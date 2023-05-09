UNIVERSITY PARK — It’s often said you don’t see the true character of an athlete or team when they are winning but instead how they react in the face of adversity.
And, the Penn State DuBois baseball team certainly faced its share of adversity early in the season — so much so that some outside the program in the conference had written off DuBois as a serious contender this year.
However, DuBois enjoyed a huge midseason turnaround — thanks in a large part to the championship pedigree head coach Tom Calliari and his staff have instilled — and walked off the field Monday afternoon at Medlar Field with its fourth PSUAC championship in the last five seasons played after besting PSU York, 6-1, to cap off a perfect 4-0 tournament over two weekends.
Penn State DuBois was dethroned as the three-time defending PSUAC champions last year by Mont Alto in the finals. That squad lost some very talented players to graduation, and DuBois came back this year with a very young squad that also had to deal some injuries and disciplinary issues early in the season.
All that led to a 4-11 start to the season, including 0-5 in conference play. Most programs wouldn’t have recovered from a start like that, but did’t happen with DuBois as Calliari and his staff righted the ship with a doubleheader split against PSU Fayette on April 2.
Once the team captured that first PSUAC victory — a wild 13-11 win in Game 2 against Fayette that day — the sky has proven to be the limit. All DuBois has done since then is go 21-2 in its last 23 games, with the lone losses coming to Division III Houghton University (10-1 on April 10) and D-II Clarion University (16-12 on April 26).
DuBois won its final 15 regular season conference games and added four wins to that total in the PSUAC Tournament — against four different schools no less — to prove they are still the gold standard in the PSUAC following Mont Alto’s title run a season ago. DuBois (No. 2 seed in West) beat Fayette (17-10), Mont Alto (2-1), Brandywine (4-2) and York en route to the title.
And, Monday’s championship game victory was a perfect snapshot of how Calliari has built DuBois into a consistent winner as it used strong pitching and defensive coupled with timely hitting.
Connor Cherry was the latest DuBois starter to shine, throwing 5 2/3 strong innings against York (No. 2 seed East), which reached the title game by upsetting east No. 1 side Brandywine, 12-2, early Monday morning.
Cherry allowed one earned run on just four hits while striking out two and walking a pair. DuBois’ defense played error free — making a handful of big plays — while the offense got off to a fast start with five runs in the first two innings.
DuBois coupled three hits with three errors to push three runs across in the bottom of the first, while Brett Beith launched a 2-run home run to right-center field in the second to make it a 5-0 game. DuBois racked on a sixth run in the sixth on York’s fourth error of the day.
Beith was one of three DuBois players to have two hits in the win, with Colby Bodtorf, Brandon Sicheri and Tyler Yough being the others.
“We lulled them to sleep,” joked Calliari of his team’s slow start this season. “No, we were just young, and we had to go through some growing pains and threw some guys into the fire. Honestly, we had a lot of injuries early on that we had to work through, and had some inter-team things going on on and off the field we had to work through too. There was some disciplinary stuff that we had to make sure guys were doing the right thing in class.
“You peak at the right time, and these guys deserve all the credit. They just hung in there and kept grinding. Most important thing is coming through that adversity and learning some big life lessons for some of these guys. It’s not always going to go your way, and things are going to be tough. You just need to see it through ... and once they see it through and keep working at it, hopefully they get some rewards. And, I’m proud of them for that.
“Connor Cherry threw extremely well, and the defense played great. I think the key was Brett Beith hitting that ball (homer) and just kind of igniting us. i think after that, everybody kind of knew the championship was ours again.
Winning four of the last five and being in the last six championships, we very easily could have had six in a row. But, it’s baseball and you’re not going to win them all, all the time. And we’re young and they’re all back expect for a couple pitchers. So, I’m excited.”
York (19-13) started the game with a bang as Nate Uzelac belted a double to left-center off Cherry. However, he only got as far as third base as Cherry retired three straight — the last two by way of strikeouts looking.
DuBois carried that momentum into the bottom half of the inning and jumped on York starter Carter Williams for three runs, which proved to be all it needed on the day.
Bodtorf reached on an error to open the inning, while Beith followed with a single to right. Grant Lillard then lined out to center before Bryce Dobson drew a walk to load the bases.
Cory Lehman stepped in and beat out a double play that allowed Bodtorf to score. Beith also came home on the plate when a late throw to first was off the mark.
Sicheri kept the inning going with an infield single before Yough ripped a single of his own to right to plate Lehman to put DuBois up 3-0.
York tried to answer in the second, getting a single from Brandon Shirk and walk by John Dyson with two outs, but Cherry halted any thoughts of a rally there by getting a groundout to end the inning.
DuBois promptly added to its lead in the bottom of the second as Bodtorf rifled a leadoff double to center ahead of Beith’s two-run bomb. That spelled the end for Williams, as Quinton McNew came on in relief.
McNew actually did a solid job silencing the DuBois bats over the final four innings as he allowed just five hits.
DuBois scored its lone run against McNew in the sixth when Bodtorf singled with one out, went to second on a balk and scored when Lillard reached on a two-out error.
In between the second and sixth, DuBois had just two base runners. Yough led off the third with a single but was stranded at second, while Sicheri had a triple with one out in the fifth but was left standing at third.
Meanwhile, Cherry and his defense kept York in check.
The righty retired the side in order in the third, while York had two runners thrown out on the bases in the fourth in a 5-0 game. Beith then made two great catches in center in the fifth, running a ball down in the left-center gap before making a diving grab coming in towards the infield to end the inning.
York finally got to Cherry in the sixth.
Nate Fowler drew a walk with one out, then went to second on a wild pitch before scoring on a two-out single by Ryan Schubert to make it 5-1.
Cherry then hit Jason Williams, which ended his day as Calliari went to the bullpen and Ezeck Olinger. He needed just two pitches to end the inning, Olinger fielded a comebacker near the line and jogged to first for the final out.
York didn’t go away quietly in the seventh though.
Shirk drew a leadoff walk off reliever McClain Welshans, but DuBois then turned a 6-4-3 off the bat Dyson. However, Welshans then walked Colin Eckinger and Uzelac, prompting another call to the pen.
Jeff Romano came on and quickly got Fowler to pop up to second baseman Alex Gavlock to end the game and kick off DuBois’ championship celebration.
Penn State DuBois will now carry the momentum of being the PSUAC champ into next week’s USCAA Small College World Series as the program makes its seventh straight appearance in the event since the program was re-instituted prior to the 2016 season.
DuBois, the No. 9 seed for the World Series, opens play next Monday (May 15) against eighth-seeded D’Youghville University. The winner of that game has to play a second time Monday at 5:30 p.m. against top-seeded Miami-Hamilton, which was the runner-up last year in the World Series.
PSU DUBOIS 6,
PSU YORK 1
Score by Innings
York 000 001 0 —:1
DuBois 320 001 x — 6
PSU York—1
Nate Uzelac ss 3010, Nate Fowler 2b 3100, Andrew Miller 3b 3000, Ryan Shubert 1b 3011, Jason Williams lf 2010, Shane Hulbert c 3000, Jackson Lauzon cr 0000, Brandon Shirk rf 2010, John Dyson dh 2000, Carter Williams p 0000, Quinton McNew p 0000, Colin Eckinger cf 2000. Totals: 23-1-4-1.
PSU DUBois—6
Colby Bodtorf ss 4320, Brett Beith cf 4222, Grant Lillard c 4010, Austin Mitchell cr 0000, Bryce Dobson rf 2000, Nicholas Cagliola rf 0000, Cory Lehman 1b 3101, Brandon Sicheri lf 3020, Tyler Yough 3b 2021, Tanner LaBenne ph 1000, Alex Gavlock 2b 0000, Tylor Herzing dh 2000, Connor Cherry p 0000, Ezeck Olinger p 0000, McClain Welshans p 0000, Jeff Romano p 0000, Kyle Elensky 2b-3b 2000, Dylan Treaster ph 1000. Totals: 28-6-9-4.
Errors: York 4, DuBos 0. LOB: York 7, DuBois 6. DP: York 0, DuBois 1. 2B: Uzelac, J. Williams; Bodtorf. 3B: Sicheri. HR: Beith. HBP: Williams (by Cherry); Herzing (by C. Williams). SB: Shirk. CS: Mitchell (by Hulbert). PO: Lauzon (by Cherry).
Pitching
York: Carter Williams-1+ IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Quinton McNew-5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
DuBois: Connor Cherry-5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Ezeck Olinger-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO; McClain Welshans-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB,0 SO; Jeff Romano-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Cherry. Losing pitcher: C. Williams.