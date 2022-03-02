CLARION — You’ve heard it said that “defense wins championships,” and in the final 20 minutes of the District 9 AAAA title game against Punxsy on Tuesday night in Clarion, the Clearfield Bison put that expression to the test — and it held up.
The Bison trailed 23-8 at the media timeout in the second quarter, just inside the 4-minute mark, but over the course of the next 18 minutes of game clock, the Bison turned up the intensity on the defensive side of the ball, limited the Chucks’ scoring opportunities and tallied 39 of the next 45 points en route to a 47-38 win and their eighth consecutive D-9 crown.
Cole Miller’s hot-handed shooting, especially in the third quarter, helped the Bison chip away at Punxsy’s lead then pull away while the Chucks struggled to score throughout the half. Miller had a game-high 18 points, with Nick Collins adding nine off the bench, Ryan Gearhart scoring seven, Andon Greslick and Isakk Way finishing with five each and Luke Pallo rounding things out with three.
Asked how his team spun the momentum after the extended break, Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said, “In the second half, we came out and hit a couple shots. Our team feeds off Cole (Miller) and RG (Gearhart), and Cole hit a big shot, then Nick Collins gave us so much energy in that third quarter, and we were able to come out and play much better defense.
“In the first half, we had about nine wide-open 3s, and I think we made two, but we started making shots, Cole got going, and he’s just a special player. But the whole team (made a difference). Isakk Way stepped up with a big bucket; Nick Collins played the best half of his life, and it was just a great full-team effort.”
The game opened with a bit of back-and-forth, as Punxsy saw Kyle Nesbitt open the scoring 22 seconds into the contest with a strong take, followed by a Donny Neese jump shot one minute later before Way knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing for the Bison’s first bucket.
Punxsy closed the quarter on a 7-2 run spread out over the final 6 minutes thanks to a transition bucket by Nesbitt, a 3 from the wing by Gabe Kengersky and a buzzer-beating lay-up in transition by Neese. Clearfield’s only scoring in that stretch was a pair of paint points for Collins off the bench, and the Chucks took an 11-5 edge to the second quarter.
The two teams traded 3s early in the second, with Kengersky hitting one only to be answered by Pallo. Neese then scored the next three points, a foul shot and a short jumper, and Kengersky and Ryen Heigley followed with 3-pointers prior to the media timeout to close a 12-3 Punxsy run to open the quarter and put the Chucks ahead 23-8.
Clearfield began to turn the tide, though, keeping the Chucks off the board for the remainder and cutting into the lead by five points thanks to a 3 from the wing by Miller and two on a strong take by Gearhart to set the halftime score at 23-13.
Punxsy hit the first bucket of the second half when Heigley scored a pair of points in the paint, but the Bison began their first true lockdown of the game at that point and held the Chucks scoreless for 6 minutes while tallying the next 15 points. In fact, Clearfield took its first lead of the game on a free throw by Miller, who had 11 of his game-high 18 in the third quarter alone, and Miller closed the run with two more on a strong take.
The Bison never looked back from there, pushing the lead to 31-27 at the end of the third, extending it to 11 points halfway through the fourth quarter and holding their biggest edge of the game — 18 points — after an old-fashioned 3-point play by Gearhart before the subs made their way into the contest.
The Chucks’ bench players rattled off the game’s final nine points — including five by Jimmie Neese in the closing minute — to make it feel much closer than it was with a glance at the scoreboard, but the Bison had plenty of cushion to secure their 47-38 victory and earn their spot in this Friday’s subregional against the District 8 champion.
Asked how it felt for his team to secure its eighth straight district title, Glunt chose instead to live in the moment, saying, “It’s one. They’re all different, and just to get this one was so special. To be down like we were, 12 points, but it seemed like 20. Punxsy came out with a great gameplan and played really well, but thank goodness we were able to come back in the second half and find a way to win the game.”
CLEARFIELD 47,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 38
Scores by Quarters
Punxsy 11 12 4 11 — 38
Clearfield 5 8 18 16 — 47
Clearfield—47
Luke Pallo 1 0-0 3, Ryan Gearhart 3 1-1 7, Andon Greslick 2 0-0 5, Isakk Way 2 0-0 5, Cole Miller 5 5-6 18, Nick Collins 4 1-1 9, Braylon Way 0 0-0 0, Nate Natoli 0 0-0 0, Caleb Wilt 0 0-0 0, Eric Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Cole Bloom 0 0-0 0, Kam Kusnher 0 0-0 0, Kai Lynch 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-8 47.
Punxsutawney—38
Ryen Heigley 2 0-0 5, Gabe Kengersky 5 0-2 13, Kyle Nesbitt 2 0-0 4, Noah Weaver 0 0-0 0, Donnie Neese 3 1-2 7, Nick Johns 1 0-0 2, Cooper Hallman 1 0-0 2, Jimmie Neese 2 0-1 5, Zach Presloid 0 0-0 0, Josh Shoemaker 0 0-0 0, Mason Nesbitt 0 0-0 0. 16 1-5 38.
Three-pointers: Clearfield 6 (Miller 3,Pallo, Greslick, Way), Punxsy 5 (Kengersky 3, Heigley, J. Neese).