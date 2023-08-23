BROCKWAY — The DuBois boys golf team opened the dual-meet portion of its schedule Tuesday with a 178-188 victory against Brockway at the Brockway Golf Course.
Beaver Tyson Kennis captured medalist honors with a 40, while teammate Brock Smith wasn’t far behind with a 41. Mason Dinkfelt carded a 46 to give DuBois three golfers in the 40s, with Andrew McIntosh rounding out the squad’s scoring with a 51.
The host Rovers actually had four golfers shot in the 40s, but the low rounds by Kennis and Smith were enough to propel DuBois to the win.
Weston Pisarchick and Ryan Crawford each shot 45 to lead Brockway, while Chad Young and Evan Botwright both posted rounds of 49.
DuBois (1-0) is off until Monday when it plays at Punxsutawney, while Brockway (0-1) hosts DuBois Central Catholic on Thursday.
DUBOIS—178
Tyson Kennis 40, Brock Smith 41, Mason Dinkfelt 46, Andrew McIntosh 51. Others: Shae McMahon 58, Madix Clark 53.
BROCKWAY—188
Weston Pisarchick 45, Chad Young 49, Evan Botwright 49, Ryan Crawford 45. Others: Edie Bazik 55, Jacob Newcamp 53.
In other boys golf action Tuesday:
St. Marys 383,
Keystone 497
ST. MARYS — The Flying Dutchmen hosted Keystone for an 18-hole match at Bavarian Hills where the top five scores counted and had four golfers shoot in the 70s to easily outdistance the Panthers, 383-497.
St. Marys Louie Nedzinski and Tyler Rusalem shared medalist honors with 3-over par rounds of 74. Teammate Alex Clark was right behind them with a 75.
Max Croyle (78) and Anthony Nedzinski (82) closed out the St. Marys scoring.
Sean Karg led Keystone with an 91, while Talon Wilson shot a 90.
“We didn’t know what to expect from Keystone today” said St. Marys coach Bob Bauer. “We knew they shot a 9-hole team total of 208 at their home course with Sean Karg and Talon Wilson shooting 35 and 37, respectively.
“I was more than pleased with our performance today, but we stll had our share of three putts and missed par saves due to poor chipping. We know what we must concentrate on now.”
The Dutchmen return to action Thursday at Ridgway.
KEYSTONE—497
Full names not available
ST. MARYS—383
Anthony Nedzinski 82, Louie Nedzinski 74, Max Croyle 78, Alex Clark 75, Tyler Rusalem 74. Others: Vinnie Azzato 84, Carter Redmond 91, JJ Blessel 111.
DCC 184,
Punxsutawney 188
DUBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic used a pair of 43s to help edge visiting Punxsutawney, 184-188, on Tuesday.
Cardinals Tristan Sedor and Aiden Snowberger carded those matching 43s to share medalist honors, while teammate Trenton Miller also broke 50 with a 47. Jack Roy finished off DCC’s scoring with a 51.
Punxsy actually had four players shoot in the 40s but still came up a few stokes short in the end.
Sawyer Hall led the Chucks with a 45, with Jim Neese and Nate Kendrick each posting a 47. Gavin Wilson’s 49 rounded out the scoring for Punxsy.
The Chucks are back in action today at Brookville, while DCC plays at Brockway on Thursday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY— 188
Jim Neese 47, Sawyer Hall 45, Nate Kendrick 47, Gavin Wlson 49. Others: Evan Presloid 53, Noah Kengersky 52.
DCC—184
Tristan Sedor 43, Trenton Miller 47, Aiden Snowberger 43, Jack Roy 51. Others: Peyton Suplizio 58, Devin Suplizio 57, Nate Harris 56.
Brookville 190,
Curwensville 191
BROOKVILLE — Edging visiting Curwensville by one stroke, the Brookville Raiders golf team won its season-opener at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday afternoon.
The Raiders put three players under 50 and edged the Tide in a four-man match, 190-192.
While Curwensville’s Trenton Best won medalist honors with a 43, the Raiders posted a 44 from Killian Radel while Holden Shaffer and Rees Taylor carded 48s. Ladd Blake’s 50 rounded out the Raiders’ scoring.
Other scorers for the Tide were Connor Howell (46), Davis Fleming (50) and Grant Swanson (53).
Also playing for the Raiders were Burke Fleming (53) and Luke Burton (51).
Next up for the Raiders is another home match today at Pinecrest against Punxsutawney.