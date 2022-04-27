DuBOIS — In the first five innings of Tuesday’s baseball game between Bald Eagle Area and DuBois at Showers Field, it was a pitcher’s duel between Bald Eagle’s Carson Nagle and DuBois’ Tyler Chamberlin. The duo had allowed just three hits total up until that point — with Chamberlin allowing two and Nagle one. But a six-run sixth gave the Bald Eagles the lead as they took a 7-0 victory.
Every single player in the Bald Eagles lineup had a hit as the team outhit the Beavers 11-3 on the day — nine of which came in the final two innings.
“Tyler Chamberlin as a freshman, he’s just a workhorse,” DuBois head coach Dan Bowman said. “We talked a lot over the short skid we’ve had and a lot of it has come down to pitching and defense. Today, Tyler was masterful. And where we miscued was — again, like it’s been through these last three games — was probably three, four plays. Three, four opportunities that we’ve missed and haven’t made plays on. But it was a close ball game (prior to the sixth) ... Credit to Bald Eagle’s pitcher. He threw a gem today. We hit the ball hard — it just happened to be right at every single player.”
After Bald Eagle’s Kahale Burns led off the game with a single into left, Chamberlin allowed just one hit in the next four innings — a McGwire Heverly double down the left field line. DuBois, meanwhile, had an Al Pasternak single in the bottom of the second. That would be all the offense could muster until the sixth inning themselves.
With one out in the top of the sixth after DuBois’ Austin Mitchell made a diving grab in center, Alex Gavlock started a string of four consecutive hits, with the last being a two RBI single by Justin Bissel to make it 4-0 Bald Eagle.
“There’s nothing really to hang our heads about,” Bowman said. “We got into a point where Tyler started to get a little bit tired. And he got to two strikes and we left some two-strike pitches up. It’s happened to us the last couple of games where, again, one big inning. It’s not consistently giving up runs every inning. It’s one inning (that’s been the downfall).”
Bowman then went to Tycen Roy on the mound for the Beavers. After giving up a couple hits to load the bases, Cameron Watkins had a bases-clearing double in the left/center field gap to make it 7-0 Bald Eagle.
DuBois would then get out of the top half of the inning down 7-0 and Aaron Andrulonis drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the sixth. Brycen Dinkfelt then had the team’s first base hit since the second inning with a bloop single to center. Pasternak then followed it up with another single to left to load the bases with no outs. However, Nagle and the Bald Eagles would get out of the jam without allowing a single run. Jordan Ell grounded into a fielder’s choice as Bald Eagle got the out at home for the first out. Nagle then struck out pinch hitter Sam Keen and Roy on a full-count to get out of the inning maintaining the seven-run lead.
“It’s a game of mistakes — whoever makes the least amount of mistakes is going to win,” Bowman said. “Our last couple of games, we’ve made more mistakes than the other team. And that’s no reason to hang our heads. They battled and battled and battled. They’re showing a lot of guts. One of these days, we’re going to turn around and put everything back together like we did for our first five games.”
DuBois and Roy were able to get out of its own jam in the top of the seventh as Bald Eagle loaded the bases. But Ethan Koleno hit into a fielder’s choice as DuBois trailed 7-0 heading into the team’s last at-bats.
Unfortunately for the Beavers, Nagle and the Bald Eagles defense were able to close it out and take the 7-0 win.
Nagle allowed just three hits while striking out three.
“We’ve been fortunate to have some good mentorship as we go through the defensive side of the game,” Bowman said. “We’ve preached from the beginning, pitching and defense. I think we’ve had some very advanced at-bats at the plate when we have to. We get into bases loaded situations like we did in the sixth, it’s a situation where I could see a couple of different guys get a spark and see what we can do. It just didn’t go our way this time. That’s baseball.”
With the loss, DuBois drops to 4-5 and has lost its last four games. However, they’ll get a chance to get back on track today, weather pending, as they host Clearfield at 4:30 p.m.
“Watching high school baseball now, anybody is beating everybody on any given day,” Bowman said. “So next thing we know, the next two games this week, they could be our day.”
BALD EAGLE AREA 7,
DuBOIS 0
Score by Innings
Bald Eagle 100 006 0 — 7
DuBois 000 000 0 — 0
Bald Eagle Area—7
Kahale Burns ss 3110, Alex Gavlock 2b 4110, Hayden Vaughn rf 3021, Heath Basalla pr 0100, McGwire Heverly 1b 3121, Justin Bisel dh 4112, Tyler Serb lf 4010, Ryan Kresovich 3b 3110, Cameron Watkins cf 3013, Carson Nagle p 0000. Totals: 31-7-11-7.
DuBois—0
Nate Tyler c 3000, Colby Estrada ph 1000, Gavin Kaschalk 3b 0000, Aaron Andrulonis ph 0000, Brycen Dinkfelt ss 3010, Al Pasternak 1b 3020, Jordan Ell lf 2000, Kaden Clark rf 2000, Sam Keen ph 1000, Tyler Chamberlin p 2000, Tycen Roy p 1000, Billy Gray 2b 1000, Garrett Frantz 2b 2000, Austin Mitchell cf 3000. Totals: 24-0-3-0.
Errors: Bald Eagle 2, DuBois 1. LOB: Bald Eagle 7, DuBois 7. DP: Bald Eagle 1, DuBois 0. 2B: Heverly, Watkins. SF: Vaughn, Heverly. SB: Gray.
Pitching
Bald Eagle Area: Carson Nagle-7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO.
DuBois: Tyler Chamberlin-5 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Tycen Roy-1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Nagle. Losing pitcher: Chamberlin.