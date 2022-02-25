DUBOIS — There’s a long-standing sports adage that states it’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season, and that saying rang true Thursday night as the Ridgway girls bested DuBois Central Catholic, 45-40, in a District 9 Class A quarterfinal game.
The matchup was the third this year between the the teams, all of which were decided by five points or less. Central Catholic pulled out a pair of hard-fought wins in the regular season, winning 43-41 in overtime at Ridgway on Jan. 18 and 50-49 at home on Jan. 28.
Ridgway’s victory came in the most important of the three, as the fifth-seeded Lady Elkers not only advanced to the Class A semifinals but guaranteed themselves’ the program’s first berth to the PIAA playoff in more than 30 years.
District 9 gets five berths to the Class A state playoffs this year, meaning the four semifinalists will make the trip. The last time a Ridgway girls team stepped on the floor in the PIAA playoffs was way back in 1989 when the Lady Elkers won the D-9 Class 2A title. Ridgway lost its states opener to Girard that year, 87-45.
Ridgway’s victory was fueled by the duo of sophomore Jenna Kasmierski and senior Carli Thomas, who combined to score 36 of Ridgway’s 45 points. Kasmierski led all scorers with 19 points to go along with eight rebounds and three blocks. Thomas was right behind her with 17 points, seven rebounds and a block.
The pair went a combined 4 of 5 at the free throw line in the final 21 seconds of the game to seal the victory after DCC had gotten as close as one point twice in the fourth at 39-38 and then 41-40 with 39 seconds remaining.
The big nights from Kasmierski and Thomas helped offset the loss of senior Julie Peterson, who went down with an injury early the second quarter and didn’t return. A second starter, senior Payton Delhunty, also fouled out with 2:21 to play.
Ridgway will face top-seeded Elk County Catholic in the semifinals next Tuesday.
“This feels awesome,” said Ridgway coach Jason Schreiber. “It says something about our players. I told them, a couple of them have asked about playing time, and I said, ‘When the time comes, you just got to be ready. I don’t know what else to tell ya.’ I thought Emma (Vargas) did an excellent job handling the ball (once Delhunty fouled out), and that was her first real varsity minutes. Then Kaitlyn (Amacher) went in there at the end and was comfortable in the zone (defense) we were running.
“Awesome for those two, and Kristen Ellenberger, she didn’t see anywhere near the time I thought she would at the start of the year because our starters have done so well, but she stepped up big time tonight too. I’m really proud of the ‘team.’ I’ve been telling the JV team all week, this isn’t just the five people on the floor, this is everybody prepping and they were were ready.
“Carli and Kas (Kasmierski) hitting those foul shots at the end of the game, that was big. I don’t know if i could have done it, but they knocked them done.”
As for losing Peterson, Schreiber said the staff didn’t make a big deal about it.
“We said absolutely nothing (at the half),” he said. “It was next person up. Julie is a huge part of what we do. I believe the last seven or eight games, she has played better defense than I’ve ever seen her play.
“People look at her on offensive end because she can score, but we challenged her a couple weeks ago to play defense and get some rebounds, and she really stepped up. That was a big blow to us, but when you have a team and people ready to go, it speaks volumes.”
The loss was a tough one for the fourth-seeded Lady Cardinals to swallow. Central held just one lead in the game at 28-26 near the midway point of the second quarter.
The Lady Cardinals just looked out of sorts for most of the night before trying to rally in the fourth. Freshman Marina Hanes led DCC with 12 points, 10 of which came in the second quarter. Sophomores Lexi Berta and Kayley Risser each had nine points.
The season isn’t over for DCC despite the loss though, as the four quarterfinal round losers will now be part of a consolation bracket to determine the district’s fifth and final state berth.
Ridgway jumped out to an early 6-2 lead behind two baskets by Kasmierski and one from Thomas. Risser countered with an old-fashion 3-point play to make it 6-5 before the teams traded long-range shots.
Berta hit a pair of 3-pointers around a triple by Kasmierski to tie the game at 11-11 before Thomas hit a pair of free throws with nine seconds left in the quarter to put Ridgway back up 13-11 after one.
