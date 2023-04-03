DUBOIS — After winning just two District 9 Class AAA team titles from 1992-2014, the DuBois boys track and field team enter 2023 riding on a high as the Beavers are the two-time defending teams champions.
To win a third straight team crown, DuBois and veteran coach Brian Clinger will have to over the loss of a talented senior class that Erich Benjamin, Derraick Burkett, AC Deemer, Joey Foradora, Luke Sturrock and Ryan White, among others.
However, the cupboard is far from dry for DuBois, which looks to have an interesting roster mix this year. More than half of the team is underclassmen as Cinger has 19 sophomores and 12 freshmen on the squad. Conversely, the Beavers have 12 seniors and just eight juniors.
That upperclassmen group features a wealth of experience and talent, including four returning D-9 champs — seniors Carson Dombroski, Andrew Shaffer-Down and Jaedon Yarus and junior Edward Burkett — from last year’s team that ran away with the team and nearly doubled-up second-place Bradford in points, 113-69.
Yarus collected three golds last year at districts in the 200, 400 and 4x100 relay, while Shaffer-Doan was a double winner in the high jump and triple jump. Dombroski took home top honors in the discus, while Burkett landed on top the podium in the pole vault.
Sophomore Nathan Kougher also captured a gold medal as a freshman in the 4x100, as he and Yarus teamed up with the now departed Sturrock and Derraick Burkett. Kougher was actually a late edition to the squad the day of districts, as he replaced Benjamin who re-aggravated a leg injury earlier in the meet.
The Beavers’ postseason success wasn’t limited to just districts last year though, as Shaffer-Doan enjoyed a career day at the PIAA Championships and cleared a personal-best 6-2 in the high jump to place sixth after entering the meet seeded 24th. That memorable performance ended a 13-year PIAA medal drought for the DuBois boys program with a career day.
“As back to back defending District 9 AAA team champions, it feels nice getting back to track and field with a strong group of returning medal winners,” said Clinger. “We return first place District 9 medalists Andrew-Shaffer Doan, Jaedon Yarus, Nathan Kougher), Carson Dombroski and Edward Burkett. Shaffer-Doan also earned a 6th place state medal in high jump at the PIAA Championships.
“While it’s great to have those champs back, we also return some athletes who made the podium last year at districts that I think are people to watch out for this season ... guys like Joey Stubbs (senior), Cody Crawford (senior), Ja’Reese Stowe (junior), Andrew Gudalis (senior), Rudy Williams (junior), and James Becker (senior).
“I am pleased and also excited about this group of young men for all of the goals they set for the team and for themselves this year. With a roster of 50 athletes this season, we as a team have been working very hard toward one common goal. And, that is staying together as a team and supporting one another towards another District 9 AAA championship.”
Yarus and Kougher will look to lead the team’s sprinters along with Stubbs and freshman Jaxon Hanzely, while Williams and sophomore Jay Sheloski will do the same in the distance events — and area where graduation truly hurt the Beavers with departures of Deemer, Foradora and White.
Shaffer-Doan, who is returning from a knee injury suffered just prior to basketball season, will be called upon to once again lead the jumpers along with fellow seniors Drew Gudalis and Ben Hickman. Sophomore Daniel Chichava looks to be the Beavers’ top hurdler with Sturrock graduated.
The throwers will be headlined by Dombroski, Becker and Stowe, with Edward Burkett and senior Cody Crawford doing the same in the pole vault.
“I am so privileged to have had the opportunity to coach the Beaver boys track and field team for the past 25 years,” said Clinger. “It has been a pleasure coaching so many young men through the years and seeing many of them move on to college, enlist into the military, gain employment and become community members.
“I’m excited to see what this season brings for our team and athletes, and what the future holds for them as well.”
Clinger will once again be assisted by Greg Posteraro, Brad Sweet and Jason Shilala.
The Beavers open the season Tuesday at home with a tri-meet against Elk County Catholic and Clarion-Limestone.
ROSTER
Seniors: Gil Barker, James Becker, Cody Crawford, Carson Dombroski, Drew Gudalis, Ben Hickman, Alex Horsley, Andrew Shaffer-Doan, Max Smith, Joey Stubbs, Nathan Swope, Jaedon Yarus,
Juniors: Edward Burkett, Ryan Clark, Hunter Hilliard, Andreas Sconzo, Ja’Reese Stowe, Thai Tran, Alvis Uong, Rudy Williams.
Sophomores: Hammad Ali, William Bell, Aaron Chewning, Daniel Chicava, Kegan Corkins, Max Dombroski, Shay Gricks, Nathan Kougher, Algie LaBrasca, John Malizia, Andrew McIntosh, Jacob McIntosh, Andrew Mottern, Aiden Robertson, Riley Robertson, Jay Sheloski, Nicholas Volpe, Carter Vos.
Freshmen: Harrison Blakeslee, Spencer Bridgman, Simeon Chirico, Noah Crawford, Tyler Gill, Jaxson Hanzely, Tyler Hanzely, Hunter Jeffers, Trent Labenne, Ryan Richardson, Ayden Walker, Brody Ward.