DuBOIS — So we have a race to follow in the District 9 League.
It was before the DuBois Beavers basketball team’s 30-29 win over previously unbeaten Brookville Saturday afternoon, and it certainly is now.
At the top of the standings, the Raiders, Beavers and Elk County Catholic are all tied in the loss column with one loss apiece — 6-1, 4-1 and 5-1 respectively. So far, the Beavers beat the Raiders who beat the Crusaders who beat the Beavers.
Get it? There’s a lot left to go in their 10-game league schedules that include various dates with upset-minded Bradford, St. Marys and Punxsutawney. The leaders all have to play each other again — the Beavers hosting ECC Wednesday, the Raiders visiting ECC Feb. 8 and then the Beavers visiting Brookville Feb. 18.
“Everybody plays everybody one more time, so it’s going to be a fun trip down the stretch,” said Beavers head coach Dave Bennett, whose 12-4 team takes an eight-game winning streak into tonight’s non-league home game with Bellefonte.
DuBois’ last loss was actually to the Raiders, but it was a non-league matchup in the Holiday Tournament final, 44-37 back on Dec. 29.
To say Saturday’s game was great would be accentuating the close finish, of course — just 59 total points with the teams combining to shoot a paltry 31.7 percent from the floor.
But it did come down to the last seconds. With the Beavers up by the would-be final score after Joey Foradora hit one of two free throws with 29 seconds left, the Raiders ran down the clock before Hunter Geer drove down the middle of the lane, cutting from the right wing in front of the Raiders’ bench.
Alex Pasternak slid into position to draw the charge on Geer and got the call as Geer’s shot went back rim and out with 1.1 seconds left. DuBois inbounded quickly after a timeout and the hard-earned one-point win was nailed down.
“Hunter was super-aggressive coming off that edge and did what he had to do to get to the rim, and Al stepped in there and obviously that was the defining play of the game,” Bennett said.
Raiders head coach Dalton Park didn’t care for the call that might’ve kept Geer from going to the line for a chance to tie or win.
“We didn’t get the call and it was a bad call. I’m not sure of many officials who would make that call in a game like that in that situation, but it is what it is,” Park said. “Most of the way through, it was actually a really good game (by the officials). There were a couple calls I thought were bad, but other than that, they did a pretty good job.”
It’s 14-1 now for the Raiders, whose last regular-season loss came at the end of last season on the same court to the Beavers. They had won 20 of 21, their lone loss coming to Loyalsock in the PIAA Class AAA Championship game.
“The league loss was more important than the undefeated season, so we have to work harder now. We don’t have that cushion,” Park said.
The Raiders had a chance to win despite being outscored 5-0 in the first quarter and not finding points until the 6:04 mark of the second quarter when Ian Pete put in a layup that ended an 0-for-9 shooting start with four turnovers.
At that point, it made the score 8-2. DuBois led 14-10 by the end of the first half.
“We had no business being in the game at the end after that first quarter, so I was happy that we got back into the game and had a chance to win at the end,” Park said.
The Raiders did get back into the game, and did take a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter thanks to a 15-4 third-quarter advantage that saw Griffin Ruhlman scored eight of his game-high 14 points in the quarter.
“It was exactly the game we were anticipating and most people were anticipating,” Bennett said. “Brookville does such a great job being physical and defending and making everything difficult, which obviously they did with us scoring 30 points. And somehow we were fortunate enough to win the game. That’s a tribute to Brookville’s defense.”
But it was the Beavers’ defense that helped get them back in the game in the fourth as they forced five turnovers in the quarter. A 9-2 run to start the fourth tied it at 27-27 on Ryan Kovalyak’s basket with 4:03 remaining and the teams combined to score just five points the rest of the way.
Pasternak gave the Beavers a 29-27 lead with two free throws before Ruhlman tied it with a basket at 29-29 with 2:15 left.
The Beavers’ Chooch Husted missed two free throws with 2:02 left, the Raiders’ Clayton Cook rebounded the second miss and was fouled, but missed the front-end free throw. The Beavers turned the ball over with 1:27 remaining, but the Raiders gave it back with 49 seconds left, setting up Foradora’s winning point on the second of two free throws.
“I thought in the fourth when we were down seventh, we did a little trapping and the kids did a nice job communicating and we forced a couple turnovers and a couple scores to keep us in it,” Bennett said. “But we needed everything to keep us in it and a couple big plays at the end was the difference.”
Kovalyak led the Beavers with 10 points and seven rebounds. Husted finished with nine points and eight rebounds.
NOTES: The Beavers were 8-for-30 from the field and 4-for-13 from beyond the 3-point line while sinking 10 of 14 free throws, which might have been the big key amongst the shooting stats. The Raiders conversely, were only 5-for-13 from the foul line. They were only slightly better shooting (12-for-33) while missing the four 3-point shots they tried. Geer was the second-leading scorer for the Raiders with five points. … The rebounding and turnover numbers were nearly identical — a 24-23 edge to the Raiders on the boards while the Beavers finished with 14 turnovers to the Raiders’ 13. … Both teams were playing less than 24 hours after hard-earned wins, the Raiders at home against St. Marys (52-48) and the Beavers 37-36 at Punxsutawney. … Brookville’s JV team stayed unbeaten, holding off the Beavers for a 43-36 win. Jack Pete led the Raiders with 12 points. Tyson Kennis led DuBois with 17.
DuBOIS 30, BROOKVILLE 29
Score By Quarters
Brookville 0 10 15 4 — 29
DuBois 5 9 4 12 — 30
Brookville –29
Ian Pete 2 0-0 4, Noah Peterson 0 0-2 0, Clayton Cook 2 0-2 4, Danny Lauer 0 0-0 0, Jamison Rhoades 0 0-0 0, Griffin Ruhlman 6 2-6 14, Hunter Geer 1 3-3 5, Garner McMaster 0 0-0 0, Ryan Geer 0 0-0 0, Jack Pete 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 5-13 29.
DuBois –30
Andrew Shaffer-Doan 1 0-0 2, Ryan Kovalyak 3 2-3 10, Joey Foradora 1 1-2 4, Chooch Husted 2 5-7 9, Alex Pasternak 1 2-2 5, Drew Gudalis 0 0-0 0, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Cam Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 10-14 30.
3-pointers: DuBois 4 (Kovalyak 2, Foradora, Pasternak).