Ridgway’s Gabby Amacher and Hanes then exchanged treys to open the scoring in the second quarter before Delhunty went 1 of 2 at the line and Kasmierski 2 of 2 to give the Lady Elkers a five-point lead at 19-14 with just under five minutes left in the half.
Hanes then hit her second three of the quarter to make it 19-17. The teams traded scores from there with Ridgway eventually taking a slim 23-21 advantage to the half. Hanes scored all 10 of DCC’s points in the quarter to help keep the Lady Cardinals in the game.
Ridgway started the third quarter with a bang, as Delhunty knocked down a 3-pointer. However, DCC promptly went on a 7-0 run to take its first and only lead of the game at 28-26. Berta jump-started that spurt with a trey, while Hanes and Faith Jacob added hoops.
The Lady Elkers answered right back with baskets by Thomas and Kasmierski to go back up two at 30-28 before Lady Cardinal Emma Elensky tied thing back up with her lone bucket of the night.
The game swung back in Ridgway’s favor in the final two minutes of the third.
Thomas completed a big 3-point play with 1:39 on the clock, while Delhunty scored with 17 seconds left to give Ridgway a 35-30 lead after three quarters.
Ridgway maintained that edge to start the fourth, as Kasmierski scored a pair of hoops around a Risser bucket before DCC scored five straight points, all at the foul line, to get back within a point at 39-38 with 2:21 to play.
Jacob started that stretch by going 2-for-2 with 5:11 left, but neither scored over the ensuing 2-plus minutes. Risser finally ended that drought by going 1 of 2 with 2:50 remaining before Lauren Davidson was 2 of 2 after drawing the fifth foul in Delhunty with 2:21 on the clock.
Central Catholic couldn’t capitalize with two Ridgway starters on the bench though, as the Lady Elkers actually outscored DCC 6-2 in the final minute of the game.
Thomas scored a huge basket with 49 seconds to go to make it 41-38, but Jacob quickly countered with a pair of free throws to make it 41-40. Unfortunately for DCC, those proved to be its final points of the night.
Thomas came up huge for her team again with 19 second to play when she rebounded the missed front-end of a one-and-one free throw by Kasmierski and hit both her shots after being fouled. Kasmierski added a pair of free throw herself with nine ticks on the clock to set the final.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times, but in that regard I give Ridgway credit,” said DCC coach Jordan Hoover. “Let’s just say they outwilled us in every aspect — it was loose balls, it was rebounding. And, I thought our approach defensively, particularly in the first half, was bad. We had unfocused kids, we had lapses in communication where some kids didn’t know what we were in.
“Hopefully Julie (Peterson) is okay, but if you would have told me she turns her ankle early, and Payton is going to foul out. That’s a tough one to swallow because when I’m proud of the kids for the season we had, we laid an egg tonight given those circumstances. I told them, I didn’t like our mental approach tonight and maybe our youth potentially caught up with us. But, it’s certainly not an excuse this point in the season.
“Now we have to regroup, but I feel if we play well i like our chances against whoever we play at this point. I told the girls now the goal is to get to states. Really in that regard nothing changes, just the district title is out of the picture.”
RIDGWAY 45,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 40
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 13 10 12 10 — 45
DCC 11 10 9 10 — 40
Ridgway—45
Gabby Amacher 1 0-0 3, Jenna Kasmierski 7 4-5 19, Carli Thomas 6 5-5 17, Julie Peterson 0 0-0 0, Payton Delhunty 2 1-2 6, Kristen Ellenberger 0 0-0 0, Emma Vargas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 10-12 45.
DuBois Central Catholic—40
Lexi Berta 3 0-0 9, Faith Jacob 1 4-4 6, Kayley Risser 3 3-7 9, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Jessy Frank 0 0-0 0, Marina Hanes 4 2-2 12, Lauren Davidson 0 2-2 2, Emma Elensky 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 11-15 40.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 3 (Amacher, Kasmierski, Delhunty), DCC 5 (Berta 3, Hanes 2).