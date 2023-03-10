HERSHEY — The Tri-County Area opened the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships Thursday with 10 competitors hitting the mats inside the Giant Center, and by day’s end, three took the first step towards winning a gold medal.
Brockway junior Weston Pisarchick (114 pounds), Brookville senior Jackson Zimmerman (189) and Clearfield sophomore Brady Collins (139) all won their openers to reach this morning’s quarterfinals.
Each also had a teammate reach Day 2, as seven of the 10 area wrestlers survived Thursday to keep alive their hopes of landing on the podium.
Pisarchick (28-0) was the first local wrestler to post a win on the day when he bested Chestnut Ridge sophomore Easton Mull (33-10) 7-1 in the first round in a battle of returning state qualifiers.
The Rover, ranked No. 4 in the newest papowerwrestling.com rankings that came out just prior to states, jumped on top of Mull with a takedown 37 seconds in and controlled things from there.
He took that 2-0 advantage to the second period where he added to it with an escape. Pisarchick quickly tacked on another takedown for a 5-0 lead before getting two more points when Mull was hit for stalling and second and third time in the period.
Pisarchick took that 7-0 lead to the third, where he rode out the Lion to reach the quarterfinals.
Next up for the Rover is a showdown with Indiana sophomore Nico Fanella (32-3), the Southwest Regional runner-up who is ranked third in the state. Fanella pinned Lewisburg senior Jace Glessner (28-11) in 2:56 in his opening bout Thursday.
Pisarchick will joined in Day 2 action by senior teammate Gavin Thompson, who went 1-1 on Thursday in his first trip to Hershey.
Thompson (34-8) drew a tough first-round opponent in third-ranked Aiden Compton (34-7), a senior from Notre Dame-Green Pond who is a three-time qualifier.
The Rover battled Compton for six minutes, but it was the Crusader who pulled out a hard-fought 3-0 victory. And, all that scoring came in the second period when Compton got an escape and takedown before battling Thompson on his feet the entire third.
The loss dropped Thompson into the consolation bracket where he met returning eighth-place medalist Charles Sheppard (40-13), a senior from Hamburg. Sheppard came in ranked ninth in the state.
This time around it was Thompson who had the big second period after Sheppard chose bottom. The Rover got a stalling point to go up 1-0 before putting Sheppard on his back or three nearfall points and a 4-0 advantage.
Holding that lead, and after seeing Sheppard take injury time late in the second, Thompson elected to go top in the third. The decision paid off as he rode out Sheppard, adding a second stalling point in the process, to come away with a 5-0 victory.
Thompson, ranked 13th, will now wrestle Berwick junior Bruce Hartman (37-8) in today’s second consolation round.
Zimmerman and Raider teammate Cole Householder each made Day 2 for the second year in a row, although they find themselves in opposite spots this time around as Zimmerman is in the quarterfinals and Householder the consolation bracket.
Zimmerman (36-4), ranked No. 5, pinned Faith Christian Academy freshman Jason Singer (36-12) in 5:17 in their 189-pound first round bout in what was a workman-like performance by the Raider.
The pair wrestled a scoreless first period, then Singer chose bottom in the second but never got out as Zimmerman rode him the entire two minutes.
Zimmerman then went down in the third and battled to reverse Singer just before the midway point of the period to go up 2-0 before pinning him.
The Raider senior will wrestle Mount Union sophomore Josh Ryan (39-9) in today’s quarterfinals. Ryan, ranked 10th, beat Benton senior Jacob Bobersky (27-13), 7-3, in his opener.
Householder, a quarterfinalist a year ago on his way to becoming the Raiders’ first freshman medalist (7th), will have to take the long road back to the podium this year after suffering a tough 7-5 loss Thursday to Montoursville sophomore David Kennedy (38-11).
Householder (36-7), came in ranked 10th, fell behind Kennedy 4-0 after one period and just couldn’t dig out of that early hole.
Kennedy tacked on an escape in the second period before things picked up in the third. Householder got on the board with an escape to make it 5-1 but Kennedy then took down the Raider to go up 7-1 with 1:20 remaining.
Householder tried to mount a late comeback, getting a stalling point and then an escape before taking down Kennedy with six seconds left to get within two at 7-5. It proved to be too little, too late though as the Raider dropped in the consy bracket.
He bounced back in a big way though with an 11-3 major decision of Montour junior Anthony Orlandini (40-15).
Householder grabbed the momentum with a takedown with four seconds left in the first period and rolled from there. He added two more takedowns in the second for a 6-2 lead, then took down Orlandini twice more in the third to come away with the major decision.
The Raider continues his journey through the consy bracket this morning against Pen Argyl freshman Collin Ramsey (29-8), who also went 1-1 on Thursday.
Collins (36-3) gave Clearfield its first ever win at Class AA states when he bested Benton senior Ethan Kolb, 4-1 in a battle of returning state qualifiers at 139.
The Bison sophomore, ranked second in the state coming in, opened the scoring with a takedown just before the midway point of the first period, then let Kolb (ranked 11th) up as he led 2-1 after two minutes.
Kolb chose bottom in the second but never got out as Collins rode him the entire period. The Bison then went down in the third and sealed the win when he reversed Kolb with 43 seconds remaining.
Collins is back in action in today’s quarterfinals against Notre Dame-Green pond senior Bryson Vaughn (35-11), who is ranked ninth in the state. Vaughn upended Juniata senior Taylor Smith (36-7), 6-1, in his opener.
Bison junior Carter Chamberlain (36-7) joined his teammate in making Day 2 after going 1-1 on Thursday as he seeks to become the only Clearfield wrestler to ever win a PIAA medal in both AA and AAA.
He drew a very tough first-round assignment in returning 189-pound state runner-up Jacob Jones (44-5), a senior from Saucon Valley who bested the Bison 4-1 earlier this year.
Jones (No. 3 in state) beat Chamberlain (No. 7), 9-0, this time around to set up a state finals rematch against Frazier junior Rune Lawrence (42-3) in today’s quarterfinals. Lawrence is a two-time defending gold medalist.
Meanwhile, Chamberlain dropped into the consolation bracket where he got a matchup with Glendale senior Britton Spangle.
Chamberlain grabbed the upperhand on a takedown with 13 seconds left in the first period and took that lead to the second where Spangle escaped from the bottom to make it 2-1. However, Chamberlain quickly took down the Viking and pinned him in 2:15.
The Bison returns to action today against Milton junior Cale Bastian (31-15).
The area’s seventh wrestler to reach Day 2 was St. Marys senior Waylon Wehler, who went 1-1 and is alive in the consolation bracket at 172 pounds.
Wehler was part of a program record-tying four Dutchmen to reach Hershey in their first year in Class AA, but that quartet combined to go 1-7 on Thursday. A full story on the Dutchmen’s day is part of today’s paper.