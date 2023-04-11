NEW BETHLEHEM — Ciara Toven can hit the ball really far.
The hard-hitting and strong pitching from the Lady Chucks junior is expected, but her first of two home runs in her team’s 11-run first inning in Monday’s 19-0 three-inning rout at Redbank Valley at the New Bethlehem Little League Field had head coach Brad Constantino thinking.
“She hit one over the playground at our complex in practice,” Constantino remembered.
But this one counted, and he nodded in agreement. This might have been the furthest.
“Her bat speed reminds me of the McKee twins in travel ball (Sierra and Cheyenne, DuBois grads and St. Francis University standouts) when I coached that team,” Constantino said. “She’s almost impossible to jam and hard to work away. She’s a smart hitter.”
Toven’s towering blast deep into the woods and trees in left-center field came right after Laci Poole’s single to start the game. Avary Powell followed with a line shot over the left-center field fence for a quick 3-0 lead. No. 9 hitter Brooke Skarbeck’s two-run single got the top of the order up again and it went to work, again.
Poole singled again and Toven ripped her second two-run homer of the inning to make it 9-0. This time it was a liner to left-center. After Powell reached on a dropped fly ball, it was Young’s turn to homer over the left-field fence to finish off the 11-run outburst.
Again in the second inning, the Lady Chucks sent 14 batters to the plate to score eight runs. Hergert doubled for the second time to start the inning, Olivia Toven singled in two runs, Ciara Toven’s sacrifice fly pushed home a run and Young drove in her third run with a single. Hergert and Emily Dobbins singled in runs in their second at-bats of the inning.
Ciara Toven’s final at-bat was a double to lead off the third. She finished 3-for-3 with five runs batted in, lifting her season numbers to 12-for-18 (.667) with four home runs and 10 RBIs.
Toven retired the only three batters she faced with a strikeout, then Constantino put in Karli Young to throw the final two innings. Braylee Yeany’s infield single with two outs in the bottom of the third was Redbank Valley’s lone base runner.
The Lady Chucks, after losing two one-run games to DuBois Central Catholic and Punxsutawney to start the season, improved to 3-2 with a combined winning margin over Karns City, Clarion and the Lady Bulldogs of 46-7.
“The first two were tough because we could look back at each one of those and say if we did this, this and that, then you start questioning yourself a little bit in the field,” Constantino said. “What’s different in these last couple of games, the kids were able to relax a little bit. We have two huge games coming this week.”
The Lady Chucks visit Philipsburg-Osceola Wednesday and travel to Ligonier Valley Saturday.
Redbank Valley (1-4) visits Keystone Wednesday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 19,
REDBANK VALLEY 0
3 innings
Punxsy (11)80 — 19
Redbank Valley 000 — 0
Punxsutawney –19
Laci Poole rf 3321, Syd Hoffman rf 1000, Ciara Toven p-dp 3235, Avary Powell c 3321, Sara Gotwald c 1000, Karli Young dp-1 4333, Brinley Hallman 2b 3210, Brynn Hergert 2b 3232, Brooke Young 2b 0000, Emily Dobbins cf 3121, Olivia Toven lf 3112, Makenna Gula lf 0000, Brooke Skarbeck ss 1213, Kaylee Guidice flex-3b: 28-19-18-18.
Redbank Valley –0
Mackenzie Foringer p 2000, Bella Orr 2b 1000, Quinn White ss 1000, Paytin Polka c 1000, Keyauna Schimp lf-3b 1000, Taylor Ripple 3b-cf 1000, Josie Neiswonger rf 1000, Sammie Bowser 1b 1000, Braylee Yeany cf-lf 1010. Totals: 10-0-1-0.
Errors: Redbank Valley 3, Punxsutawney 0. LOB: Punxsutawney 5, Redbank Valley 1. 2B: Toven, Young, Hergert 2. HR: Toven 2, Powell, Young. SB: Dobbins.
Pitching
Punxsutawney: Toven 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB; Young 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.
Redbank Valley: Foringer 3 IP, 18 H, 19 R, 15 ER, 1 SO, 3 BB.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Foringer.