CLARION — The District 9 Chapter of the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association inducted its 22nd class into the district’s Hall of Fame Saturday prior to the finals of the Class AA individual championships at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
The newest induction class featured six honorees, three with ties to the Tri-County Area in Garet Pisani (Ridgway, wrestler), Joel Elmquist (Johnsonburg, wrestler/coach) and Bob Imhof (Ridgway, contributor).
The other three inductees were Kyle Bova (Coudersport, wrestler), Rob Cosper (Smethport, coach) and Terry Schwab (Cameron County/Smethport, coach).
Here is a closer look at the newest members of the District 9 Wrestling Hall of Fame:
Garet Pisani
Ridgway
Pisani, a 2010 graduate of Ridgway, is one of just two Class AA wrestlers in District 9 history to be a four-time district champion and be a member of four District 9 team tournament championship squads.
He actually held that distinction alone until Saturday, when following his Hall of Fame induction, Brookville senior Owen Reinsel joined him in that exclusive club. A brief ceremony was held to honor both for the rare accomplishment.
Pisani, who won D-9 titles at 103, 119, 130 and 135, was a four-time Northwest Regional finalist, winning titles as a junior and senior at 130 and 135, respectively.
He also won three medals in four trips to the PIAA Championships, placing sixth as a sophomore, eighth as a junior and fourth as a senior.
Pisani finished his standout career with a record of 152-21, which ranks him second on the Elkers’ all-time wins list behind Nikko Leitzel (156-13).
Joel Elmquist
Johnsonburg
Ealmquist, a 1995 graduate of Johnsonnburg, was a four-time District 9 placewinner — finishing second twice and fourth twice. He was a runner-up at the 1995 Northwest Regional Tournament to earn a trip to states.
Following graduation, Elmquist wrestled at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown (UPJ). After graduation from college, Elmquist returned to Johnsonburg to coach wrestling at his alma mater and compiled a record of 32-15 from 2000-2003.
He then moved to Stephens City, Va., where coached at John Champe High School from 2004-2017, amassing an impressive record of 379-136. He also coached football for eight years at Shenandoah University.
Bob Imhof
Ridgway
Imhoff, a 1965 graduate of Ridgway, was never a wrestler himself but became a fan of the sport in 1962, the year Ridgway’s program was established. He admired the amount of physical and mental dedication it took to be a wrestlers.
During the following years, Imhoff began to compile the history of the Elkers, including all the dual meet and tournament results. Eventually, this led to Imhoff compiling a history of District 9 wrestling history.
Traveling to wrestling tournaments became a major part of his life, including dual meets, districts, regionals and states. During his years of service in the Air Force, Imhoff credits and thanks his mother, who sent him all the wrestling results from local newspapers.
In 2006, Imhoff became Co-Chairman and later the Chairman of the District 9 Hall of Fame Committe, which has the responsibility of determining the yearly inductees.
He currently resides in Ridgway and serves the board of directors for several local organizations.
Imhoff was not part of the initial Hall of Fame class that was announced for this year. However, several coaches and district officials took it upon themselves to make him a part of this year’s class — something he’d never do on his own — to honor him for his decades long support of District 9 wrestling.
Kyle Bova
Coudersport
Bova, a 2014 Coudersport grad, was a three-time District 9 champion (152 twice, 160) and captured a Northwest Regional title as a senior at 160.
The former Falcon standout qualified for states three times and won two medals. He was a state runner-up at 152 as a junior before winning PIAA gold as a senior. Bova finished his career with a record of 141-12.
Rob Cosper
Smethport
Cosper, a 1996 grad of Smerthport, was a three-time District 9 placewinner, capturing a fourth and two seconds. He finished fourth at the the 1996 Northwest Regional to earn a trip to states, where he placed fifth at 275 pounds. He posted a high school record of 90-24.
After graduation, he attended Lycoming College in Williamsport where he was a two-time All-American, placing fourth in 1999 and second in 2000. He amassed a record of 111-21 in college. He was inducted into the Lycoming College Hall of Fame in 2007.
Terry Schwab
Cameron County/Smethport
Schwab, a 1977 graduate of Cameron County, held the head coaching position at both Cameron County (20-22 record) and Smethport (177-83) during his coaching career, amassing an overall mark of 197-105.
He coached 15 different District Class AA champions, three Northwest Regional champs, 29 Northwest Regional placewinners and seven PIAA medalists. During his 33 years of coaching, 20 of which was as a head coach, Schwab was named Allegheny Mountain League Coach of the Year six times and Big 30 Coach of the Year for times.