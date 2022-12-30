The Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Teams for Class 1A, 2A and 3A were announced Thursday, and a trio of Tri-County Area players received honors — one in each classification.

Curwensville senior Dan McGarry highlighted that trio as he was voted to the Class A squad at quarterback for the second straight year, while Brookville senior Noah Peterson (defensive back, Class 2A) and Clearfield senior Isaac Samsel (defensive line, Class 3A) were first time selections.

McGarry put together one of the best dual-threat offensive seasons ever by a quarterback in District 9 history and garnered back-to-back All-State recognition despite the Golden Tide enduring through a tough 3-7 season.

Coming off a junior campaign in which he set Curwensville single-season program records in passing yards and completions, McGarry pulled off the rare feat of eclipsing 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing as a senior. He is believed to be just the second D-9 player to pull off that rare double, with the first being Moniteau’s Kyle Armagost in 2011.

All told, McGarry conpleted 164 of 305 passes for 2,067 yards with 21 TDs and 15 interceptions, while also rushing 136 times for 1,042 yards and 13 touchdowns in his historic season. Those 21 touchdown passes were a new school single-season record, as he now owns that mark as well.

On top of that, he also led the Golden Tide with 114 tackles.

As for Peterson, he proved to be a ballhawk on defense in the secondary — all while having to be a Swiss Army Knife on offense for a Brookville squad ravaged by injuries at the quarterback position. The Raiders still went 6-6 and finished as the D-9 Class 2A runner-up.

Peterson led the area with a 9 interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, while also recording 33 tackles (25 solos) and forced one fumble.

Offensively, he started the season at receiver (13 catches, 179 yards, 3 TDs) before having to take over the full-time QB duties as the Raiders’ third starter at the position. He went 79 of 113 for 818 yards with 9 TDs and 5 interceptions while also rushing 36 times for 207 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The area’s final All-State pick in the small school classifications this year was Samsel, who was a monster in the trenches for Clearfield while helping lead the Bison to yet another District 9 Class 3A title while going 8-4 in the final season at the helm for legendary head coach Tim Janocko.

He was arguably the best defensive lineman in the area, leading the Bison in tackles (83), tackles for loss (22.5) and sacks (4) while adding a fumble recovery. Samsel also helped anchor an offensive line that paved the way for the Bison to run for 253 yards a game.

Here is a look at the full All-State teams for Class 1A, 2A and 3A as voted on by the PA Football Writers:

CLASS 1A ALL-STATE TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Alex Erby, Steel-High – 6-4, 205, junior

Braylon Thomas, Union Area – 6-2, 180 junior

Dan McGarry, Curwensville – 5-10, 175 senior

Nehemiah Azeem, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – 5-9, 175 senior

Running Back

Jalen Wagner, Reynolds – 6-1, 190 senior

John Shuster, Windber – 5-11, 190 senior

Landan Stevenson, Mapletown – 5-10, 180 senior

Riley Parker, Canton – 6-0, 190 senior

Ronald Burnette, Steel-High – 5-10, 180 junior

Wide Receiver

Ross Eyer, Muncy – 6-4, 185 senior

Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin – 5-8, 160 senior

Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds – 6-0, 190 senior

Tight End

Austyn Smyth, Northern Lehigh – 6-3, 200 senior

Offensive Line

Andrew Erby Jr., Steel-High – 6-4, 275 junior

Mason Nelson, Canton – 6-2, 290 senior

Jackson VanNorman, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 250 junior

Nate Leksell, Reynolds – 6-0, 255 senior

David Sanchez, Mahanoy Area – 6-1, 290 senior

Tyreese Washington-Law, Clairton – 5-10, 240 senior

Athlete

Branson Eyer, Muncy – 6-1, 175 senior

Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh – 6-2, 180 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 215 senior

Eugene Green, Steel-High – 6-2, 215 junior

Britton Spangle, Glendale – 5-10, 215 senior

Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic – 6-3, 210 junior

Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley – 5-11, 210 senior

Linebacker

Hayden Ward, Canton – 5-11, 165 senior

Jason Shuda, Muncy – 6-1, 220 senior

Ben Manley, Mahanoy Area – 6-2, 225 senior

Cody Dumm, Northern Cambria – 5-9, 180 senior

Ethan Karpowich, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 225 senior

Reece Huntzinger, Tri-Valley – 5-10, 170 senior

Defensive Back

Brock Polinsky, Minersville – 5-11, 165 senior

Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area – 5-9, 155 junior

Tanner Trybus, Cambria Heights – 5-11, 170 senior

Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin – 6-0, 165 junior

Jaeion Perry, Steel-High – 6-1, 175 junior

Specialist

Bailey Ferguson, Canton – 6-0, 170 senior

Athlete

Weston Bellows, Canton – 5-10, 190 senior

Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview – 5-7, 185 junior

Tyler Biggans, West Branch – 5-10, 200 junior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Erby, Steel-High

COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steel-High

CLASS 2A ALL-STATE TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse – 6-2, 188 senior

Dominico Spataro, Lakeland – 5-9, 190 senior

Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley – 6-2, 185 senior

Nate Myers, Southern Huntingdon – 6-0, 210 senior

Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox – 6-3, 180 senior

Running Back

Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia – 5-11, 185 senior

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona – 5-7, 180 senior

Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 170 senior

Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley – 5-10, 170 junior

Evan McCracken, Richland – 5-9, 180 junior

Wide Receiver

Sincere Smith, Westinghouse – 6-0, 185 senior

Reese Gaughan, Riverside-Taylor – 6-0, 180 junior

Garen Levis, Sharpsville – 6-1, 185 senior

Damian Tyminski, Pen Argyl – 6-2, 200 junior

Tight End

Lacota Dippre, Lakeland – 6-4, 240 senior

Offensive Line

Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 285 senior

Anthony Jackson, Farrell – 6-5, 320 senior

Adam Wormuth, Lakeland – 6-4, 290 senior

Greg Smith, Steel Valley – 6-5, 315 senior

Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel –6-1, 280 senior

Athlete

Kylon Wilson, Farrell – 5-9, 175 senior

Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-0, 185 senior

Caullin Summers, Sharpsville – 5-10, 155 junior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-3, 215 senior

Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel – 6-4, 275 senior

Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 200 senior

Donte Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 295 senior

Malachi Owens, Farrell – 6-4, 230 senior

Jayzen Flint, West Catholic – 6-4, 225 junior

Linebacker

Dominic Ferrerolf, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205 sophomore

Jordan Nichols, Richland – 6-1, 190 senior

Mason Hoppes, Hughesville – 6-2, 210 senior

Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia – 5-9, 180 senior

Max Schlager, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior

Ryan Miller, Seneca – 6-0, 190 senior

Defensive Back

Aiden Barlett, Hughesville – 6-0, 180 junior

Noah Peterson, Brookville – 6-0, 165 senior

Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley – 6-1, 176 junior

Amil Way, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-0, 185 sophomore

Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel – 5-11, 175 senior

Athlete

Luke Parise, Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior

Aidan Myers, Schuylkill Haven – 5-11, 195 junior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia

COACH OF THE YEAR: Donta Green, Westinghouse

CLASS 3A ALL-STATE TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jeff Hoenstine, Central – 5-10, 175 senior

Tyler Gee, Loyalsock – 5-11, 180 junior

Matt Machalik, Palmerton – 6-1, 190 junior

Danny Darno, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 185 junior

Zach Gordon, Danville – 6-0, 185 senior

Running Back

Davion Hill, Loyalsock – 6-2, 215 senior

Ethen Knox, Oil City – 6-1, 190 junior

Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon – 6-3, 205 junior

Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley – 5-11, 165 junior

Wide Receiver

Eli Lingenfelter, Central – 6-1, 180 senior

Carson Persing, Danville – 5-9, 170 senior

Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock – 6-2, 180 junior

Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior

Joey Flail, North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 junior

Tight End

Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth – 6-4, 230 senior

Ross Gampe, Tyrone – 6-4, 225 senior

Offensive Line

J’ven Williams, Wyomissing – 6-5, 290 senior

Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek – 6-5, 290 senior

Cam Crocker, Oil City – 6-5, 285 senior

Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock – 6-5, 305 senior

Declan Aikens, Danville – 6-2, 270 senior

Peyton Wetzel, Upper Dauphin – 6-3, 265 senior

Athlete

Cade Christopher, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-0, 170 senior

Garrett Harrold, Penn Cambria – 6-4, 200 senior

Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville – 5-10, 205 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe – 6-5, 260 junior

Jason Clark, Central – 5-11, 200 senior

Steve Macheska, Belle Vernon – 6-4, 240 senior

Isaac Samsel, Clearfield – 5-8, 215 senior

Charlie Meehlieb, Elizabeth Forward – 6-4, 225 junior

Linebacker

Mason Raup, Danville – 6-0, 190 senior

Hunter Smith, Central – 6-2, 210 junior

Ryker Jones, Wyomissing – 6-0, 190 junior

Dainn Vassallo, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 225 junior

Matt Kramer, Wyomissing – 6-1, 215 senior

Defensive Back

Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior

Adam LaCarte, Belle Vernon – 6-1, 185 junior

Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing – 5-10, 190 senior

Khari Reid, Neumann-Goretti – 5-8, 160 junior

Specialist

Gavin Mentzer , North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 sophomore

Athlete

Shawn Battle, Neumann-Goretti – 5-11, 187 senior

Ian Goodling, West Perry – 6-0, 170 junior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jeff Hoenstine, Central

COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon

