DuBOIS — One team walked off its second win of the season while the other, after five hours at Showers Field, went home with its third walk-off decision of the season, two of them losses and both at Showers.
The final was DuBois 7, Brookville 6 courtesy of junior Jordan Ell’s bases-loaded single with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. It was DuBois’ second walk-off win this season as the Beavers improved to 4-1. They’ll host Williamsport Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Raiders, now 1-3, started the day trying to complete a suspended game from Monday at St. Marys when they led 1-0 in the top of the second against Elk County Catholic at Berwind Park.
But after six innings, the Raiders were left holding the bag and a 5-2 lead when ECC left town trying to make their regular-scheduled game in St. Marys with Johnsonburg, which wound up a 7-5 loss.
That’s not an official game since weather didn’t affect the decision, so it’s not really clear what was the correct call on that move, although both sides knew of ECC’s need to bolt DuBois back to Elk County land at a certain point.
In the only game that got finished, the Beavers jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings. The Raiders tied it with a four-run fourth, then grabbed a 5-4 lead after five before DuBois scored twice in the bottom of the sixth for a 6-5 advantage. The Raiders answered with a run to tie it in the seventh only to see the Beavers answer again in the bottom of the inning.
Nate Tyler walked and was replaced by courtesy runner Davey Aughenbaugh. Brycen Dinkfelt dropped a bloop single into right field and both runners moved up on a wild pitch. The Raiders walked Alex Pasternak intentionally before Ell lined a Bryce Rafferty pitch into left to score Aughenbaugh to end it.
“We knew looking at the week that Brookville had, we knew they were ready for a dogfight and taking it pitch for pitch and just not panicking,” Beavers head coach Dan Bowman said. “We run into scenarios where we have one bad inning against Bellefonte (10-4 loss April 4) and wound up being out of it. Tonight they had one big inning and tied us up and we just tried to not give up. It shows a lot of heart for our guys.”
The Raiders opened the season on April 1 with a walk-off 10-9 win over Punxsutawney, the same night the Beavers did it to St. Marys. The Raiders, also at Showers last Thursday against Elizabeth-Forward, lost a 5-4 walkoff.
“One walk-off is enough in a season, so two, I’d hope the baseball gods are realizing we’re full and we don’t need any more of those,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “Again, it was a story of just a lot of guys left in scoring position and not coming through. We ran the bases terribly tonight, myself included and I wasn’t good at third base. We made some terrible decisions and it cost us a couple runs.”
The Beavers put up a pair of two-run innings off Raiders starter Hunter Geer. Austin Mitchell doubled and Kaden Clark singled to start the second and Gavin Kaschalk doubled to left field to push both runners home. In the second, a Nate Tyler walk, Dinkfelt bloop single to right and a Pasternak hit by pitch set up two more runs on groundouts from Ell and Mitchell.
But the Raiders battled back, taking advantage of three Dinkfelt walks to start the fourth. The Raiders had just one run in though with two outs thanks to a Carter Kessler single before Geer doubled all three runners home with his drive off the center-field fence.
In the fifth, the Raiders grabbed a 5-4 lead thanks to a couple more Dinkfelt walks and Bryce Rafferty’s two-out single.
Geer had a stretch of retiring eight of nine hitters with a double play in there before allowing the first two of three batters to reach in the sixth when Ell singled, moved to second on Mitchell’s bunt and scored when Clark blooped a double into shallow left field, right on the foul line to score Ell to tie the game.
Rafferty relieved Geer and struck out pinch-hitter Colby Estrada before Clark stole third on a close play on a throw from catcher Jamison Rhoades. Billy Gray put the Beavers up 6-5 with his double.
But Rhoades led off the seventh with a double to deep left-center field, moved to third on Hunter Roney’s groundout and scored on Griffin Ruhlman’s single to right.
The Beavers answered once again in the bottom of the seventh.
“We’ve done a great job in trusting the guys and allowing them to just play,” Bowman said. “We’ve bounced the lineup around a little bit when we have to throw guys like Dinkfelt or Kaschalk. We have to shift our defense, which put a little bit of a different look in our lineup, but it also gives us some bullets off the bench. We trust our guys no matter where they hit and they it’s a pitch by pitch approach.”
Beavers freshman lefty Tyler Chamberlin got the win in relief, giving up three hits and one run in two innings with a strikeout. Dinkfelt wound up allowing six hits, walking five and striking out four.
The Raiders are off until Johnsonburg at home on Tuesday. They haven’t practiced, let alone play, on McKinley Field to date.
“I thought we threw well, I thought Hunter pitched exceptionally well and I thought we controlled their running game pretty good because they’re obviously a pretty athletic baseball team and you can’t take anything away from them,” Weaver summed up. “I just think we shot ourselves in the foot too many times and we took too many outs away from ourselves.”
NOTES: The Raiders were set to bat in the top of the seventh against ECC when it left town. Roney singled in a run in the third, Caylor singled in a run in the fifth, and Carson Weaver and Rhoades singled in runs in the sixth. Rhoades started Monday against ECC and continued through the sixth with seven strikeouts, six hits allowed, two walks and three hit batters. He also picked off three runners from first base … Dominic Zambanini singled twice for the Crusaders, who fell to 0-5 with the loss to Johnsonburg. Rhoades, Weaver, Ruhlman and Caylor all have two hits so far for the Raiders.
DuBOIS 7, BROOKVILLE 6
Score By Innings
Brookville 000 410 1 — 6
DuBois 022 002 1 — 7
No outs when winning run scored
Brookville –6
Hunter Geer cf-p 4023, Carson Weaver lf 4000, Jamison Rhoades c 3110, Hunter Roney ss 2100, Griffin Ruhlman rf-1b 2121, Owen Caylor 3b 3010, Bryce Rafferty 4111, Carter Kessler cf-rf 3111, Riley Smith 2b 3110. Totals: 28-6-9-6.
DuBois –7
Nate Tyler c 2020, Garrett Frantz cr 0100, Davey Aughenbaugh cr 0100, Brycen Dinkfelt p-ss 3120, Alex Pasternak 3b-1b 2000, Jordan Ell lf 4122, Austin Mitchell cf 3111, Kaden Clark rf 3221, Gavin Kaschalk ss-3b 2012, Colby Estrada ph 1000, Billy Gray 2b 3011, Tyler Chamberlin 1b-p 3000. Totals: 26-7-11-7.
Errors: Brookville 1, DuBois 0. LOB: Brookville 8, DuBois 6. DP: Brookville 1, DuBois 1. 2B: Geer, Rhoades, Mitchell, Kaschalk, Gray. SAC: Mitchell. SB: Geer, Rhoades, Clark. IBB: Pasternak. HBP: Rhoades (by Dinkfelt), Pasternak (by Geer).
Pitching
Brookville: Geer 5 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB. 2 SO; Rafferty 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Dinkfelt 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Chamberlin 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Chamberlin. Losing pitcher: Rafferty.