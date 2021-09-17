DuBOIS — Scoring chances were hard to come by for both the DuBois and Clearfield boys soccer teams Thursday night, so much so the two sides were scoreless deep into overtime.
That’s when DuBois senior Brayten Sedor made the Beavers’ first and only shot of the extra session count. He took a pass in the middle of the Bison box and fired a shot past keeper Todd Hallman with 22 seconds left in OT to give DuBois a 1-0 victory and pull the Beavers back up to the .500 mark on the season at 3-3.
Sedor’s game-winner punctuated what was a strong defensive effort by a young DuBois lineup against a more physical Clearfield squad. The Beavers fought off seven corner kick attempts by Clearfield, while sophomore keeper Thai Tran posted five saves in net to post a shutout. Tran started in place of the injured Cullen McAllister.
“We knew Clearfield was going to come in and try to play fast and play physical, and our defense was kind of ready for them coming up the front and did a great job holding them off all night,” said Beavers’ coach Matt Erickson. “And, Thai Tran, being our third-string goalkeeper, did a great job today considering he just started doing it two days ago.
“Offensively, we finally started working the ball a little bit better in second half. We still have to work on our first touches and getting a little more control with our passes, but it’s coming along. Having such a young team this year, I’m not upset at all about how we played. As long as we continue to improve, that’s what I’m worried about.”
The first half was largely contested in the midfield as the teams combined for just five shots.
DuBois had a scoring chance in the second minute, but a direct kick by Sedor was calmly stopped by Hallman. Sedor got another direct kick in the 14th minute after another Bison foul, but his attempt from well over 30 yards out was stopped as well.
Those proved to be the Beavers only two shots of the opening 40 minutes.
The Beaver defense came up big just under three minutes later as it cleared a ball out of harms way following a corner.
Clearfield nearly took the lead in the 23rd minute as Bison Evan Davis found himself open in the DuBois box. However, Tran made a sprawling save to knock Davis’ shot wide of the far post to keep it a scoreless game.
Tran made another save in the 26th minute, then things were relatively quiet for both teams the reminder of the half.
DuBois came out with a little more aggressiveness to start the second half and nearly turned that into a goal in the 48th minute on one of its two corner kicks.
Sedor received the corner and whipped a quick pass into the box, where freshman Isaac Brigger headed a shot just wide of the right post.
Clearfield made a quick rush up the field, but Tran turned away a scoring chance for the Bison. DuBois then had a prime opportunity in the 57th minute as Brigger slipped a pass to Sedor, who fired a low, hard shot on goal. Hallman made a nice diving save on the shot to keep the game scoreless.
The Bison created three scoring chances over the ensuing seven minutes but came up empty on all three. Davis and Cole Miller each had headers be off the mark, while Tran turned away a shot in between.
Hallman then had his opportunity to shine again as he stopped shots by Brigger in the 69th minute and Ethan Wineberg in the 77th minute.
The game eventually went to overtime knotted at 0-0.
Clearfield controlled most of the extra session and had two good shots at winning the game.
The first came on a corner kick just before the 4-minute mark of OT, but Tran made a diving save on a shot by a Bison in a crowd. The second also came on a corner kick, this one in the eighth minute. That corner found freshman Ian Gibson on the far side of the box, but he redirected a shot wide.
It appeared after that misfire, the first overtime might end with the game still scoreless, but Sedor quickly changed all the when Sedor netted the game winner with 22 seconds remaining.
DuBois is back in action Saturday at Williamsport.
DuBOIS 1, CLEARFIELD 0 (OT)
Score by Halves
Clearfield 0 0 0 — 0
DuBois 0 0 1 — 1
Scoring Summary
Overtime
D—Brayten Sedor, 89:38
Statistics
Shots: Clearfield 9, DuBois 7. Saves: Clearfield 5 (Todd Hallman), DuBois 5 (Thai Tran). Corner kicks: Clearfield 7, DuBois 2.