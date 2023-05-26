DUBOIS — The clock struck midnight on the Elk County Catholic baseball team’s Cinderella postseason story Thursday, as second-seeded Clarion upended the Crusaders, 4-0, at Showers Field to reach Monday’s District 9 Class A championship game.
Sixth-seeded ECC endured through a tough 5-15 regular season and entered the D-9 playoffs based largely on the fact they had beaten two of the Top 3 seeds in Class A in third-seeded Otto-Eldred (6-1 on May 12) and Clarion (10-4 on April 15) while a majority of their losses came to larger schools.
The Crusaders backed up that decision on Tuesday as they knocked off Otto again, this time 7-1 on the Terrors home field to reach the D-9 semifinals. Unfortunately for ECC, a second win in the postseason wasn’t in the cards against Clarion, as Bobcats’ righty Devon Lauer tossed a six-hit shutout on 103 pitches.
Getting guys on base wasn’t the problem for ECC, as Clarion only outhit the Crusaders 7-6. It was driving them in once they were on base, something the Bobcats did better on the day as they advanced to battle top-seeded DuBois Central Catholic for the district title on Monday at 3 p.m. at Showers Field.
Both teams actually left plenty of runners on base, as ECC stranded eight and Clarion seven.
Elk County starter Isaac Dellaquila was saddled with the loss in his final high school game. He allowed four runs, all earned, on five hits while striking out two and walking four. Clarion did a majority of that damage against Dellaquila during a three-run bottom of the fourth that made it a 4-0 game.
“I’m very proud of what we did off the mound today,” said ECC coach James Slay. “We win games off the mound, it’s just that we have days that are off at the plate. And, we don’t win games when we’re off at the plate.
“I liked Isaac coming out and starting for us. He got a little banged up there in the fourth, but we brought Shawn in and that was our plan. And, he settled right in. If this was a 1-0 ball game, I might second guess that choice but we had to at least get one run on the board before I could even second guess that one. Our day at the plate was not our best.
“Our record really doesn’t reflect what I think this team’s potential is. It’s just certain circumstances with the lineup or rotation (that hurt team) because we have a smaller club this season. That made some choices that were kind of tough in terms of how we were going to fill the lineup, but I’m proud of all 14 players because they have made improvements throughout the season.
“To see the improvement in the second half (of season) and the quality of at-bats improve ... I think that is what this is all about. As I told the guys, there will always be a last game. This is just too soon to finish and not the one we wanted to end on.
“I’m still very pleased to see what we accomplished this year, and getting the (playoff) win against Otto certainly put some wind in our sails. But today, we just struggled at the plate.”
Elk County tried to make some noise in the top of the first as Lance O’Neill ripped a single to center with one out. However, Lauer promptly got David Anderson to hit into a 4-6-3 inning-ending double play.
Dellaquila then had to work out of early trouble in the bottom of the first.
Dawson Smail led off with a walk before Bryce Brinkley put down a bunt that went for a single up the third base line. Smail tried to tale third as Crusader Joe Tettis fielded the ball with no one covering third base. However, Tettis hustled back to the bag to tag out Smail.
Noah Harrison followed with walk but Dellaquila retired the next two batters to strand runners on the corners.
Elk County looked to be in business in the second as Colby Nussbaum reached on an error and Wil Wortman singled around a strikeout. Lauer halted any thoughts of a rally there, as he struck out Charlie Geci and Tom Gilmore to end the inning.
The Bobcats then grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second when Tanner Miller belted a leadoff double to left and eventually scored on a Dauntae Girvan groudout to make it 1-0.
Elk County looked to respond in the third and got a single by O’Neill and a walk from Anderson with two outs. The Crusaders came up empty again though, as Lauer got Nussbaum to fly out to center to end the inning.
The game remained 1-0 into the bottom of the fourth, which is when the Bobcats broke things open a little with a three-run outburst against Dellaquila.
Miller led off the inning the inning with a single to left, but Dellaquila thengot a pair of outs around a single by Hayden Weber that turned over the Clarion lineup.
Elk County then elected to intentionally walk Smail to load the bases, but the Bobcats made them pay for that decision as Bryce Brinkley plated a run with a single before Harrison scored two more with a hit of his own to make it 4-0.
Clarion mustered just one more runner in the game after Harrison’s hit but the damage had already been done. Shawn Geci relieved Dellaquila to start the fifth and tossed two scoreless innings.
Meanwhile, ECC got a double with one out in the sixth from Anderson, but he never moved from there. Then in the seventh, Wortman smacked a leadoff single to right before Lauer got a pair of outs. Wortman and O’Neill each had two hits for ECC.
Frankie Smith then reached on an infield single to extend the inning, but Lauer ended things there as he approached the 105-pitch limit by getting Dellaquila to pop up to second for the final out to finish off the shutout.
The Crusaders finished the season with a 6-16 record.
CLARION 4,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 0
Score by Innings
ECC 000 000 0 — 0
Clarion 010 300 x — 4
ECC—0
Isaac Dellaquila p-c 4000, Lance O’Neill ss 3020, David Anderson 2b 2010, Colby Nussbaum 1b 3000, Joe Tettis 3b 3000, Wil Wortman lf 3020, Charlie Geci c-rf 3000, Tom Gilmore dh 2000, Patrick Forester ph 1000, Shawn Geci rf-p 0000, Frankie Smith cf 3010. Totals: 27-0-6-0.
Clarion—4
Dawson Smail ss 2110, Bryce Brinkley cf 4021, Noah Harrison 2b 2012, Derek Smail 1b 2000, Devon Lauer p 0000, Tanner Miller lf 3220, Matt Alston 3b 2000, Hayden Weber c 2010, W Watterson r 0100, Dauntae Girvvan dh 2001, Gary Matus rf 1000. Totals: 23-4-7-4.
Errors: ECC 0, Clarion 1. LOB: ECC 8, Clarion 7. DP: ECC 0, Clarion 1. 2B: Anderson; Miller. SB: O’Neill; Da. Smail. SAC: Weber.
Pitching
ECC: Isaac Dellaquila-4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Shawn Geci-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Clarion: Devon Lauer-7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Lauer. Losing pitcher: Dellaquila.