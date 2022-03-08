The Tri-County Area will be well-represented on the hardwood at the boys and girls PIAA basketball championships today and tomorrow as there are 14 teams taking part — split with seven boys and seven girls teams each.
Class A had three boys teams and three girls teams. Class 2A has two boys and two girls. Redbank Valley girls and Brookville boys are the lone Class 3A teams, while the St. Marys girls are the lone Class 4A representatives. The DuBois boys team in Class 5A rounds out the area representatives.
Today’s first round games are set for a 7 p.m. tip and include the following:
Boys
Class A
(7-5) Rochester
at (9-1) Elk County Catholic
The Crusaders (22-5), fresh off another district title, will host the WPIAL’s No. 5 seed in Rochester — as the Rams finished the regular season with a 9-12 record against stout competition.
The Rams have limped into the playoffs by going 2-5 in its last seven game, the last of which was a 66-34 loss to WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin. Prior to that, Rochester reeled off four straight wins against Nazareth Prep twice, Western Beaver and Sto-Rox.
They also defeated Aquinas Academy, 72-61, in the WPIAL first round before falling to the eventual champs in Bishop Canevin.
(6-3) Conemaugh Valley at (9-2) DuBois Central Catholic
After a D-9 runner-up finish, the Cardinals (18-8) will try to pick up a first round win against Conemaugh Valley (14-11), who was the third and final team to make it out of District 6.
The Blue Jays were originally the No. 5 seed heading into the D-6 tourney as they beat No. 4 Blacklick Valley, then fell to No. 1 Williamsburg before taking down No. 2 Harmony, 70-67, to advance to the state tourney.
Conemaugh Valley is led by the senior duo of Logan Kent and Zach Malfer. Kent has averaged 19.0 points per game while Malfer averages 12.8 ppg.
(9-5) Johnsonburg
at (7-1) Bishop Canevin
The Rams (12-12) made it through the consey bracket to get the final D-9 spot as they will have a test tonight in taking on the WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin (20-4).
The Crusaders were 10-0 in league play and went into district as the WPIAL top seed, taking down Rochester, Griebel Catholic and finally Union, 66-54, in the title game.
Bishop Canevin’s average margin of win in the three district tourney matchups was 26.7 points. Three of its four losses came in the first five games of the year against Penn Hills, Central Catholic and Butler. Its latest loss was on Jan. 24 against Fox Chapel.
Class 5A
(7-4) Gateway
at (8/9-1) DuBois
The Beavers (17-6) get a WPIAL team in the No. 4-seeded Gateway (15-6) this evening.
Gateway entered the D-7 tourney as the six seed and beat No. 11 West Allegheny before knocking off No. 3 Mars, 66-61, in the quarterfinals. The Gators then fell to No. 2 Newcastle, 72-62, in the semis.
After starting the season 3-3, the Gators have gone 12-3 since.
Girls
Class 2A
(10-3) Cambridge Springs
at (9-1) Brockway
Brockway’s (16-7) first ever state tourney berth sees the Lady Rovers host the District 10 No. 3 seed in Cambridge Springs (18-6).
The Lady Devils were also the three-seed in the D-10 tourney, first beating Seneca 38-31 before falling to No. 2 seed Maplewood, 47-46, in the semis.
Cambridge Springs then faced No. 4 seed Cochranton and came away with a 38-21 win to advance to the state tourney.
(9-2) Clarion-Limestone
at (7-3) Serra Catholic
After finishing runner-up to Brockway, the Lady Lions (12-10) will travel to play the WPIAL third seed in Serra Catholic (20-2).
The Lady Eagles went into the D-7 tourney as the No. 3 seed but played close games in a 45-41 win against No. 14 South Side, a 37-36 win against No. 6 Burgettstown before falling to No. 2 seed and eventual WPIAL champ Neshannock, 41-23.
Chloe Pordash leads Serra Catholic averaging 18.4 ppg.
Class 3A
(7-5) Laurel
at (9-1) Redbank Valley
The Lady Bulldogs (20-5) will look to ride the momentum of upsetting Punxsutawney for the D-9 title tonight in hosting the WPIAL five-seed in Laurel (13-11).
The Lady Spartans — the No. 8 seed in the WPIAL tourney — got a win over No. 9 Charleroi, 61-38, in the first round before falling to eventual champ and No. 1 seed North Catholic, 61-33, in the quarterfinals.
Wednesday’s matchups — also set for 7 p.m. each — include the following:
Boys
Class 2A
(10-4) Cambridge Springs at (9-1) Ridgway
The Elkers (20-5), fresh off its district title over Redbank Valley, get to host the Devils (13-12).
Cambridge Springs was the fourth and final D-10 team to get in the tourney as they’ve lost seven out of its last 11 games.
In the D-10 tourney as the No. 4 seed, they beat No. 5 Eisenhower 68-38 before falling to eventual champs Kennedy Catholic in the semis and then West Middlesex in the consolation game.
(6-3) West Shamokin
vs. (9-2) Redbank Valley,
at Clarion University
The Bulldogs (22-4) will technically be hosting the West Shamokin Wolves (17-8), albeit at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
After the No. 4 seed Wolves beat five-seed Southern Huntingdon 63-43 in the quarterfinals, West Shamokin fell to D-6 champ Portage, 51-42.
The Wolves then won the third place game against Union, 46-33.
Class 3A
(5/9-2) Brookville
at (7-3) Aliquippa
The Raiders (20-3) will take on the WPIAL three-seed in Aliquippa (17-8).
The Quips entered its district tourney as the two-seed but fell to No. 3 Shady Side Academy, 57-51, in the semifinals.
Prior to the semis loss, the Quips had reeled off seven in a row.
Girls
Class 1A
(7-6) Monessen at
(9-1) Elk County Catholic
The Lady Crusaders’ first district title since 2010 results in ECC (24-3) hosting the WPIAL No. 6 seed in Monessen (17-6).
The Lady Greyhounds picked up the district’s final state tourney ticket after beating Riverview 51-16 as the No. 5 seed in the first round and then dropping to No. 4 Aquinas Academy, 60-37, in the quarterfinals.
Prior to that, Monessen had a stretch in the middle of the season where they went 12-2 before dropping two of its last three contests.
(9-4) Ridgway vs.
(6-2) Williamsburg,
at Claysburg-Kimmel
The Lady Elkers (15-9) will take on the District 6 No. 2 seed in Williamsburg (21-6) Wednesday evening.
Williamsburg went into the D-6 tourney as the top seed before falling to Portage, 52-47, in the title game.
The Lady Pirates’ only other five defeats on the year came at the hands of Penns Manor twice, Juniata Valley, Northern Bedford and Bellwood-Antis.
(9-5) DCC
at (7-1) Bishop Canevin
The Lady Cardinals’ (17-9) first state playoff berth since 2004 will see them take on WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin (16-8).
The Lady Crusaders entered the WPIAL tourney as the No. 7 seed in its run to the title. After beating Avella 76-54 in the first round, Bishop Canevin knocked off No. 2 West Greene, 67-63, in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Union, 49-43 in the semis.
In the title game, Bishop Canevin then took down No. 4 Aquinas Academy, 59-40.
Class 4A
(9-1) St. Marys
at (7-2) Knoch
The Lady Dutch (18-6) will look to take down the WPIAL two-seed in Knoch (21-3).
The Lady Knights entered the district tourney as the No. 3 seed and 12-0 in league play. Knoch then made it all the way to the title game before falling to top seed Blackhawk, 55-35.
Prior to the title game defeat, Knoch had reeled off 18 wins in a row with its only losses coming in non-conference play this year against Hampton and Mars — both of which took place in December.