HERSHEY — When the PIAA Class AAA Wrestling Championships get underway Thursday afternoon in Hershey, three area wrestlers will hit the mats in hopes of landing on the podium.
All three — DuBois’ Brendan Orr (133) and Zack Gallagher (285) and Punxsutawney’s Dysen Gould (114) — will be making their first trip to states and will have to overcome any nerves they might have quickly if they want to make that dream of winning a PIAA medal come true.
The trio will all be tested from the get-go — at least on paper — as each drew a Top 5-ranked opponent in the first round.
Orr (29-8), the lone senior of the group, enters states fresh off a runner-up finish at the Northwest Regional Tournament and landed in the top half of the bracket at 133. Orr is four wins from 100 for his career and will have to make a deep run at states to reach that milestone.
The Beaver, ranked 21st by papowerwrestling.com, drew fifth-ranked Keegan Demarest (35-8) his first round bout. Demarest, a junior from Pocono Mountain East, is the Northeast Regional runner-up who also is making his states debut.
The winner will most likely get top-ranked Maddox Shaw, a sophomore from Thomas Jefferson, in the quarterfinals. Shaw (41-2) was a bronze medalist a year ago as a freshman.
Shaw is one of four returning state qualifiers in the top half of the draw, with the trio of Bethlehem Catholic senior Cael McIntyre (33-8, No. 6), Boyertown’s Gavin Sheridan (43-2, No. 7) and Solanco senior Jared Fulton (36-3, No. 9) set to duke it out to reach the semifinals.
McIntyre, a sixth-place finisher two years ago, faces Fulton in the first round.
The bottom half at 133 looks to be much deeper as it features eight past state qualifiers, five of whom already own state medals.
Chief among that group is Northwest Regional champ Luke Simcox (38-4) of Central Mountain who has placed fifth the last two years; returning state runner-up Ethan Lebin, a senior from Hempfield Area and Nazareth senior Charlie Bunting (34-1), the Northeast champ who has third and fifth-place medals on his resume.
As for Gallagher (33-7), the junior heavyweight makes the trip to Hershey ranked No. 17 in the state. He too landed in the top half of his bracket, where he has a first round matchup with Trinity senior Ty Banco (38-3), who is fresh off winning a Southwest Regional title.
Banco, who has a career record of 119-28, was a state qualifier two years ago but didn’t reach Hershey as a junior.
The winner between Gallagher and Banco could face Southeast champ Joe Collins (35-2), a junior from Central Bucks east who is ranked fifh in his first trip to Hershey.
Also sitting in the top half at 285 is returning state champ Sean Kinney, a junior from Nazareth who sports a 31-0 record as the top-ranked wrestler. The Northeast Regional champ also a runner-up as a freshman and has just four losses in his career (82-4), wrestling at heayweight all three seasons.
The bottom half at 285 features four state returnees, a group headlined by the second and third-ranked wrestlers in the state.
State College junior Nick Pavlechklo (29-4), the Northwest Regional champ who placed third a year ago, holds that No. 2 ranking, while Carlisle senior Layton Schmick (35-2), the Southcentral champ ranked No. 3, is a three-time state qualifier. Those two wouldn’t lock horns until the semifinals if both win out.
When it comes to Gould, he has helped put Punxsutawney back on the state map when it comes to wrestling as he is the first Chuck to reach Hershey in six years. That last was 220-pounder Blaze Bizousky, who went 0-2 in the 2017. The year before that, Kaleb Young won a state title at 160 pounds.
Gould (20-5) landed in a very deep bottom half of the bracket at 114 that features six past state qualifiers, four of whom have placed in the Top 5.
The junior has an extremely tough matchup in his opener as he faces three-time state medalist Carson Wagner (30-10), the Northeast runner-up who enters states ranked No. 4. Wagner, who is 112-39 in his career, has won fourth, fifth and sixth-place medals going back the previous three seasons.
Awaiting the winner will likely be returning state runner-up Luke Willochell (34-2), a sophomore from Latrobe who is the Southwest champ and ranked third in the state.
Also in the bottom half is Manheim Township junior Kaedyn Williams (20-0), a state champ two years ago who won bronze as a sophomore and Haverford junior Cole McFarland (24-5), who placed fifth last year. That pair are ranked No. 2 and 10, respectively, and could meet in the quarterfinals.
Returning state champ Nathan Desmond (37-1), a sophomore from Bethlehem Catholic, resides in the top half of the draw at 114. Desmond could face a pair of returning medalists Council Rock South junior Luke Reitter (25-5) and Franklin Regional junior Tyler Kapusta (29-9) before he even reaches the semifinals. Kapusta was fourth a year ago and Reitter eighth.