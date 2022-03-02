DuBOIS — The top-seeded Redbank Valley Bulldogs boys basketball team avoided an upset against No. 5 Keystone on Tuesday night at DuBois Area High School with an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs took a 42-32 win for its first playoff win since 2015.
Redbank Valley (22-3) won its 17th straight game of the year after Keystone — whom the Bulldogs beat twice earlier in February — went on a 13-0 run to tie things up at 28-28 with less than six minutes to play to advance to the District 9 Class 2A title game, while also sealing a state tournament birth.
“I was just saying to be strong with the ball,” Bulldogs head coach Emmanuel Marshall said as his team took a timeout prior to going on its 11-0 run. “(Keystone’s) scratching and clawing and they don’t have nothing to lose. And right now, it seems (Keystone) want it more than you do, so you better act like you want it.”
Bryson Bain led the Bulldogs with 15 points and seven boards while Chris Marshall had nine and Marquese Gardlock chipped in with eight.
Keystone (12-12) had an early lead thanks to Bret Wingard, who had a game-high 16 points and 12 rebounds. But the Bulldogs would tie it up with a Bain midranger to make it 9-9 after the first quarter.
“The whole first quarter, it just didn’t look good,” coach Marshall said. “I was a little worried. Not touching the ball — as far as competitively — that affects a team like us.”
Wingard had nine of the Panthers’ 15 points at the half with the Bulldogs leading 20-15 at the break.
“We just couldn’t find a rhythm,” coach Marshall said. “Credit to (Keystone’s) defense. They had their hands up and they were scrapping. We just never settled in. Then we got sticky with the ball and we weren’t moving the ball fast enough like we normally do. Those are things that we can take away from this game and hopefully work and get ready for the championship.”
The Bulldogs went on an 8-0 run to start the third quarter as Gardlock and Bain made layups, Owen Close knocked down a free throw and Bain hit a three to make it 28-15 Redbank Valley.
But just when it appeared the Bulldogs had all the momentum, the Panthers flipped the switch. Wingard’s bucket underneath with about 1:30 to go was the team’s first field goal of the quarter, cutting it to 28-17. It would be 28-21 at the end of the third quarter as Wingard made a deep three to cut the Bulldogs lead to four just seconds into the fourth quarter.
Tyler Albright then hit a putback to get it to 28-26 and got another tie it up at 28-28 with about 5:40 to play.
Much like how Keystone got back into the game, the Bulldogs then took the momentum back as Marshall drew a foul and hit both free throws with 5:19 left, giving Redbank Valley a 30-28 lead. A minute later, Bain hit a deep three of his own that had the Bulldog faithful erupt for a 33-28 lead.
A Keystone turnover then allowed Cam Wagner to get a putback bucket to stretch the fourth quarter Bulldog lead to seven before the Panthers called a timeout to regroup with 3:51 to go.
Coach Marshall said one of the keys in the second half was going to a zone defense instead of man-to-man.
“We’re long and athletic,” coach Marshall said. “There wasn’t any sense of not sticking with the man-to-man and running out of gas. After you don’t play, we’ve been sitting for a week so we wanted to switch it up and play our 1-3-1 and we were successful.”
After the timeout, the Bulldogs picked back up where they left off as Marshall got a good look and made a layup to make it 37-28 with 3:10 to go. A missed Keystone attempt gave it right back to Redbank Valley, who in turn slowed it down on offense and got another good look inside as the Owen Clouse bucket made it 39-28 with 1:04 to go.
Keystone’s Cole Henry — who had four fouls entering halftime — ended the Panthers’ scoring drought with 50 seconds left as the Panthers would then start putting the Bulldogs at the foul line for one-and-one situations.
Marshall knocked down his two attempts to go up 41-30 and Keystone’s Zander McHenry would drive in the lane and make it 41-32 with 25.9 to go.
After Bain made the front end of his one-and-one to make it 42-32, the Bulldogs got the ball back and Marshall then made a trip to the charity stripe with 19.2 seconds left. After missing the front end, Bain grabbed the rebound and the Bulldogs ran out the clock for the 42-32 win.
It was Redbank Valley’s first game since Feb. 19 — which coach Marshall said didn’t help matters in terms of his team being rusty heading into the contest.
“That bye kind of hurt us with not playing and sitting idle,” coach Marshall said. “It’s tough not having this type of team playing all the time. It was terrible shooting. It wasn’t pretty at all — turnovers everywhere. Now that we’re back in motion, I think that we’ll be able to perform a little better for the next go-around.”
The win was also the first playoff win since 2015 for the Bulldogs and the first for all those on the roster.
“It’s big,” coach Marshall said of the win. “We’ve been battle-tested all year. However, this is what counts. Winning this game is the most important win for probably all season because it’s a playoff game. It’s a District 9 playoff game. And this is where we’ve always wanted to be. We couldn’t get over that hump in prior years — Bryson and Chris’ freshman year, Bryson and Chris’ junior year. Now it’s their senior year and we finally got over that hump and I’m hoping that good things will follow.”
The win gives Redbank Valley a date with No. 2 seed Ridgway for the Class 2A title on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium. Ridgway earned the title game birth after beating No. 3 seed Karns City 45-37. A win Friday night would also give the Bulldogs its first district title since 2015.
“I’m just happy to get out of here with the W,” coach Marshall said. “We’ll take it any way we can. It’s survive and advance.”
REDBANK VALLEY 42,
KEYSTONE 32
Score by Quarters
Keystone 9 6 6 11 — 32
Redbank 9 11 8 14 — 42
Keystone—32
Bret Wingard 7 1-2 16, Tyler Albright 3 0-0 6, Ian Keth 0 0-0 0, Cole Henry 2 0-0 4, Zander McHenry 2 2-3 6, Drew Slaugenhaupt 0 0-0 0, Rayce Weaver 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-5 32.
Redbank Valley—42
Bryson Bain 6 1-3 15, Marquese Gardlock 4 0-0 8, Chris Marshall 2 4-7 9, Owen Clouse 2 1-3 5, Mason Clouse 1 0-0 2, Aiden Ortz 0 0-0 0, Cam Wagner 1 1-2 3, Tyson Adams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-16 42.
Three-pointers: Keystone 1 (Wingard), Redbank 3 (Bain 2, Marshall).