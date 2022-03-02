BROOKVILLE — Avenging last year’s semifinal loss and getting back to the District 9 Class 2A final for the fourth time in five years, the Ridgway Elkers basketball team led nearly the entire game in a 45-37 win over Karns City Tuesday night at Brookville Area High School.
The semifinal win gets the second-seeded Elkers (19-5) a date with top-seeded Redbank Valley in Friday’s championship game at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium starting at 7:30 p.m.
Last year, the Elkers eliminated the Bulldogs in the quarterfinals before the Gremlins knocked them out on their way to the District 9 title, but it’ll be either the Bulldogs for the first time since 2015 or the Elkers for the third time in four years.
“No matter who it is, it’s going to be tough,” Elkers head coach Tony Allegretto said of both teams before the Bulldogs wound up beating the Panthers 42-32. “With Redbank Valley, everybody knows they have the three big guys who are scorers and shooters and they’re all ball-handlers and they have several other players who are good basketball players and they’re bigger than us.”
The Elkers forced 12 Gremlins first-half turnovers and led 17-7 at halftime after outscoring the Gremlins 7-0 in the second, then still led 24-14 by the 3:48 mark of the third quarter after a Dan Park basket, but the Gremlins edged to within two points at 28-26 on Micah Rupp’s basket less than 90 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Ridgway shot it well all night — 18-for-35 for 51 percent — and leading the was Aaron Sorg who scored 13 of his team-high 16 points in the second half, including 10 in the fourth quarter on a perfect 4-for-4 effort from the floor.
Karns City’s Cole Sherwin hit his lone 3-pointer of the night to cut it to 33-29 with 5:18 remaining before two straight baskets by Sorg followed by an Allegretto field goal with 2:48 left put the Elkers up 39-29, essentially nailing things down.
“When we went into the half, I thought we should have been up by 15 or so and we didn’t finish the half in part because of Karns City’s press,” Allegretto said. “So when that happened, we drew up some stuff with the press and how to handle it and figure it out. Our defense is going to turn them over too and we knew that, the program was losing Micah (Rupp) underneath. We did a great job on the other scorers, but he was wide open.”
Rupp led the Gremlins with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting with seven rebounds. Their other double-figure averaging players Taite Beighley and Luke Cramer scored nine and seven points apiece on a combined 5-for-17 shooting. Luke Garing, the standout football player, scored two points, but grabbed nine rebounds.
Behind Sorg were Dom Allegretto’s 15 points and Dan Park’s 10 points to go along with 10 rebounds.
“It’s control the ball, get it down under two minutes where they have to start fouling us with the six- or seven-point lead,” Allegretto added. “We missed a lot of foul shots or we could’ve put it away earlier, but take care of the basketball, attack the pressure, get fouled and get buckets.”
Karns City (18-7) will play Keystone for the third seed and a state playoff berth at a site and time to be announced.
RIDGWAY 45, KARNS CITY 37
Score By Quarters
Karns City 7 0 17 13 — 37
Ridgway 11 6 11 17 — 45
Karns City –37
Cole Sherwin 1 0-0 3, Taite Beighley 2 4-6 9, Luke Cramer 3 0-0 7, Micah Rupp 7 1-2 16, Luke Garing 1 0-0 2, Jacob Callihan 0 0-0 0, Braden Grossman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-8 37.
Ridgway –45
Dom Allegretto 6 2-4 15, Aaron Sorg 6 3-5 16, Erick Panebianco 1 0-0 2, Dan Park 4 1-5 10, Jack Benninger 1 0-0 2, Dylan Goetz 0 0-0 0, Will Howard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-14 46.
3-pointers: Karns City 4 (Sherwin, Beighley, Cramer, Rupp), Ridgway 3 (Allegretto, Sorg, Park).