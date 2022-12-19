It was another busy weekend for wrestling teams in the Tri-County Area, with Brookville putting together a strong showing at the prestigious King of the Mountain Tournament, while a trio of squads led by St. Marys did the same at the Panther Holiday Classic.
Brookville had just two medalists Saturday at King of the Mountain but had 13 of 15 entrants win at one match and 10 win at least bouts in the annual tournament held at Central Mountain High School that boasts some of the top Class AA and AAA teams in the state.
That performance saw Brookville place 17th out of 30 teams with 80.5 points. Host Central Mountain won the team crown with 152 points and was followed by Canon-McMillan (142.5), State College (138.4) and Phillipsburg, N.J. (128.5).
Senior Jackson Zimmerman highlighted the Raiders’ weekend in Mill Hall by going 4-2 to finish third at 215 pounds, while Cole Householder went 4-2 in placing fifth at 127.
Zimmerman was one of four Raiders to reach the quarterfinals along with Jared Popson (121), Householder and Easton Belfiore (189). However, Householder was the lone Raider to win in the quarters.
Thus, Zimmerman was forced to take the long road back to the third-palce bout, winning three straight consy matches after going 1-1 to start the tourney. He started that march back by pinning General McLane’s Ryan Dedrick in 1:39 before besting Owen J. Roberts freshman Dean Bechtold, 4-2.
Zimmerman then decked Strath Haven’s Anthony Crawford in 4:32 in the consy semifinals, but dropped a 12-4 matchup to Canon-McMillan’s Geno Calgaro in the third-place match.
As for Householder, he reached the semifinals in a very deep 127-pond weight. The talent in thge bracket was quickly evident, as Householder had to win a battle of returning Class AA state qualifiers in the second round — besting Chestnut Ridge’s Brock Holderbaum, 5-0 — just to reach the quarterfinals.
The Raider then pulled out a hard fought 3-1 overtime win against Seneca Valley’s Tyler Chappell in the quarters in a matchup of returning PIAA medalists. Householder was the , while Chappell was seventh in Class AAA at 113.
Householder’s run to the finals was halted in the semis, though, as he dropped a 7-2 contest to Boyertown’s Gavin Sheridan, a two-time Class AAA state qualifier himself.
The raider was then pinned in the consy semifinals 53 seconds by Hempfield’s Seamus Mack before ending the weekend with a forfeit win against Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey in the fifth-place match.
Mack was a Class AAA eighth-place medalist a year ago, while Bainey is a two-time Class AA medalist who won bronze a year ago. Had Householder and Bainey wrestled, it would have been a states rematch, as bainey edged the Raider 6-4 a year ago on his way to placing third.
That was it for medalists for Brookville, though, as its other two quarterfinalists — Popson and Belfiore — both lost their next two bouts to finish the weekend 2-2. Teammate Bailey Miller (285) went 3-2 with three pins despite not landing on the podium, while Antonio Thornton (121), Brecken Cieleski (145), Burke Fleming (152), Coyha Brown (160) and Kolton Griffin (160) all posted 2-2 weekend themselves.
Meanwhile down in Cresson, St. Marys had all 14 of its wrestlers win at least one match and 10 capture at least two wins in collecting four medals while placing fourth (134 points) out of 49 teams at the always tough Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College.
Boiling Springs (179.5) won the team crown, with Huntingdon (157) and Trinity (156.5) place second and third, respectively, ahead of the Flying Dutchmen. Johnsonburg was 21st (75.5) on the weekend, while Ridgway was 43rd (15) despite having just three wrestlers compete.
Senior Waylon Wehler headlined St. Marys’ performance, going 6-0 in winning the title at 172 pounds. And, he did so in a matchup of area wrestlers in the finals — besting Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman, 3-1, in battle of returning state qualifiers who are now both Class AA competitors. Wehler was a Class AAA qualifier at 172 a year ago, while Zimmerman placed sixth in Class AA at 160.
Wehler notched three first-period pins in his first three bouts before recording a 12-4 major decision of Selinsgrove’s Ethan Miller in the quarters and edging Trinity’s Bodie Morgan, 2-1, in the semis.
Zimmerman, who went 4-1 on the weekend, actually reached the finals with a forfeit win over Corry’s Mason Savitz in the semifinals.
St. Marys also got a fourth-place from Andrew Wolfanger (152), a fifth by Cullen Catalone (127) and a seventh from Alex Lukaschunis.
Catalone, a freshman, joined Wehler as a semifinalist as part of a 5-2 tourney. He ended the weekend with an 8-3 win vs. Boilling Springs’ Ian Longenberger in the fifth-place bout. Wolfanger also went 5-2 in placing fourth, while Lukaschunis went 4-2 and finished with a pin of Somerset’s Zane Hagans in 1:25 in their seventh-place bout.
Dutchman Ben Reynolds went 4-2 on the weekend without landing on the podium, while Cole Neil (133), A.J. Himes (133), Jaden Wehler (145) and Landon Cook (160) were all 3-2 in doing the same. Reynolds and Jaden Wehler each fell one short of a medal. Aiden Beimel (121) went 2-2.
As for Johnsonburg, it matched St. Marys in medalists with four as Avery Bittler (145, 7th), Kaden Dennis (160, 4th) and Rayce Milliard (160, 5th) joined Zimmerman on the poudium.
Dennis won his first three bouts by way of fall, then pulled out a 2-1 tiebreaker win against Tyrone’s Andrew Weaver in the quarters to reach the semifinals along with Zimmerman. However, he then dropped a 13-3 contest to Boiling Springs’ Michal Duggan, a two-time PIAA Class AA bronze medalist.
Dennis rebounded with a 6-1 victory against his teammate Milliard in the consy semis before falling 5-1 to Manheim Central’s Brett Barbush in the third-place match in a battle of returning state qualifiers — Dennis in AA and Barbish in AAA.
Milliard posted a 6-2 mark on the weekend, winning all six bouts via pin, including one in 4:46 against Tyrone’s Weaver in their fifth-place match. Bittler was 4-2 with three pins, ending his weekend with a 10-6 sudden victory win against Matt Gashi-Brito of Fairfax, Va., in the seventh-place bout.
Rams’ Gage Singer (107) and cameron Larkin (189) each went 2-2 in the tourney.
Ridgway freshman Michael Copello was the area’s final medalist at the Classic, putting together a strong 5-2 showing to place seventh at 107 pounds. He was 4-1 after losing his opener to land on the podium the hard way through the losers’ bracket.
Copello’s included a 12-0 major decision of Johnsonburg’s Singer and ended with a hard fought 3-2 win vs. West Branch’s Bryce English in the seventh-place bout.
Elkers Eli Potts (121) and Benji Truchan (189) both went 1-2.