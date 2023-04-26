DuBOIS — It was a statement win on Tuesday night for the DuBois Beavers boys volleyball team. After eking out a five-set win at Bishop Guilfoyle on March 30, the Beavers dropped the Mauraders in straight sets at home, 25-17, 25-21, 25-15.
The win puts the Beavers at 5-1 on the season and clinches a postseason berth for first year head coach Dave Alberts with three games to go in Mid-State Conference play.
“When we went out to (Bishop Guilfoyle) the first time, it went to five (sets),” Alberts said. “I told them ‘The key today is consistency. You’ve got to be consistent in the serve receive.’ In the set we struggled with, that’s what kind of hurt us. We were making some errors — a little bit inconsistent on serve receive. But then they picked it up, pulled it out and stayed with it and got the win there.
“Their energy was just through the roof. It was a great win and that puts us in the playoffs for sure. It’ll help with our seeding too. I couldn’t be prouder of these guys — it was huge.”
As they’ve led at the net all season, juniors Tyson Kennis and Ryan Johnson were a force once again Tuesday night. Kennis had a game-high 15 kills and two aces while Johnson 10 kills and a couple of momentum-changing ones in the third and final set.
Although the Beavers swept, each set was a back-and-forth battle, especially the first two as it was just a 9-7 game in the first set before the Beavers went on a 10-3 run before notching a 25-17 first set win.
Bishop Guilfoyle then showed its strength in the second set, leading at 13-7 at one point before the Beavers started to chip away. DuBois’ first lead in the second set came at 19-18. But from there, a 6-3 finish would give the Beavers a 25-21 second set win.
Tied again at 19-19, a short serve by Bishop Guilfoyle gave DuBois a 20-19 lead and another Maurader error made it 21-19. After Bishop Guilfoyle picked up a point, a Kennis kill made it 22-20 as the Mauraders called a timeout to regroup. But another Kennis kill and two Maurader errors gave DuBois the 25-21 victory.
The Mauraders didn’t go away quietly, however, with both teams swapping the lead at the beginning of the third set with Bishop Guilfoyle leading 11-10. That’s when Johnson got a kill that hit a Maurader in the chest before falling to the ground, tying it up at 11-11 as the Beaver faithful went wild and momentum shifted to the home team.
“That was it there,” Alberts said of Johnson’s set-tying kill. “That’s what you need, those energy plays to get you going.”
A 10-3 DuBois run saw Noah Sawtelle, Kyan Peck do most of the serving while Kennis and Johnson would finish things off.
“That’s what I was harping on them about — we have to get the serve in, put the ball in play and let them make the unforced errors, just put a nice ball in play,” Alberts said on serving. “And they did. They did very well on the serve and made some big serves at key moments to kind of build a bit of a lead and give us a cushion. It was a battle.”
With the Beavers at game point, Kennis saved a ball from almost going into the bleachers, hitting it back out to Joda Fenstermacher, who in turn was able to battle at the net and get it through the Mauraders for the 25-15 third set win, completing the Tuesday night sweep.
I’m just really proud of this group,” Alberts said. “They’ve been working hard and you can really see that progression. Like I keep telling them, you can see it each time we’re cycling back through the opponents now. Even from the first time we played them where we took them in five, Bishop Guilfoyle’s a good team. I have a feeling we might meet them in the playoffs so it’ll be a good battle there again for sure.”
Alberts credited the entire team for the performance and especially praised setter Andy Getch.
“It was a good night,” Alberts said. “Everyone did well all around. I’ve been really impressed with Andy (Getch), our setter. I don’t think he gets enough recognition. He’s been playing really well and putting up some great balls for them to crush. He’s responsible for a lot of the hits and a lot of the kills you see.”
DuBois is back on the court on Thursday as they face West Shamokin, who was the team’s only blemish on the year as they fell in straight sets, 25-12, 25-17, 25-19, on April 4.
“That was our toughest opponent and that was our only loss thus far,” Alberts said. “They have a very solid team. Again, it’s going to come down to serve receive. They have a lot of kids on that team with strong serves. If we can get serve receive down, then we’ll be in good shape.”