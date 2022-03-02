BROOKVILLE — Defense wins plenty of basketball games in the playoffs, regardless of how the winning team shoots the ball.
For the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders, Tuesday night’s 37-16 win over Ridgway in the District 9 Class A semifinals at Brookville Area High School was a perfect example.
The Lady Crusaders missed 13 of their first 14 shots of the game, yet led 19-9 at halftime. The thing was, they had limited Ridgway to 3-for-15 shooting well into the third quarter.
All that was enough for ECC to land a finals berth for the first time in six years as it tries to win a district title for the first time since it won back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010.
“I’m happy for the girls,” said Lady Crusaders head coach Ken Pistner, whose team improved to 23-3. “They know our history and they were there in 2016 watching us, so they’re excited. And we’re playing a really good Otto-Eldred team. They’re the real deal with a bunch of good players.”
Otto-Eldred advanced Tuesday with a 60-53 win over North Clarion. ECC beat Otto during the regular season, 50-43, at home on Feb. 7. It’s one of the Lady Terrors’ two losses. They’ll meet again Saturday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium at 2:30 p.m.
ECC and Ridgway had only met once during the season when the Lady Crusaders eked out a 24-22 win at Ridgway on Jan. 20. This one appeared headed to that type of score as the team stood at 5-5 after the first quarter.
But ECC outscored Ridgway, 14-4, in the second quarter. The Lady Elkers never really got anything going offensive as they were 6-for-27 from the floor for the game. It didn’t help not having their second-leading scorer Julie Peterson, who was out with an injury.
Lucy Klawuhn scored nine of her game-high 14 points in the first half to lead the Lady Crusaders, who were just 12-for-36 from the floor for the game thanks to the sluggish start shooting. But the defense was always there. Klawuhn also grabbed seven rebounds.
“I felt early on in the game, I thought we were getting a look of good looks but weren’t making them,” Pistner said. “I thought we were holding them to some tough opportunities. They missed some shots, but most of them were really contested.”
Klawuhn’s basket with 17 seconds left in the quarter capped the third-quarter scoring at just 7-2, but the Lady Crusaders extended to a 26-11 lead. The largest margin was the final score as ECC closed the game on a 9-1 run.
Sami Straub and Sydney Alexanders each scored eight points while Tori Newton had five points with a game-high 11 rebounds.
Payton Delhunty led the Lady Elkers (15-8) with five points. Jenna Kasmierski, the team’s top scoring coming in, finished with four points and eight rebounds. Carlie Thomas also scored four points.
Ridgway and North Clarion will play for third and fourth place — both teams are assured state playoff berths — at a site and time to be announced.
ELK CO. CATHOLIC 37, RIDGWAY 16
Score By Quarters
Ridgway 5 4 2 5 — 16
ECC 5 14 7 11 — 37
Ridgway –16
Gabby Amacher 0 1-2 1, Jenna Kasmierski 2 0-2 4, Carlie Thomas 1 2-4 4, Payton Delhunty 2 1-2 5, Kristin Ellenberger 1 0-2 2, Emma Vargas 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Amacher 0 0-0 0, Alesha Shirey 0 0-0 0, Grace Bon 0 0-0 0, Sophia Capella 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 4-12 16.
ECC –37
Lucy Klawuhn 5 1-3 14, Sami Straub 1 6-8 8, Sydney Alexander 3 0-0 8, Tori Newton 2 0-0 5, Emily Mourer 0 0-0 0, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Reagan Bauer 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Vollmer 0 0-0 0, Madi Marzullo 1 0-0 1. Totals: 12 7-11 37.
3-pointers: ECC 6 (Klawuhn 3, Alexander 2, Newton).