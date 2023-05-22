BROOKVILLE — After years of struggling to get to the summit at the boys District 9 Class AAA Track and Field Championships, the DuBois Beavers have all of a sudden started their own dynasty after capturing the program’s third straight team title Friday at Brookville.
The Beavers endured through a long stretch of team futility at one point at the D-9 championships as they went more than two decades between team crowns (1992-2014). That stretch was so long that current head coach Brian Clinger was a competitor on that 1992 squad that won the team crown, then firmly entrenched as the Beavers head coach when they ended the drought in 2014.
DuBois had to wait another seven years, including the lost 2020 season (COVID) before returning to the top of the mountain in 2021. The Beavers haven’t left since as they used yet another strong all-around effort to lift the team championship plaque at the end of the night for a third straight time. It was the program’s first 3-peat since the early ’90s when Clinger was a Beaver.
The meet was a balanced one in terms of top-end talent, as DuBois and Clearfield tied for the most event wins with five. St. Marys and Bradford were right behind them with four each. However, the Beavers won eight silver medals and six more bronze — sweeping the Top 3 spots in two events and placing three in the Top 4 in another — to best St. Marys in the team standings by 12 points, 89-75. Bradford (660 was third, followed by Clearfield with 46.
“The last time the boys team had three consecutive District 9 team championships was when I was on the team with the late Herm Wertz at the helm, and the late Al Pistelli and George Tinnick as assistant coaches,” said Clinger. “I remember these coaches very well and how they treated me as an athlete, which helped mold me into the coach I am today. For the past 25 years, I’m honored to have the privilege to coach many outstanding student athletes.
“I have a fantastic coaching staff that I want to thank. They put in countless hours into our program to see our team succeed. It is truly a team effort from Coach (Greg) Posteraro, Coach (Brad) Sweet, Coach (Jason) Shilala, and Coach (Bud) Plaszenski to work together to accomplish so much.
“We also want to congratulate the Beaver girls on their return to the championship podium. This is the first time that both teams have won team championships in the same season.”
Sophomore sprinter Nathan Kougher led the charge for the Beavers as he took home three gold medals, sweeping the 100 and 200 dashes while also running the opening leg on the 4x100 relay squad that defended its gold medal.
The sprint corps as a whole played a major role in the team championship.
Kougher edged St. Marys’ Matthew Davis in a photo-finish in the 100 as he edged St. Marys’ Matthew Davis by just .01 seconds, 11.59-11.60, to capture his first individual gold medal at D-9 track. Is was truly tough call live as Kougher ran in Lane 4 and Davis in Lane 1. In between those two, DuBois seniors Joey Stubbs (11.65) and Jaedon Yarus (11.67) crossed in third and fourth, respectively, as the Top 4 were separated by just .08 seconds.
The Beavers swept the top three spots in the 200 dash, with Kougher edging freshman teammate Jaxson Hanzely by .02 seconds, 23.54-23.56 at the line for gold.
In between those races, Kougher, Hanzely, Stubbs and Yarus teamed up to easily win gold in the 4x100 relay with a time of 44.70. Kougher and Yarus were members of last year’s squad that won the event as well.
DuBois other two D-9 titles came in the field.
Junior Edward Burkett captured his second straight gold medal in the pole vault, clearing 12-3 to punch his ticket to states, while fellow junior Ja’Reese Stowe took home the shot put title with a heave of 41-10. The Beavers swept the top three spots in the shot, as seniors Carson Dombroski won silver (41-5) and James Becker (39-4) the bronze.
Stubbs added a silver in the discus (116-3) and Becker a bronze in the javelin (137-8) as the throwing crew enjoyed a solid day all-around. Freshman Simeon Chirico have DuBois a second medalist in the pole vault as he placed fourth by clearing 10-3 — a near two-foot improvement from his season-best of 8-6.
“I am just so very happy to see the team pull together and get another team championship,” said Sweet, who coaches the team’s throwers. “Ja’Reese Stowe got us a gold in the shot put, and Joe Stubbs just attacked his throws in the discus and grabbed a second place matching his season best of 116-3. James got his season best in the javelin with a third-place throw of 137-8. Carson Dombroski exploded in the shot put, claiming a second with a career-best 41-5. It is really gratifying to see all our throwers have success today.
“It is a great ending to the season to have a team championship. We coach the team values all season. Today, all 49 athletes are district champions — some for the third time in their high school career. That is very gratifying to our staff.”
In the jumps, senior Andrew Shaffer-Doan — still in the process of recovering from a major knee injury suffered just before the start of basketball season — took home a silver in the high jump (5-9) after winning gold in the event a year ago. Fellow seniors Drew Gudalis (5-7) and Ben Hickman (5-5) placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the high jump to earn team points (Top 5 finishers).
“It was unclear back in March if Andrew Shaffer-Doan would be able to jump at all after a knee injury during the basketball season,” said Clinger. “Andrew quickly got back into form and excelled during the season. He added a second place in the high jump. He demonstrated great mental toughness in the face of adversity.”
Back on the track, Hanzely added a silver medal in the 400 (54.52), while sophomore Daniel Chichava did the same in both the 110 (17.26) and 300 (43.10) hurdle events. Junior Rudy Williams also won silver in the 800 (2:08.62). Williams added a fifth in the 3,200 (11:00.45) and junior Thai Tran a fifth in the 300 hurdles (47.26).
DuBois bronze medals from both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays to close out its scoring on the day.
Freshman Harrison Blakelee, junior Hunter Hilliard and seniors Nathan Swope and Alex Horsley teamed up to run a 3:47.23 in the meet-ending 4x400 relay. In the 4x800, the sophomore twins Andrew and Jacob McIntosh, freshman Tyler Hanzely and Swope crossed in 9:39.97.
“All season, we talked about the team concept and every point counts,” said Clinger. “Today was a total team effort that paid off with a District 9 ‘Team’ Championship for the third consecutive season. I am so proud of this young group of athletes. We worked together today as a team and to see them work so hard all season for this moment was well worth it.
“Nathan Kougher was our top points scorer claiming gold in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay. The Beavers swept 1, 2, 3 in the 200, and in the field the shot putters claimed gold, silver, and bronze. The meet was extremely close until the 200 and shot put turned the tide in points. These two events were huge in claiming the team victory.
“Edward Burkett was a silver medalist as a freshman in the pole vault. Last year, he achieved gold, but did not make the qualifying height to vault at states. This year, he put it all together and is heading to Shippensburg to vault on the big stage when he cleared 12-3. He worked very hard in the offseason and made huge gains with a new pole during the season.
“Simeon Chirico found his groove this week at the pole vault. Coach Shilala repeatedly told the staff that he had a feeling that Simeon was going to go big at the district meet. Simeon did not disappoint with his height of 10-3. Daniel Chichava grabbed points to add to the team effort placing second in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.”
DuBois districts champs will now compete in the PIAA Class AAA Track and Field Championships, which begin Friday at Shippensburg University.