...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT CENTRAL CLEARFIELD...SOUTHWESTERN
CENTRE AND BLAIR COUNTIES THROUGH 630 PM EDT...
At 551 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Clearfield to near Tyrone
to Hollidaysburg. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Altoona, Clearfield, Hollidaysburg, Tyrone, Philipsburg, Woodland,
Roaring Spring, Curwensville, Bald Eagle, Martinsburg, Lakemont,
Bellwood, Claysburg, Hyde, Williamsburg, Duncansville, Osceola Mills,
Tipton, Plymptonville and Chester Hill.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for
south central and central Pennsylvania.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH