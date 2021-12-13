DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys basketball opened its season Saturday with a tough assignment at its annual tip-off tournament — play two games in a span of about five hours.
The Cardinals and head coach Dom Varacallo were up to the challenge put before them and pulled out a thrilling 56-50 overtime victory against Johnsonburg in the season opener that saw DCC rally from a 15-point deficit (35-20) midway through the third quarter.
That comeback effort, headlined by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Alec Srock that tied the game and forced overtime, may have taken more out of the Cardinals than they had hoped. The result was a sluggish effort against a Punxsutawney squad that started the season with back-to-back strong performances.
The Chucks raced out to a 31-17 halftime lead and never looked back in what ended as a 17-point victory (46-29) that gave Punxsy the title in what was a three-team event after the fourth team pulled out late. Punxsy bested Johnsonburg, 54-42, to begin its season with back-to-back victories.
Punxsy led 14-8 after the opening quarter before outscoring DCC 13-9 in the second to build that 14-point halftime advantage. Gabe Kengersky fueled that strong start as he scored 10 of his game-high 14 points in the first half. Teammate Noah Weaver had all eight of his points before the break, while Donny Neese had five of his nine then also.
Central Catholic tightened up the defense some in the second half, holding the Chucks to 15 points after the break. But, the Cardinals didn’t appear to have the legs left to make a push like they did in the opening victory just a couple hours prior.
Jalen Kosko led DCC with 10 points, while Srock had eight.
“Like we said before, it’s a team effort and kind of how the game works,” said Chucks coach Jake Perrin. “Different guys get looks on different nights, and we just try to take advantage of whatever opportunities we have. Tonight, Gabe (Kengerksy) played well, and he played well both nights. Everybody played their roles, and we made some adjustments at halftime, and they came out and executed. It was fun.
“The defense played well. We had talked a lot about Alec Srock, who is a great player. All the props to Alec, He’s worked his tail off over the summer, and I had the privilege to coach him in AAU, which helps out some because I got to know him a little.
“We really did a good job trying to keep him off the paint. We he gets inside, he’s almost impossible to stop. So, we had really good help defense today, which was one of our keys, and I thought the guys rebounded pretty well as well.”
The first half of the opening game Saturday went much like the night cap, only this time it was Johnsonburg that took control before the break. The Rams held a slim 11-9 lead after one quarter but pushed that advantage to 11 (29-18) by halftime. Johnsonburg had five different players score at least four points in the first half led by Jefferson Freeburg’s eight.
Johnsonburg pushed its lead to 15 points (35-20) midway through the third before DCC closed the quarter on a 9-0 run to get back within six at 35-29. The Cardinals carried that momentum over to the fourth, where they outscored the Rams 15-9 to storm back into the game. Still, the Cardinals needed Srock’s late-game heroics to have a chance.
He took a pass on an inbounds play near midcourt in the closing seconds and dribbled near the top of the 3-point arc before pulling up for a shot, which he drained, to even the score at 44-44 and force overtime.
Freshman Brayden Fox then hit another 3-pointer to open the extra session. It was all Cardinals from there as they outscored the rams, 12-6, in OT to win by that six-point margin (56-50).
Fox played a vital role in overtime, as he scored seven of DCC’s 12 points en route to finishing with 13 in the game. Srock led all players with 23, 17 of which came after halftime. Luke Swisher also reached double figures with 11.
“We definitely lost our legs some in the second game,” said DCC coach Dom Varacallo. “We found a rhythm in the second half of the Johnsonburg game, and I was proud of our execution in that game. We made several plays down the stretch, and Alec (Srock) hit a a huge three to send it to overtime and Brayden Fox hit a huge three to start overtime. Then we just made plays in overtime to get the job done.
“The second game ... playing two in one day is a tough challenge, and it definitely showed in the second game with the way we plated offensively with 29 points. We’re a much better team than scoring 29 points, but credit to Punxsy. They came out and pressed (on defense), and it was a good game plan.
“Punxsy is a a good team, but we make no excuses. If the games are on our schedule, we show up. Last year I think we played five games in five days with the pandemic and weird schedule changes. We just didn’t get the job done in the second game, but very proud of our guys in the first game and being able to pull out a W to start the year.”
Freeburg, Jacob Lobaugh and Aaron Myers all had 12 pints for the Rams.
Punxsy’s Neese was named the tournament’s MVP, while Punxsy’s Kengersky; DCC’s Srock and Swisher and Johnsonburg’s Freeburg made the All-Tournament Team.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 56,
JOHNSONBURG 50, OT
Score by Quarters
J’burg 11 18 6 9 6 — 50
DCC 9 9 11 15 12 — 56
Johnsonburg—50
Jefferson Freeburg 6 0-0 12, Aaron Myers 4 3-4 12, Jacob Lobaugh 5 0-1 12, Luke Zimmerman 2 4-5 8, Kole Asti 3 0-0 6, Eric Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Jack Elmquist 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-10 50.
DCC—56
Jalen Kosko 1 0-2 2, Alec Srock 10 2-4 23, Luke Swisher 5 1-2 11, Brayden Fox 4 2-4 13, Peyton Maurer 0 0-0 0, Brendan Paisley 0 0-0 0, Neel Gupta 1 0-0 2, Cartar Kosko 0 2-4 2, Andrew Green 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 7-16 56.
Three-pointers: J’burg 3 (Myers, Lobaugh 2), DCC 5 (Srock, Fox 3, Green).
PUNXSUTAWNEY 46,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 29
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 14 17 11 4 — 46
DCC 8 9 10 2 — 29
Punxsy—46
Gabe Kengersky 5 3-4 14, Noah Weaver 2 1-2 6, Ryan Heigley 3 0-0 8, Donnie Neese 4 1-1 9, Josh Shoemaker 0 2-2 2, Kyle Nesbit 0 4-4 4, Zach Presloid 1 1-2 3, Cooper Hallman 0 0-0 0, Mason Nesbitt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 12-15 46.
DCC—29
Jalen Kosko 4 1-2 10, Alec Srock 3 2-3 8, Luke Swisher 1 0-0 2, Brayden Fox 0 2-2 2, Peyton Maurer 0 0-0 0, Brendan Paisley 1 0-0 2, Neel Gupta 0 0-0 0, Ben Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Cartar Kosko 1 0-0 2, Andrew Green 1 0-0 3, Johnny Varischetti 0 0-0 0, Marek Hoyt 0 0-0 0, Kyan Peck 0 0-0 0, Luke Fragle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-7 29.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 4 (Kengersky, Weaver, Heigley 2), DCC 2 (Kosko, Green).