DUBOIS — It's often said nothing comes easy in the postseason, and that proved to be the case Monday night for the Punxsutawney baseball team, as the Chucks got all they could handle from Brookville before using a late surge to pull away from the Raiders for a 13-5 victory to capture their second straight District 9 Class 3A championship and the 19th D-9 crown in the program's storied history.
It was the third meeting in just over a week between the two rivals, and on paper it appeared the title-game matchup was a lopsided one in Punxsy's favor as the Chucks had swept the Raiders in a doubleheader May 15 by identical scores of 13-0.
And, Monday's matchup looked to be headed that way again as Punxsy's jumpe out to a 6-0 lead after three innings. However, Brookville just didn't lay down and responded with a big five-run top of the fourth against Chucks' starter Jake Sikora to make it a game at 6-5. Freshman Nevin Day came on in relief and stranded two runners to maintain a slim lead for the Chucks.
It was all Chucks from there though, as they proved to be too much for Brookville to contain. Punxsy tacked on a run in the fourth before scoring four times in the fifth and twice more in the sixth to win going away, 13-5.
Day got the win in relief, retiring 10 of the 11 batters he faced in 3 1/3 innings. The lone blemish was a leadoff double Bryce Weaver in the fifth. The big freshman righty struck out three and walked none.
As for Sikora, he struggled with his command at times in what proved to be a somewhat odd day on the mound for the senior. The first two batters of the game reached against the righty — Riley Smith infield single, Carson Weaver walk — but he proceeded to strike out the next six batters and retire nine straight.
The Raiders then exploded for five runs on six hits against Sikora in the fourth as they made it a game for a moment. However, Day and a potent Punxsy offense had Sikora's back on this day as the Chucks quickly shut down any thoughts of a Cinderella story for the Raiders.
Cooper Hallman led that Punxsy attack, going 2-for-2 with four RBIs, while Carter Savage was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Eight different Chucks posted a hit in the win, while five collected at least one RBI.
"It doesn't get old," said Punxsy coach Mike Dickey of winning another district title. "Every one is special. We were in a fight today, and we knew it was gonna be. (Carson) Weaver has been putting up numbers this this year, and we knew he was going to battle us and he did. We just kept battling man. When they cut it to 6-5, we could have shriveled, but we immediately answered, and that's what I just told them. Good teams answer and respond, and we had a response for everything they brought.
"Really, Jake had one and half pitches today, and to battle with one and half pitches is hard to do. We got what we could out of him, and Nev came in and righted the ship. He had to come in raw. We weren't expecting how ever many pitch inning (4th) that was, so he came in with no warm-up pitches. The next inning he got out there and settled down. And, he's not a freshman anymore, he hasn't been a freshman really all year. He's been special all year.
"Hallman and Savage were huge (offensively), and really the whole order. The courtesy (runner) guys were putting pressure on with speed. Man, we're fast and have team speed and not afraid to use it. And, it put pressure on them today and cashed in for us a couple times."
After a scoreless first, Punxsy jumped on the board first with a run in the first, but Brookville starter Carson Weaver managed to limit the damage.
Savage opened the frame with a bang, as he doubled to left-center. He scored two batters later on a single by Justin Miller, who was thrown out at second trying to take an extra base on a throw to the plate. A Zeke Bennett single and walk by Hallman kept the inning going, but Weaver shut things down right there.
The Raider righty wasn't as fortunate in the third though, as the Chucks put together a five-run rally of their own.
Zach Dinger got things started with an infield single, while Josh Tyger followed with a walk. After a strikeout, Savage reached on an infield to load the bases on a play where Raiders shortstop Sergio Sotillo nearly made a diving catch on a line drive but had the ball pop out of his glove.
Sikora then plated a run on a sac fly to center before Miller was hit to reload the bases. A catcher's interference call with Bennett at the plate forced home a second run in the inning, then Hallman ripped a two-run single to center to make it 5-0. Courtesy runner Donnie Bender promptly stole second and Bennett trotted home from third when the throw went into center field.
Punxsy looked to have all the momentum up 6-0, but Brookville quickly changed that with its five-run top of the fourth.
Ladd Lake and Bryce Weaver opened the inning with back-to-back singles, but Sikora countered with a strikeout and groundout. Owen Fleming then drew a walk to extend the inning, and the flood gates opened from there.
Pierson Ruhlman plated the Raiders' first run with a single to center, while Carter Kessler followed with a two-run single to center. Riley Smith made it three hits in a row to reload the bases for Carter Weaver, who smacked a another two-run single — this one to left — to make it a one-run game at 6-5.
That spelled the end for Sikora, as Dickey went to Day. Blake greeted the freshman with a shot into right-center, but Dinger ran it down for the final out. The Raiders never threatened again.
Meanwhile, Punxsy added a run in the bottom of the fourth on a RBI single by Savage after Day reached on a two-out error.
Walks then hurt Brookville in the fifth and sixth, as Raider pitchers issued seven free passes between the two innings. Four those those walks came around to score.
Hallman and Peyton Hetrick had RBI singles in the fifth, while Savage added a sac fly as the Chucks pushed their lead to 11-5. Punxsy tacked on two more in the sixth for good measure on a Hallman sac fly and a fielder's choice hit by Dinger.
With the win, Punxsy advanced to play the District 5 champion in the D-5/9 subregional final on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at a District 5 site to be determined. Somerset and Chestnut Ridge play for the D-5 title on Thursday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 13,
BROOKVILLE 5
Score by Innings
Brookville;000;500;0;—;5
Punxsy;015;142;x;—;13
Brookville—5
Riley Smith c 4020, Carter Weaver p-3b 3012, Ladd Blake 1b-p-1b 4110, Bryce Weaver lf-p-rf 4120, Landen Marrara pr-lf 0000, Hunter Greeley dh 3000, Sergio Sotillo ss 0000, Noah Shaffer rf-lf 3000, Owen Fleming 2100, Pierson Ruhlman 3b-lf-1b-p 3111, Carter Kessler cf 3112. Totals: 29-5-8-5.
Punxsy—13
Zach Dinger rf 4211, Josh Tyger dh 4110, Coy Martino p 0000, Devin Day 3b-p 3000, Carter Savage 1b 4132, Maddox Hetrick pr 0100, Jake Sikora p-3b 3011, Justin Miller lf 2211, Zeke Bennett cf 1310, Owen Wood cr-cf 0100, Cooper Hallman c 2024, Donnie Bender cr 0100, Peyton Hetrick 2b 3110. Totals: 26-13-11-9.
Errors: Brookville 3, Punxsy 0. LOB: Brookville 5, Punxsy 9. 2B: B. Weaver; Savage. SF: Savage, Hallman. SB: Dinger, Wood.
Pitching
Brookville: Carson Weaver-4+ IP, 8 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Bryce Weaver-0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Ladd Blake-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Pierson Ruhlman-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Punxsy: Jake Sikora-3 2/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO; Nevin Day-3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Day. Losing pitcher. C. Weaver.