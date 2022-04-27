DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers boys tennis team moved its record to 6-1 on the year with a 7-0 win over Brockway on Tuesday.
“Our runback with Brockway happened only a week after our last meet,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said.
No. 1 singles Cody Jaconski and No. 4 singles John Miller won their matchups, 6-0, 6-0, over Jared Marchiori and Timothy Hamilton, respectively.
For No. 2 singles, Zach Johnson took down Johnathan Knox, 6-0, 6-1. For No. 3, Houston Hemke also won 6-0, 6-1 by defeating Adam Lin.
In doubles, Jaconski and Johnson beat Marchiori and Knox 8-1. The No. 2 matchup the brothers Houston and Brohm Hemke beat Lin and Hamilton, 8-0.
The No. 3 doubles — which was played during the four singles matchups — had Ben Gribik and Jacob Loomis notching the win over Ethan McKiernan and Wesley Wolfe, 8-0.
Brockway is back on the court today as they travel to Johnsonburg. DuBois will play on Thursday at DuBois Central Catholic.
DuBOIS 7,
BROCKWAY 0
Singles
1. Cody Jaconski (D) def. Jared Marchiori, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Zach Johnson (D) def. Johnathan Knox, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Houston Hemke (D) def. Adam Lin, 6-0, 6-1.
4. John Miller (D) def. Timothy Hamilton, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Jaconski/Johnson (D) def. Marchiori/Knox, 8-1.
2. Houston Hemke/Brohm Hemke (D) def. Lin/Hamilton, 8-0.
3. Ben Gribik/Jacob Loomis (D) def. Ethan McKiernan/Wesley Wolfe, 8-0.
In other boys tennis action,
PUNXSY 7,
DCC 0
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chucks swept the DuBois Central Catholic netters Tuesday with a 7-0 win.
“Punxsy has a good team all the way through their lineup,” DCC head coach Andy Rice said. “They are well coached and have really good fundamentals.”
Ben Gigliotti took down Neel Gupta in the No. 1 matchup, 6-4, 6-4. At No. 2, Zayin Spearing defeated Colin Micknis, 6-2, 6-1.
Aramy Ferrent won at No. 3 at 6-4, 6-3, over Walter van Voorst tot Voorst while Josh Shoemaker won a hard-fought battled with Alec Srock at No. 4, beating the Cardinal 7-5, 6-3.
It was much of the same in doubles as Gigliotti and Spearing beat Minh Nguyen and van Voorst tot Voorst, 8-3 in the top matchup. Ferrent and Shumaker then beat Micknis and Aaron Bohley, 8-2, at No. 2 and Michael Setree and Jauger McDivitt beat Mathue Volpe and Aiden Engle, 8-5.
Both teams will run it back today against each other, this time at DuBois Central Catholic.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 7,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
Singles
1. Ben Gigliotti (P) def. Neel Gupta, 6-4, 6-4.
2. Zayin Spearing (P) def. Colin Micknis, 6-2, 6-1.
3. Aramy Ferrent (P) def. Walter van Voorst tot Voorst, 6-4, 6-3.
4. Josh Shoemaker (P) def. Alec Srock, 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Gigliotti/Spearing (P) def. van Voorst tot Voorst/Minh Nguyen, 8-3.
2. Ferrent/Shoemaker (P) def. Micknis/Aaron Bohley, 8-2.
3. Michael Setree/Jauger McDivitt (P) def. Mathue Volpe/Aiden Engle, 8-5.
ST. MARYS 6,
JOHNSONBURG 1
JOHNSONBURG — The St. Marys Dutchmen boys tennis team defeated the Johnsonburg Rams, 6-1, on Monday.
The Dutchmen swept all four singles matches and took two of three in doubles en route to the victory.
For singles, Ryan Holjencin took an 8-1 win over Logan Krug at No. 1. Liam Brem won by the same score over Jack Elmquist at No. 2.
The No. 3 and No. 4 matchups saw 8-0 wins as Dawson Krug beat Caidan Bevacquva and Luke Anderson defeated Austin Dinsmore.
For doubles, Johnsonburg’s only point came in the No. 1 matchup as Logan Krug and Elmquist beat Blake Hoffman and Casey Young, 8-4.
St. Marys then took the final two matchups as Sean Radkowski and Steven Schmittinger beat Bevacqua and Dinsmore, 8-0, while the Dutchmen won the third via a forfeit.
The Rams are back on the court today as they host Brockway.
St. Marys (4-2) is back in action Thursday as they host Bradford after being on the road all season.
ST. MARYS 6,
JOHNSONBURG 1
Singles
1. Ryan Holjencin (SM) def. Logan Krug, 8-1.
2. Liam Brem (SM) def. Jack Elmquist, 8-1.
3. Dawson Krug (SM) def. Caidan Bevacqua, 8-0.
4. Luke Anderson (SM) def. Austin Dinsmore, 8-0.
Doubles
1. Logan Krug/Elmquist (J) def. Blake Hoffman/Casey Young, 8-4.
2. Sean Radkowski/Steven Schmittinger (SM) def. Bevacqua/Dinsmore.
3. St. Marys forfeit WIN.