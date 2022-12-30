The Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Teams for Class 1A, 2A and 3A were announced Thursday, and a trio of Tri-County Area players received honors — one in each classification.
Curwensville senior Dan McGarry highlighted that trio as he was voted to the Class A squad at quarterback for the second straight year, while Brookville senior Noah Peterson (defensive back, Class 2A) and Clearfield senior Isaac Samsel (defensive line, Class 3A) were first time selections.
McGarry put together one of the best dual-threat offensive seasons ever by a quarterback in District 9 history and garnered back-to-back All-State recognition despite the Golden Tide enduring through a tough 3-7 season.
Coming off a junior campaign in which he set Curwensville single-season program records in passing yards and completions, McGarry pulled off the rare feat of eclipsing 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing as a senior. He is believed to be just the second D-9 player to pull off that rare double, with the first being Moniteau’s Kyle Armagost in 2011.
All told, McGarry conpleted 164 of 305 passes for 2,067 yards with 21 TDs and 15 interceptions, while also rushing 136 times for 1,042 yards and 13 touchdowns in his historic season. Those 21 touchdown passes were a new school single-season record, as he now owns that mark as well.
On top of that, he also led the Golden Tide with 114 tackles.
As for Peterson, he proved to be a ballhawk on defense in the secondary — all while having to be a Swiss Army Knife on offense for a Brookville squad ravaged by injuries at the quarterback position. The Raiders still went 6-6 and finished as the D-9 Class 2A runner-up.
Peterson led the area with a 9 interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, while also recording 33 tackles (25 solos) and forced one fumble.
Offensively, he started the season at receiver (13 catches, 179 yards, 3 TDs) before having to take over the full-time QB duties as the Raiders’ third starter at the position. He went 79 of 113 for 818 yards with 9 TDs and 5 interceptions while also rushing 36 times for 207 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The area’s final All-State pick in the small school classifications this year was Samsel, who was a monster in the trenches for Clearfield while helping lead the Bison to yet another District 9 Class 3A title while going 8-4 in the final season at the helm for legendary head coach Tim Janocko.
He was arguably the best defensive lineman in the area, leading the Bison in tackles (83), tackles for loss (22.5) and sacks (4) while adding a fumble recovery. Samsel also helped anchor an offensive line that paved the way for the Bison to run for 253 yards a game.
Here is a look at the full All-State teams for Class 1A, 2A and 3A as voted on by the PA Football Writers:
CLASS 1A ALL-STATE TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Alex Erby, Steel-High – 6-4, 205, junior
Braylon Thomas, Union Area – 6-2, 180 junior
Dan McGarry, Curwensville – 5-10, 175 senior
Nehemiah Azeem, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – 5-9, 175 senior
Running Back
Jalen Wagner, Reynolds – 6-1, 190 senior
John Shuster, Windber – 5-11, 190 senior
Landan Stevenson, Mapletown – 5-10, 180 senior
Riley Parker, Canton – 6-0, 190 senior
Ronald Burnette, Steel-High – 5-10, 180 junior
Wide Receiver
Ross Eyer, Muncy – 6-4, 185 senior
Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin – 5-8, 160 senior
Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds – 6-0, 190 senior
Tight End
Austyn Smyth, Northern Lehigh – 6-3, 200 senior
Offensive Line
Andrew Erby Jr., Steel-High – 6-4, 275 junior
Mason Nelson, Canton – 6-2, 290 senior
Jackson VanNorman, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 250 junior
Nate Leksell, Reynolds – 6-0, 255 senior
David Sanchez, Mahanoy Area – 6-1, 290 senior
Tyreese Washington-Law, Clairton – 5-10, 240 senior
Athlete
Branson Eyer, Muncy – 6-1, 175 senior
Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh – 6-2, 180 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 215 senior
Eugene Green, Steel-High – 6-2, 215 junior
Britton Spangle, Glendale – 5-10, 215 senior
Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic – 6-3, 210 junior
Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley – 5-11, 210 senior
Linebacker
Hayden Ward, Canton – 5-11, 165 senior
Jason Shuda, Muncy – 6-1, 220 senior
Ben Manley, Mahanoy Area – 6-2, 225 senior
Cody Dumm, Northern Cambria – 5-9, 180 senior
Ethan Karpowich, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 225 senior
Reece Huntzinger, Tri-Valley – 5-10, 170 senior
Defensive Back
Brock Polinsky, Minersville – 5-11, 165 senior
Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area – 5-9, 155 junior
Tanner Trybus, Cambria Heights – 5-11, 170 senior
Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin – 6-0, 165 junior
Jaeion Perry, Steel-High – 6-1, 175 junior
Specialist
Bailey Ferguson, Canton – 6-0, 170 senior
Athlete
Weston Bellows, Canton – 5-10, 190 senior
Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview – 5-7, 185 junior
Tyler Biggans, West Branch – 5-10, 200 junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Erby, Steel-High
COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steel-High
CLASS 2A ALL-STATE TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse – 6-2, 188 senior
Dominico Spataro, Lakeland – 5-9, 190 senior
Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley – 6-2, 185 senior
Nate Myers, Southern Huntingdon – 6-0, 210 senior
Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox – 6-3, 180 senior
Running Back
Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia – 5-11, 185 senior
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona – 5-7, 180 senior
Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 170 senior
Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley – 5-10, 170 junior
Evan McCracken, Richland – 5-9, 180 junior
Wide Receiver
Sincere Smith, Westinghouse – 6-0, 185 senior
Reese Gaughan, Riverside-Taylor – 6-0, 180 junior
Garen Levis, Sharpsville – 6-1, 185 senior
Damian Tyminski, Pen Argyl – 6-2, 200 junior
Tight End
Lacota Dippre, Lakeland – 6-4, 240 senior
Offensive Line
Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 285 senior
Anthony Jackson, Farrell – 6-5, 320 senior
Adam Wormuth, Lakeland – 6-4, 290 senior
Greg Smith, Steel Valley – 6-5, 315 senior
Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel –6-1, 280 senior
Athlete
Kylon Wilson, Farrell – 5-9, 175 senior
Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-0, 185 senior
Caullin Summers, Sharpsville – 5-10, 155 junior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-3, 215 senior
Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel – 6-4, 275 senior
Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 200 senior
Donte Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 295 senior
Malachi Owens, Farrell – 6-4, 230 senior
Jayzen Flint, West Catholic – 6-4, 225 junior
Linebacker
Dominic Ferrerolf, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205 sophomore
Jordan Nichols, Richland – 6-1, 190 senior
Mason Hoppes, Hughesville – 6-2, 210 senior
Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia – 5-9, 180 senior
Max Schlager, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior
Ryan Miller, Seneca – 6-0, 190 senior
Defensive Back
Aiden Barlett, Hughesville – 6-0, 180 junior
Noah Peterson, Brookville – 6-0, 165 senior
Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley – 6-1, 176 junior
Amil Way, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-0, 185 sophomore
Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel – 5-11, 175 senior
Athlete
Luke Parise, Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior
Aidan Myers, Schuylkill Haven – 5-11, 195 junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Donta Green, Westinghouse
CLASS 3A ALL-STATE TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jeff Hoenstine, Central – 5-10, 175 senior
Tyler Gee, Loyalsock – 5-11, 180 junior
Matt Machalik, Palmerton – 6-1, 190 junior
Danny Darno, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 185 junior
Zach Gordon, Danville – 6-0, 185 senior
Running Back
Davion Hill, Loyalsock – 6-2, 215 senior
Ethen Knox, Oil City – 6-1, 190 junior
Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon – 6-3, 205 junior
Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley – 5-11, 165 junior
Wide Receiver
Eli Lingenfelter, Central – 6-1, 180 senior
Carson Persing, Danville – 5-9, 170 senior
Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock – 6-2, 180 junior
Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior
Joey Flail, North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 junior
Tight End
Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth – 6-4, 230 senior
Ross Gampe, Tyrone – 6-4, 225 senior
Offensive Line
J’ven Williams, Wyomissing – 6-5, 290 senior
Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek – 6-5, 290 senior
Cam Crocker, Oil City – 6-5, 285 senior
Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock – 6-5, 305 senior
Declan Aikens, Danville – 6-2, 270 senior
Peyton Wetzel, Upper Dauphin – 6-3, 265 senior
Athlete
Cade Christopher, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-0, 170 senior
Garrett Harrold, Penn Cambria – 6-4, 200 senior
Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville – 5-10, 205 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe – 6-5, 260 junior
Jason Clark, Central – 5-11, 200 senior
Steve Macheska, Belle Vernon – 6-4, 240 senior
Isaac Samsel, Clearfield – 5-8, 215 senior
Charlie Meehlieb, Elizabeth Forward – 6-4, 225 junior
Linebacker
Mason Raup, Danville – 6-0, 190 senior
Hunter Smith, Central – 6-2, 210 junior
Ryker Jones, Wyomissing – 6-0, 190 junior
Dainn Vassallo, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 225 junior
Matt Kramer, Wyomissing – 6-1, 215 senior
Defensive Back
Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior
Adam LaCarte, Belle Vernon – 6-1, 185 junior
Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing – 5-10, 190 senior
Khari Reid, Neumann-Goretti – 5-8, 160 junior
Specialist
Gavin Mentzer , North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 sophomore
Athlete
Shawn Battle, Neumann-Goretti – 5-11, 187 senior
Ian Goodling, West Perry – 6-0, 170 junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jeff Hoenstine, Central
COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon