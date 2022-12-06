The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association (PVCA) officially released its full All-State teams on Monday, and a trio of area players earned honors in two different classifications, while District 9 as a whole had nine selections this year.
Six-time reigning District 9 champ DuBois led the local contingent with a pair of selections in Class 3A, as senior Jess Pfaff (outside hitter) and junior Morgan Pasternak (right side hitter) both earned accolades for the first time.
It marked the second year in a row DuBois had two All-State players, and the fifth straight year DuBois was represented on the All-State team. Thomas Jefferson, which beat DuBois in the opening round of states, had just one selection in senior outside hitter Delaney Concannon.
Pfaff and Pasternak were also among four Lady Beavers to be named to the PVCA District 9 Class 3A All-Star team along with seniors Emma Delp (middle hitter) and Gabby Gulvas (libero).
Rounding out the D-9 Class 3A squad were the St. Marys duo of junior Rylee Nicklas (middle hitter/blocker) and senior Lindsey Reiter (setter) and Bradford senior Emma Swanson (outside hitter).
The third area player to capture All-State honors this year in Elk County Catholic junior Tori Newton (outside hitter), who landed on the Class A squad along with four other District players.
Newton is ECC’s first All-State selection since 2019, when her older sister Taylor Newton made the Class A squad fpr the second year in a row.
Oswayo Valley, the D-9 Class A champ and state semifinalist, had three selections in junior Olivia Cook (middle hitter) and seniors Avaree Kellert (middle hitter) and Trinity Lundy (setter). Clarion senior Aryana Girvan (outside hitter) was named All-State for the fourth time in her career.
A pair of D-9 players also were named to the Class 2A All-State squad in Kane junior Mia Anderson (middle hitter/blocker) and Keystone senior Leah Exley (outside hitter).