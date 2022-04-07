BROCKWAY — Brockway Rovers pitcher Dylan Bash threw a no-hitter in a three-inning contest Tuesday as the Rovers took down the Forest Area Fires, 15-0.
Bash struck out six in the three innings while walking two.
At the plate, Bash was also 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Teammates Ezra Swanson and Marcus Bennett had two hits, while Andrew Brubaker had 4 RBIs.
Bash singled in the first inning to bring home Bennett for the first of five runs in the inning. Brubaker plated two more Rovers on a groundout and a Logan Faith single brought home Dan Shugarts and Chad Young for the 5-0 lead.
With Bash at the plate in the bottom of the second, Bennett scored to make it 6-0 on a wild pitch. He then reached base via an error that scored Jeremey Swanson to make it 7-0.
One batter later, a Swanson single brought home courtesy runner Eric Wherry for the 8-0 lead. Swanson later scored on a passed ball to make it a 9-0 Rovers lead after two innings.
The Rovers then put the mercy rule in play as Bash doubled to score Bennett for the 10-0 lead. Brubaker doubled a couple of batter later to bring home Bash and Wherry for the 12-0 lead.
Young then hit a grounder to Forest Area pitcher Colton Kuntz, as he reached on an error that allowed Brubaker and Eric Clark to score to make it 14-0.
But with just one out and Young on third, Raiden Craft hit into a groundout to the pitcher as Young crossed the plate to end the game at 15-0 through three innings.
Brockway moves to 2-1 on the season and is back in action today as they host Johnsonburg at 4 p.m.
BROCKWAY 15,
FOREST AREA 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Forest 000 — 0
Brockway 546 — 15
Forest Area—0
Leo Gilliand cf 1000, Nathan Dietrich rf 2000, Colton Kuntz 3b-p 2000, Troy Forkin p-3b 1000, Warren Dashner c 1000, Derek Barber 1b 1000, Keyon Custer 2b 1000, Dominik Mendola lf 1000, Zachary Carll ss 0000. Totals: 10-0-0-0.
Brockway—15
Marcus Bennett ss 2320, Jeremy Swanson lf 2100, Dylan Bash p 3223, Ezra Swanson cf 2221, Eric Wherry ph-pr 0200, Andrew Brubaker c-2b 2114, Dan Shugarts 3b 2110, Eric Clark ph 0100, Chad Young 1b 2200, Ashden Barefield 1b 0000, Logan Faith rf 1012, Jack Smith ph 1000, Raiden Craft c 1001, Dylan Antonuccio 2b-rf 1000, Reese Stewart ph 1000. Totals: 20-15-9-11.
Errors: Forest 5, Brockway 1. LOB: Forest 3, Brockway 3. 2B: Brubaker, Bash, Bennett. HBP: Clark (by Kuntz), Wherry (by Kuntz), Barefield (by Kuntz).
Pitching
Forest Area: Troy Forkin-1 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Colton Kuntz-1 2/3+ IP, 4 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 3 HB.
Brockway: Dylan Bash-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Bash. Losing pitcher: Kuntz.