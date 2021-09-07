LOCK HAVEN — Long-time Punxsutawney cross country coach George Wehrle found himself in an interesting dilemma entering this season.
Wehrle, who is in his 19th year as a head coach at Punxsy, is entering his 7th season leading the Punxsy boys program after leading the girls for 12 years.
He welcomes back basically his entire team from a year ago, including six runners who competed at the District 9 Class AA Championships a year ago and aided in the Chucks finishing second in the team standings to DuBois (35-53).
However, he lost that group’s undisputed leader — Aiden McLaughlin — to graduation. McLaughlin won his first D-9 individual title last year and finished a career-best 42nd at states in his third trip to Hershey. He was a D-9 silver medalists as junior and went to place 44th at states and was fourth at districts as a sophpmore before finishing 126th in Hershey.
With McLaughlin gone, Wehrle looks to call upon seniors Andrew Barnoff and Eric Surkala and junior Evan Groce to takle over and share the leadership role McLaughlin had during his times in a Punxsy uniform.
Barnoff placed eighth at districts (18:12) a year ago to earn the final individual spot to states, where he finished 92nd. Surkala was right behind him in ninth (18:27) last year, missing his second trip to Hershey by one spot. Surkala ran at states as a sophomore and finished 167th.
Groce (18:34) was the team’s only other Top 20 finisher at districts a year ago, crossing the line in 11th.
“Losing Aiden to graduation hurts as he was unquestionably our team leader as well as the best runner in the district last season,” said Wehrle. “But, we return the rest of our varsity roster from last fall, and with 15 guys on the team this season, we hope to have some breakthroughs as the fall progresses.
“I think our team leaders will be seniors Eric Surkala and Andrew Barnoff, along with junior Evan Groce. It just so happens they are our three best runners right now, and they’ve also been with the program the longest and have for the most part shown commitment to the team and a willingness to take change at times if needed.
“We had about 15 group runs where the team could get together (over summer), but attendance wasn’t what it should have been for various reasons. I’m certain pretty much every coach in the state wishes his team would have run more over the summer. I like what I’ve seen the first two weeks, and if the guys rally around one another and encourage one another then most anything is possible.”
That trio Wehrle spoke of paced the Chucks Saturday as they opened the 2021 season with a fourth-place team finish at the 23rd Annual Bear Mountain River Run hosted by Lock Haven University.
Punxsy posted a team score of 125, finishing behind Williamsport (58), Wilson (60) and Milton (120). Northern Lebanon (132) rounded out the Top 5.
Barnoff headlined the Chucks day by capturing their lone medal (Top 20) with a seventh-place finish with a time of 17:26.50. Surkala (18:30.60) and Groce (18:46.80) placed 26th and 31st, while junior Dan Lenze (19:33.1) gave Punxsy a fourth Top 50 finish by crossing the finish at No. 50. Fellow junior Alex Momyer (19:34) was right behind him in 51st.
“Overall, this was a good start for some guys while others struggled a bit today,” said Wehrle. “But, it was great to attend an invitational and get to race against some different opponents. Our top five were mostly solid, but we need to find some depth and get more of our runners knocking on that door of 20 minutes for the 5k distance.”
Beyond that Top 5 Wehlre spoke of, Punxsy’s next best finish came from junior Michael Clemmer, who was 95th (22:04). Other upperclassmen on the roster are seniors Jaden Schidlmeier, Colby Thompson and Ian Young and junior Isaac Greenblatt.
The Chucks are back in action today at Elk County Catholic.
ROSTER
Seniors: Andrew Barnoff, Jaden Schidlmeier, Eric Surkala, Colby Thompson, Ian Young. Juniors: Michael Clemmer, Isaac Greenblatt, Evan Groce, Dan Lenze, Alex Momyer. Sophomores: David Kunselman, Evan Money, Cody Pifer, Michael Setree. Freshmen: Coleton Yoder.