70-16 lopsided win.
Brockway outgained Coudy 629-99 on the night as quarterback Brayden Fox threw for 371 yards and six touchdowns — three of which went to Alex Carlson, who had a dozen receptions for 196 yards. Dylan Hanna also had two receiving TDs in the Week 3 win while running back Jendy Cuello scored two of his own on 106 yards on 15 carries.
But since that loss, the Falcons have gone 5-1, with its only blemish being a Week 7, 38-19, loss to Otto-Eldred. Prior to the Brockway loss, Coudersport opened its season with 33-16 loss to Keystone and then beat Bradford, 38-27, in Week 2.
After the Brockway loss, the Falcons pitched three straight shutouts against Region 3 schools — 16-0 over Smethport, 22-0 over Cameron County and 6-0 over Elk County Catholic — before falling to Otto-Eldred in Week 7.
Coudersport’s final two games of the year saw them defeat Sheffield, 30-7, in Week 8 and Bucktail, 55-6, in Week 9 before not playing a game last week.
The Rovers suffered two straight losses to Union-A/C Valley and Port Allegany after the Coudersport win before reeling off three straight against Smethport (41-6), Keystone (21-20) and Ridgway (41-13) before falling to Redbank Valley, 34-28.
Brockway then pitched a shutout last week, 35-0, against Cameron County.
Fox finished the regular season with 2,106 passing yards, 24 TDs and eight interceptions. Cuello rushed for 1,019 yards and 10 TDs while Carlson had 81 receptions for 883 yards and 11 scores.
Coudersport’s Ethan Ott, who missed the Brockway game, led the Falcons with 731 yards rushing in seven games with seven touchdowns. Xander Brown was second with 425 yards and six TDs.
Class 2A Semifinal
(3) Karns City (6-4)
vs. (2) Brookville (5-5)
at Clarion University
After starting off its season 1-4, a 4-1 finish helped get the Raiders into the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.
Losses to Central Clarion (42-7), Tyrone (30-0) and Keystone (20-19) had the Raiders at 0-3 to begin the year before winning 7-0 against Moniteau in Week 4. But a 24-14 loss to DuBois set Brookville at 1-4 with nowhere to go but up — and that’s exactly what they did.
A 22-19 win against St. Marys in Week 6 followed with a 41-0 shutout of Bradford in Week 7. That set up Week 8’s game with Karns City as the Raiders took down the Gremlins, 34-7, to get back to the .500 mark.
That game saw quarterback Noah Peterson go 13-of-14 for 103 yards while also rushing for 125 yards and a score.
Jackson Zimmerman had 79 yards and three touchdowns before leaving the game in the second half as the Brookville defense held KC quarterback Eric Booher to 2-for-18 with 14 yards and three interceptions.
Brookville then lost in Week 9 to Punxsutawney, 21-13, for the Route 36 trophy on a Thursday night contest before finishing its season at 5-5 with a 41-3 win over Bellefonte last week.
Zimmerman missed two games this year but still racked up 980 rushing yards and 15 TDs while senior wideout Brayden Kunselman had 676 yards receiving on 54 receptions and nine touchdowns.
Karns City also started out the 2022 season in a hole, losing its first two games to DuBois (28-7) and Redbank Valley (25-15). But three consecutive wins over Ridgway (28-0), St. Marys (14-6) and Moniteau (35-6) got the Gremlins over .500 before falling in overtime, 26-20, to Central Clarion.
The Gremlins eked out a 15-13 win over Punxsutawney in Week 7 before falling to the Raiders in Week 8. Its last two games were a 42-14 win over Bradford and last week’s 35-27 upset of Clearfield.
Karns City has rushed for 2,172 total yards this year with eight different players having at least 125 or more yards. Of those eight, Levi Hawk leads the way with 492 yards and four TDs while freshman Nathan Hess has the most touchdowns with six.
Class 3A Semifinal
(3) Punxsutawney (6-4)
vs. (2) St. Marys (6-4)
at EJ Mansell Stadium, DuBois
The Punxsutawney Chucks are playoff bound for the first time since 2014 — which was the final season of head coach Alan Nichol’s first stint with the team. It’ll be Nichol leading the Chucks into the playoffs again as a 3-seed in taking on the St. Marys Flying Dutch.
For the Dutch, its a fourth-consecutive playoff berth as the winner of Friday night’s matchup will play top seed Clearfield for the Class 3A title next week.
Both teams will square off at DuBois’ EJ Mansell Stadium as St. Marys got the better of the Chucks in the regular season, picking up a 34-21 win in Week 5.
That game saw St. Marys quarterback Charlie Coudriet go 16-of-22 for 197 yards and three touchdowns, with Logan Mosier scoring two of those TDs on 149 yards and 10 receptions while also scoring another TD on a 75-yard punt return.
The Dutchmen shut down Punxsy’s run game and its star senior in Zeke Bennett, as he rushed for just 69 yards on 28 carries in the Week 5 matchup.
Punxsy’s first winning season in eight years kicked off with wins over Bradford (56-0) and Kane (37-16) before the Chucks fell in three straight to Redbank Valley (28-14), Central Clarion (45-7) and St. Marys.
The Chucks then were able to pitch a shutout in Week 6, 23-0, over DuBois before falling in a close one to Karns City, 15-13, in Week 7. But the Chucks were then able to end the year on a three-game winning streak, first picking up another shutout, this one a 41-0 game over Moniteau, in Week 8.
Punxsy then got the Route 36 trophy over Brookville, 21-13, in Week 9 before beating Union-A/C Valley, 27-7, last week to cap off the regular season.
Bennett has 1,288 rushing yards on the year with 14 touchdowns while Noah Weaver leads the team through the air with 405 yards and six touchdowns.
St. Marys started out the season 3-0 with wins over Moniteau (47-14), Ridgway (27-6) and Kane (30-0) before Karns City knocked them off, 14-6, in Week 4.
After the Dutchmen’s win over Punxsy, St. Marys then fell to Brookville, 22-19, before two straight wins over DuBois (34-27) and Bradford (31-0) before falling to Central Clarion (48-27) in Week 9.
A scheduling error then technically gave St. Marys its fourth loss of the season last week, as Tyrone was given a forfeit win.
Coudriet has 1,653 passing yards with 22 TDs and 14 interceptions on the season. Junior RB Matthew Davis leads the Dutchmen with 643 yards rushing and four TDs while Coudriet has 571 and nine scores.
Carter Chadsey has 600 yards receiving on 41 receptions for 13 TDs while Mosier has 519 yards and five scores.