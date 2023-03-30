DUBOIS — The DuBois baseball team got off to a rough start to the 2023 season, suffering a pair of lopsided losses to Philipsburg-Oseola (21-7) and Central Mountain (14-1), but the Beavers may have turned their season around with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Indiana on Wedneday at Showers Field.
The Little Indians entered the contest with a 1-1 record fresh off a wild 10-7, 8-inning victory against DuBois Central Catholic last Thursday at Stern Family Field.
That game was a pitchers’ duel through seven innings, and Wednesday proved to be more of the same as the DuBois duo of Tyler Chamberlin and Noah Farrell outdueling Gavin Homer despite the Indian going the distance.
Chamberlin went the first five innings for DuBois and got the win as he exited the game with a 3-2 lead after the Beavers scored twice in the bottom half of the fifth to take that advantage. Chamberlin allowed two earned runs on five hits while striking out seven and walking none while throwing 68 pitches.
Farrell then tossed the final two innings to earn the save. He gave up just one hit while striking out two and walking none as well. Both were big time bounce-back performances for the duo, who were roughed up in their season debuts last week.
DuBois jumped out to the lead with a run in the bottom of the second.
Kaden Clark led off the frame with a single and hustled around to third on a single by Jordan Ell. After a strikeout, Trey Wingard delivered a single of his own to left to plate Clark to make it 1-0.
DuBois took that 1-0 lead to the fifth, thanks in large part to Chamberlin allowing just two runners through four innings. Homer led off the game with a double but was stranded there, while Garrison Dougherty drew a two-out walk in the fourth and was eventually left standing at second.
Indiana finally got to Chamberlin in the fifth, scoring a pair of runs on three hits. Ethan Shank had a RBI double, then came home on a single by Kadin Homer to put the Indians up 2-0.
DuBois answered right back with two runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth to regain the lead.
Billy Gray jump-started that rally with a leadoff triple to right and promptly scored on a double by Aaron Andrulonis. Chamberlin then singled with one out to put runners on the corners before Farrell singled home Andrulonis to put tje Beavers up 3-2.
Farrell then did the rest on the mound as he shut down the Indians over the final two innings.
Homer wound up the hard-luck loser, allowing three runs, all earned, on eight hits in six innings of work. He struck out 10 and walked just one while throwing 75 pitches.
DuBois (1-2) travel to Warren on Saturday for a noon game.
DUBOIS 3,INDIANA 2
Score by Innings
Indiana 000 020 0 — 2
DuBois 010 020 x — 3
Indiana—2
Gavin Homer p 3010, Steven Budash c 3000, Michael Tortorella lf 3000, Garrison Dougherty rf 3000, Landon Kodman 1b 2000, Kaedon Schoming 1b 1000, Nick Love 2b 2110, Trevor Smith 2b 1010, Charlie Manzi ss 2000, Andrew McGee ph 1000, Ethan Shank 3b 3111, Kadin Homer cf 3011. Totals: 26-2-5-2.
DuBois—3
Aaron Andrulonis 2b 2111, Gavin Kaschalk ss 3010, Tyler Chamberlin p-1b 3010, Noah Farrell 1b-p 3011, Kaden Clark rf 3110, Jordan Ell lf 3010, Davey Aughenbaugh cf 3000, Trey Wingard c 3011, Billy Gray 3b 2110. Totals: 25-3-8-3.
Errors: Indiana 0, DuBois 1. LOB: Indiana 4, DuBois 5. 2B: G. Homer; Andrulonis, Kaschalk. 3B: Shank; Gray. HBP: Dougherty (by Chamberlin). SB: Dougherty, Love, K. Homer.
Pitching
Indiana: Gavin Homer-6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO
DuBois: Tyler Chamberlin-5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB; Noah Farrell-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Chamberlin. Losing pitcher: Homer.