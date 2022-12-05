A quartet of area wrestling teams — DuBois, Clearfield, Johnsonburg and Redbank — opened their seasons over the weekend at three different tournaments and combined to bring home a total of 18 medals from those events.
The lone wrestler to capture an individual title Saturday was DuBois junior Davey Aughenbaugh, who gold in the 139 pound weight class in the Eastern Area Invitational held at Gateway High School. Aughenbaugh was one of four Beavers to land on the podium (Top 6) as DuBois finished seventh in the team standings with 98.5 pounds.
Aughenbaugh went 4-0 on the weekend with a pair of bonus-point wins. He opened the tournament by pinning the Kiski School’s Jackson Sandor in 5:44, then tech falled Mount Lebanon’s Joseph Gamble, 19-4 in 5:45.
The Beaver then topped McKeesport’s Colton Kotouch, 7-2, in the semifinals before capturing the title with a strong 9-2 decision of Bethel Park sophomore Ethan Higgins.
Senior teammate Brendan Orr joined Aughenbaugh as a finalist, finishing second at 133 as part of a 3-1 weekend. Orr pinned his way to the finals, flattening Highlands’ Riley Middleby (1:36), Kiski Area’s Isabella Devito (1:57) and Penn Trafford’s Logan Matrisch (3:39).
However, his run ended there as the Beaver senior fell 14-4 in the finals to Bethel Park junior Mason Kernan, a returning Class 3A state qualifier who went 38-5 a year ago.
DuBois juniors Zack Gallagher (285) and Tycen Roy (215) placed third and sixth, respectively, on the weekend.
Gallagher went 4-1 with three pins, decking Highlands’ Noah Leslie in 3:48 in the third-place match. His lone loss was a 49-second pin at the hands of eventual champ Aden Roe, a senior from the Kiski School. As for Roy, he went 1-3 with a pin in placing sixth.
Sophomores Carter Wilson (172) and Alex George (145) went 2-2, while the only other Beavers with wins were Max Dombroski (160) and Carter Vos (152), who each went 1-2.
Over in Williamsport, Clearfield collected six medals (Top 8) as part of a ninth-place team finish (113.5 points) in the 24-team Tom Best Memorial Top Hat Tournament.
The Bison’s best finish was a second place by Brady Collins at 145 pounds. Collins went 3-1 on the weekend with a pair of bonus points wins.
He pinned Williamsport’s Ryan Dunlap in 3:24 to open the event, then tech falled Northampton’s Mason Basara, 16-1 in 3:46 in the quarterfinals.
Collins punched his ticket to the finals with a 4-2 win against Connellsville’s Lonzy Vielma in the semifinals. He couldn’t finish off the run to a title, however, as he dropped a 9-5 decision to Central Mountain’s Griffin Walizer in the championship bout.
Collins was joined in the semifinals by the Chamberlain brothers — freshman Bryndin (114) and junior Carter (189) — where both suffered a loss a dropped into the consolation bracket.
Carter Chamberlain bounced back with a pair of wins, pinning Central Mountain’s Rocco Serafini in 3:41 to take home third place as part of a 4-1 weekend. Chamberlain’s loss was a 4-1 set back to returning Class 2A state runner-up Jacob Jones of Saucon Valley in the semis.
As for Bryndin Chamberlain, he wound up placing fifth in his first varsity tournament — ending his weekend by pinning Northampton’s Zayne Dayoub in 2:27.
Cash Diehl added a fifth-place finish at 107, while Evan Davis (121) and Carter Freeland (172) both placed seventh at their respective weights.
The other Bison to notch wins were Colton Ryan (127), Ty Aveni (152) and Eric Myers (285), who all went 1-2.
The other two area teams to wrestle over the weekend, Johnsonburg and Redbank Valley, both competed in the Hickory Invitational.
Johnsonburg had five medalists while placing ninth as a team (96.0 points), while Redbank was 17th (54.0) after landing three on the podium.
The Rams were led by the senior duo of Kaden Dennis and Aiden Zimmerman, who were the runners-up at 160 and 172, respectively.
Dennis went 3-1, notching a tight 2-1 win vs. Latrobe’s Wyatt Shumaker in the semifinals before being pinned in the finals by Conneaut Area’s Collin Hearn in 3:00 in a battle of returning state qualifiers.
As for Zimmerman, he went 4-1 on the weekend with three pins. He pulled out a tight 10-8 win against Kane’s Ben Walter in the quarterfinals before pinning Sheffield’s Trenton Mead in the semis in 3:11. However, he dropped a 3-0 match to Fort LeBoeuf’s Conner McChesney in the finals in a battle of state returnees.
Ram Rayce Milliard placed third as a second entrant at 160, going 6-1 on in the tourney. He split matchups against Kane’s Luke Ely. He los 8-2 to Ely in the quarterfinals but got some revenge by pinning Ely in the consy final in 4:19.
Avery Bittler added a fourth-place finish at 152, while Gage Singer was sixth at 107.
Redbank Valley had a trio of medalists on the weekend, led by Cole Bish who placed third at 127 as part of a 4-1 showing. He closed out the weekend by pinning Sheffield’s Chase Kyler in 2:09 in their consy final bout.
Daniel Evans added a fifth-place finish at 121, while Drew Byers was eighth at 160. Evans went 4-2 on the weekend, while Byers was 2-3.