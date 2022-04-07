DuBOIS — Whenever your lineup from one to nine is putting the ball in play and getting base hits, chances are your team will come out with the W. Such was the case on Wednesday afternoon at Showers Field as the DuBois Beavers had 11 hits among eight players in a 15-0 win over Bradford in four innings.
“That’s one thing that we’ve talked about,” DuBois head coach Dan Bowman said in regards to the offense. “We took one on the chops on Monday to Bellefonte (in a 10-4) loss. We knew it was a game we could’ve won but one bad inning prevented us from getting it. At practice Tuesday, we focused on continuing to be aggressive and use the whole field. One thing we’ve talked about consistently has been our at-bats. One thing that gets us into a good spot is keying off on mistakes from the other team — and that’s exactly what we did today.”
DuBois (2-1) pitcher Tycen Roy threw four scoreless innings and allowed just three hits.
“Tycen, being only a 10th grader with not a lot of varsity experience, he’s show a lot of fire and it’s been a pleasure to watch him learn and grow,” Bowman said. “Today we gave him a couple of goals and he had some goals for himself that he wanted to improve on. I think he was successful on it. He really only threw two breaking pitches on the day, so it was fastball heavy and controlling the zone is what got it done for him.”
Austin Mitchell, Brycen Dinkfelt and Kaden Clark each had two hits while Mitchell had three RBIs and Dinkfelt had two — including a solo home run.
“All across the board, it’s tough to single out one guy when you put together such a team effort like that,” Bowman said. “We were consistently getting guys on base and allowing us to be aggressive on the base paths. Then just kind of getting it done — they’ve understood that situational hitting is something we need to improve on. That’s accredited to what we’ve been focusing on.”
It took just two batters to get on the board as Dinkfelt hit a solo shot off of Bradford pitcher Elijah Fitton over the left/center field wall for the quick 1-0 lead. After Fitton walked Al Pasternak and Colby Estrada, Mitchell hit an RBI single to make it 2-0 before Bradford could get out of the inning.
The Beavers tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the second to make it 4-0. With one out, Pasternak hit a fly ball to center but it was dropped, as Gavin Kaschalk — who singled to start the inning — scored but Billy Gray was thrown out at the plate.
Bradford pitcher Ashton Smith — who came into the game to face Pasternak — then threw a wild pitch as Dinkfelt was able to make it home from third to go up 4-0.
The Owls tried to answer in the top of the fourth with two outs as Mike Gow singled and then Nolan Roulo hit a double, but Gow was thrown out at the plate to end the inning and it wound up being the closest Bradford would come to crossing the plate all afternoon.
DuBois poured it on in the bottom of the third to score nine runs on six hits as they sent 13 batters to the plate. Jordan Ell hit an RBI single to kick things off and Gray singled after him to make it 6-0 Beavers.
Later in the inning, Michael Greenberg became Bradford’s third pitcher on the day as Kaschalk scored on a delayed steal as the throw from the cutoff man wasn’t in time, giving DuBois a 7-0 lead. A Dinkfelt RBI single made it 8-0 and three batters later, Mitchell’s single with the bases loaded brought home Nate Tyler and Dinkfelt to make it 10-0.
The bases were later juiced with two outs as Kaschalk’s second plate appearance of the evening was a high fly ball to left field. Unfortunately for the Owls, the fly ball was dropped and all three runners scored, making it a 13-0 DuBois lead through three innings.
Roy retired the side in the top of the fourth with the 15-run mercy rule firmly in play heading into the bottom of the inning. The Beavers then wasted no time picking up the W. Tyler singled to the right/center gap as Garrett Frantz came on as a courtesy runner for him.
With Dinkfelt at the plate, Frantz made it to second on a wild pitch. Dinkfelt then hit one up the middle towards the third base side as the ball went off the shortstop’s glove into the outfield as Frantz came home for the 14-0 lead.
Bradford’s fourth pitcher of the day, Ryan Ward, came into the game to face Pasternak — who proceeded to hit a bomb over the left fielder. Dinkfelt rounded third and the play at the plate was safe, thus ending the game and giving DuBois a 15-0 win.
“I’m glad that we were able to get (a win) out of here today and we’re ready to move on to the next,” Bowman said.
Bowman said today’s performance with winning in just four innings will definitely help out the pitching situation for the rest of the week.
“The big thing is that we still play two more games this week (at Central Mountain on Friday and hosting Warren Saturday). Tycen’s performance today saved us at least two arms — which is what I’m most proud of. That gives us a little bit more depth as we go through the week. The big takeaways is that they’re starting to learn the game a little more and that IQ is going to pay off in the long run.”
DuBois will be back on the diamond Friday as they travel to Central Mountain.
“It’ll be a rematch (Friday) of our playoff loss last year, so these guys are ready to get after it,” Bowman said.
DuBOIS 15,
BRADFORD 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Bradford 000 0 — 0
DuBois 229 2 — 15
No outs when winning run scored.
Bradford—0
Elijah Fitton p-ss 2000, Cam Austin cf 2000, Mike Gow 3b-c 1010, Nolan Roulo 1b 2020, Ryan Ward ss-2b-p 2000, Liam McKay c 1000, Matt Miller 3b 1000, Brett Skaggs rf 1000, Caleb Geist lf 1000, Jack Wells 2b 1000, Ashton Smith p 0000, Michael Greenberg p 0000. Totals: 14-0-3-0.
DuBois—15
Nate Tyler c 3210, Garrett Frantz cr 0000, Brycen Dinkfelt ss 3422, Al Pasternak 1b 2211, Colby Estrada dh 1000, Austin Mitchell cf 3123, Kaden Clark rf 2220, Jordan Ell lf 3111, Gavin Kashchalk 3b 2210, Billy Gray 2b 2111, Tycen Roy p (flex) 0000. Totals: 21-15-11-8.
Errors: Bradford 3, DuBois 0. LOB: Bradford 4, DuBois 6. 2B: Roulo; Pasternak. HR: Dinkfelt. HBP: Gow (by Roy). SB: Clark, Kaschalk.
Pitching
Bradford: Elijah Fitton-1 1/3+ IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Ashton Smith-2/3+ IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Mike Greenberg-1+ IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Ryan Ward-0+ IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Tycen Roy-4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Roy. Losing pitcher: Smith.