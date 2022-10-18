DUBOIS — The DuBois boys soccer team has seemingly been chasing the .500 mark all season long, and once again find themselves one win shy of an even record on the season following a hard-fought 3-2, double-overtime win against Brookville in the opening game of the school’s Pink Night Monday.
Brookville (6-10), which has struggled to win close games this year, saw another one slip away against the Beavers after jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first 17 minutes of action. One of those scores came on an own goal by a Beaver defender in the third minute.
DuBois (8-9), known for its slow starts this season, battled back in the final 20 minutes of the first half, though, getting goals by Isaac Brigger and Ethan Wineberg to tie the game 2-2 before the break.
The Beavers largely controlled the action in the second half and first overtime period, but Raiders keeper Brody Barto did his part to keep his team in the game with five big saves after the break. One of those stops came on a Brigger penalty kick 56th minute to keep it a tie game.
In the end, the game concluded the same way it started, with an own goal in the second 10-minute overtime period that went DuBois’ favor and gave the Beavers a 3-2 win.
Daniel Chichava pushed the envelope on that decisive play, making a run into the Raiders box before taking a shot that never found its way to the net. A Brookville defender tried to clear the ball but instead redirected it into the Raiders’ net to give the Beavers the win 4:03 into double overtime.
“The first thing I said after the game was that kind of stinks to win on an own goal, but it kind of evened out since we had one in the first half,’ said Beavers coach Matt Erickson. “It kind of made up for it, but I hate winning gams likes that when it’s tense. You want to win that on a spectacular goal every time, but a goal is a goal and win is a win.
“We kind of got real unlucky early in the game when our defenders tried to clear it (ball) and put it in our own net. Then their second goal was a great goal and the kid took a good shot and I don’t think our keeper even saw it. That finally woke us up a little bit, and we played really well.
“We controlled the ball (from there) and kind of forced them into a much more defensive posture the rest of the game. Their keeper made some really nice saves to keep them in it too. You have to take advantage of the chances you get, and we wasted a bunch of them tonight. I’m never upset if we take some shots and they aren’t on frame, but at some point we need to start putting them on net.”
The game opened in similar fashion just past the 2-minute mark when DuBois put the ball into its own net during a flurry in the box. In that case, a Beaver defender tried to clear the ball but kicked it off a teammate and into the net to give Brookville a quick 1-0 lead.
Brookville kept the pressure on from there, as DuBois keeper Cullen McAllister was forced to make a save just over a minute later.
DuBois countered with a scoring chance by Landon Akers in the 7th minute, but Barto made the save.
Neither team really threatened over the next 10 minutes until Raider Steve Plyler got the ball in the middle of the DuBois box, made a spin move and fired a shot inside the left post to make it 2-0 16:54 into the game.
That goal actually seemed to wake DuBois up a little as the Beavers picked up their play.
Akers was denied again in the 19th minute, but Brigger didn’t miss on DuBois’ next opportunity as he blasted a long shot from the right side of the Brookville box in to the top left corner of the net to cut his team’s deficit in half.
Wineberg pulled DuBois even just over nine minutes later (31:56) when he took a pass from Jay Parekh and buried a shot into the back of the Raiders’ net from the right side of the box.
Teammate Thai Tran nearly gave DuBois the lead in the 35th minute but had a shot go off the crossbar, while McAllister made a nice save on the other end wih just over a minute left in the half to keep it 2-2 at the break.
DuBois had the first scoring chance of the second half in the 52nd minute, but Wineberg fired a shot wide of the left post. The Beavers then got a golden opportunity in the 56th minute when Chichava was fouled in the box and a penalty kick given.
Brigger stepped up to the penalty kick, but Barto made a huge foot save on his attempt. The ball actually deflected up off the crossbar and bounced back down in play before Barto corralled it to keep it a 2-2 game.
DuBois was far from done having chances to take the lead in the second half.
Wineberg blasted another shot just wide in the 66th minute, while Barto made a diving save on a shot by Brigger in the 70th minute. Brigger then had a shot sail high in the 75th minute, while Winerberg hit the crossbar with 2:48 to play.
Conversely, McAllister needed to make just one save on two Brookville shots in the second half. However, he was called in to action early in the first overtime as he stopped a header shot by the Raiders.
DuBois had a chance on the other end in the 85th minute as Winerberg and Barto converged on a through ball. Wineberg managed to get a piece of the ball as Barto when for it, but his shot went wide of the right post.
Barto then stopped a shot by Edward Burkett at the near post just over 30 seconds later as the game went to double overtime. Barto then came up big again just 47 seconds into the second extra session as he made a diving save on a Burkett shot.
Unfortunately for Barto, who made seven saves on the night, he was helpless to do anything when the game ended at 94:03 when one of his defenders redirected the ball into the Brookville net.
Both teams close out the regular season on Thursday. DuBois travels to Karns City, while Brookville plays at St. Marys.
DUBOIS 3, BROOKVILLE 2 (2OTs)
Score by Halves
Brookville 2 0 0 0 — 2
DuBois 2 0 0 1 — 3
Scoring Summary
First Half
BV—Own goal (DuBois defender deflect ball into own net), 2:07.
BV—Steve Plyler, 16:54.
D—Isaac Brigger, 22:34.
D—Ethan Wineberg (Jay Parekh assist), 31:56.
Second Overtime
D—Own goal (Brookville defender deflect ball into own net), 90:47.
Statistics
Shots: Brookville 7, DuBois 16. Saves: Brookville 7 (Brody Barto), DuBois 4 (Cullen McAllister). Corner kicks: Brookville 4, DuBois 6.