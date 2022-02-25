The Allegheny Mountain League released its conference All-Star teams for both boys and girls on Wednesday, all but three of the 21 players honored hail from schools in the Tri-County Area.
On the girls’ side, all 10 players on the All-Star team are local athletes.
Brockway senior guard Danielle Wood took home Most Valuable Player honors as the top vote getter, while senior teammate Selena Buttery (guard/forward) garnered the second most votes.
Elk County Catholic, which won both the North Division title and AML crown, had a pair of All-Stars in sophomore forwards Sydney Alexander and Tori Newton.
DuBois Central Catholic, the South Division champ and AML runner-up, had the most All-Stars with three — sophomore guard/forward Kayley Risser, sophomore point guard Lexi Berta and junior forward Faith Jacob.
Ridgway collected a pair of All-Stars in sophomore guard/forward Jenna Kasmierski and senior guard Julie Peterson, while Johnsonburg senior forward Kaci Stelene rounds out the girls’ squad.
The boys’ All-Star team is headlined by MVP Alec Srock, a senior forward from DuBois Central Catholic who was the top vote getter. He is joined in the squad by senior teammate Jalen Kosko (guard).
Ridgway, which won both the South Division and overall AML title, also had a pair of selections in senior forward Dan Park and senior guard Domenic Allegretto.
Elk County Catholic had two All-Stars in senior guards Charlie Breindel and Luke Jansen, as did Kane in senior guards Andy Jekielek and Josh Greville.
Johnsonburg had one selection in senior guard Jefferson Freeburg.
The boys’ squad actually featured 11 players, with there being a tie in voting for the 10th spot between Brockway senior guard Noah Adams and Sheffield senior forward Tony Richards.