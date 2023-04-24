...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could
damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should
be brought inside.
The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
&&