ST. MARYS — Midway through the third quarter, the No. 3 seed Bradford Owls boys basketball were doing well in avenging two prior losses to the No. 2 seed Punxsutawney Chucks from earlier in the season, as the Owls took a 20-19 lead in Thursday’s District 9 Class 4A semifinal matchup.
But from there, the Chucks went on an 18-0 run en route to a 38-23 win that puts Punxsy in the title game against Clearfield on Tuesday night.
Punxy’s Noah Weaver led the team with 13 points while Gabe Kengersky has 11 and Donny Neese added eight.
Bradford (8-14) saw Jake Frantz lead the way with 13 points as they were without leading scorer Cam Austin.
“First, all the props to Bradford,” Punxsy head coach Jake Perrin said. “They’re dealing with a lot of adversity over there. They came and they played us really tough. All the props to those guys. But from our side, I think we started a little slow. We had to get some jitters out. These guys don’t have a ton of playoff experience. So this is really good, especially for our younger crew.”
Both offenses were stagnant early with longer possessions by each team, with the Chucks leading 5-3 at the end of the first quarter. Bradford tied it up 9-9 and the score remained the same with 1:34 left in the second quarter before Punxsy stretched it out to a 16-11 lead at the half as Kengersky made a three with just a couple seconds left.
It was an 18-13 Punxsy lead in the third quarter before the Owls started chipping away. Dalton Dixon made a bucket underneath to cut the lead to three and a Frantz midranger cut it to one.
Bradford then took a 19-18 lead with a Frantz layup before the Chucks regrouped.
“One of our big things is we had a little bit of a size advantage on them,” Perrin said. “Every game, one of our keys to the game is rebounding the basketball. If you work hard and get a stop, to give up an offensive rebound, it’s just demoralizing. (Bradford) came out and had three offensive rebounds in two possessions and two of them led to baskets. So I called them over and kind of chewed them out and told them to hit the glass. And then it looked like that corrected it a bit — just had to light a fire.”
Weaver started off what would be the 18-0 run with a bucket underneath to take a 20-19 lead. Neese then got a fast break bucket and was fouled, as he made the free throw to go up 23-19. Kengersky then scored on another fast break opportunity and made both free throws in a one-and-one opportunity with 19.1 seconds left in the third quarter to go up 27-19.
“That second half, we got a little bit of rhythm there and pushed the lead,” Perrin said. “We got a little more comfortable and it was good. I think that we just had a quick stretch that we went on maybe a six-point run with transition baskets. Once we got an eight point lead, they had to switch things up and pressure us a little, which turned into a few easy ones and pushed it into double-digits. Just a couple key plays that led to transition baskets for us.”
The Punxsy lead went to double-digits as Neese made a bucket underneath. Weaver then made an and-1 layup with 6:04 left and another bucket just after that for a 34-19 lead.
“Noah Weaver, he’s a 10th grade kid,” Perrin said. “As a freshman last year, he started almost every game of the season for us. He is a competitor and lives for these moments. Down the stretch, he’s already hit a couple of big shots for us. He hit a game-winner for us last year as a freshman. He hit one to either tie the game or put us down one against Elk (County Catholic) at home this year. He lives for big time moments and you can always see in games like this, you can always count on a kid like that. I love having him around — he’s defensive-minded. He’s guarding the best player and he’s going to do what you need.”
Cooper Hallman’s basket underneath capped off the 18-0 run for a 36-19 lead before Bradford’s Brendan Warner ended the Owls’ scoring drought with a bucket with 2:54 left in the game.
Both teams would trade possessions for the rest of the game as the Chucks would eventually pick up the 38-23 win.
Punxsy (10-12) now moves into the D9 Class 4A title game against No. 1 seed Clearfield, as the Bison defeated the Chucks 51-39 on Feb. 7. Perrin said it was good to get a win in St. Marys — as the game was played on neutral ground at St. Marys Area High School — and hopes his team will use the momentum heading into Tuesday’s title game, which will take place at Clarion University at 7:30 p.m.
“Some of the weight is off the shoulders,” Perrin said. “This is our third game playing in St. Marys (this season between St. Marys and Elk County Catholic). The first two we lost in overtime so I think we were kind of stressed coming into this game from the mental side of it. But now that we’ve got this one out of the way, Clearfield’s going to be a physical team and they’re going to come for us. They’re going to be well-prepared and will attack hard. We’ve got to really prepare, but I do think we’ve got some momentum with this win and some confidence. We’ve got a playoff win under our belts.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY 38,
BRADFORD 23
Score by Quarters
Bradford 3 8 8 4 — 23
Punxsy 5 11 11 11 — 38
Bradford—23
Dalton Dixon 1 0-0 2, Ryan Ward 0 0-0 0, Chase Wineberg 1 0-0 2, Jerrid Wilmoth 1 0-0 2, Jake Frantz 5 3-4 13, Talon Reese 1 0-0 2, Lucas Johnson 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Fitton 0 0-0 0, AJ Gleason 0 0-0 0, Nolan Roulo 0 0-0 0, Brendan Warner 1 0-1 2, Nate Gleason 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-5 23.
Punxsutawney—38
Gabe Kengersky 3 4-6 11, Noah Weaver 5 3-4 13, Donny Neese 3 2-3 8, Kyle Nesbitt 1 0-0 2, Ryan Heigley 1 0-0 2, Cooper Hallman 1 0-0 2, Zach Presloid 0 0-0 0, Jimmie Neese 0 0-0 0, Josh Shoemaker 0 0-0 0, Nick Johns 0 0-0 0, Mason Nesbitt 0 0-0 0, Noah Kengersky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 9-13 38.
Three-pointers: Bradford 0, Punxsy 1 (G. Kengersky).