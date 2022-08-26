DUBOIS — To say graduation hit the DuBois football team hard wouldn’t do justice to how much the Beavers lost from 2021, as a large 16-member senior class moved on following the season.
That departed group made up a large portion of DuBois’ starting lineup on both sides of the ball. But, that doesn’t mean the cupboard is completely bare for head coach TJ Wingard and his staff.
They welcome a solid group of players who saw significant varsity time a year ago, but a the same time the Beavers will need some older players to make an impact while playing varsity for the first time.
“That was a big senior class we lost that had a lot of guys who played for us,” said Wingard. “But, we’ve been fortunate in that we’re senior heavy again with 19 seniors. The bad part is, we have three seniors with significant injuries that we don’t know when they will be able to play again. For over half the seniors, this will be their first time seeing extensive varsity action, but I’ve really like what I’ve saw so far.
“For that the reason though, we’re still figuring some things out, but I thought our scrimmage (Saturday) was very positive with Altoona. That’s a pretty solid (Class) 6A team.
“Overall, there is a lot unproven (players), but what was proved in the offseason was the weight room and the attendance in the summer time. That’s top down, grades 12-9. So, we just have see here the first couple weeks what kind of product they put on the field.”
DuBois return some experience in the backfield, where senior quarterback Cam-Ron Hays and senior running back Austin Henery are back.
Henery led the team is rushing with 88 carries for 455 yards and six touchdowns. As for Hays, he completed 63 of 116 passes for 786 yards with seven TDs and six interceptions while splitting time at the position with the now graduated Austin Mitchell.
Receiver is a position possibly hit the hardest by graduation, as DuBois lost its top pass catchers in Derraick Burkett (41-430, 6b TDs), Brycen Dinkfelt (19-224), Braxton Adams (23-207, 1 TD) and Austin Mitchell (8-151, 2 TDs).
Junior Kaden Clark (5-38) is the most experienced guy back, with a host of guys people him battling for playing time.
“I like our running back strengths and Cam-Ron I feel is matured knowing this his senior year,” said Wingard. “He’s soaking stuff in and trying to take care of the ball better.
“Henery and (Dalton) Yale, our senior running backs are just leading everywhere, as are the seniors on the offensive line — James Becker, Jake Fye, Brock Nesselhauf, Rylan Ridley, Devan Zavaleta and Hunter Bullers.
“Graduation hurt as at receiver, but Kaden Clark is doing a good job., and we have some sophomores fighting for some spots. We’re just going to plan for our opponent, so we might be run heavy one week and chucking it the next. You never know.”
On the defensive side, DuBois lost its top four tacklers to graduation, including linebackers Christian Kirk (92 tackles) and Justin Bankovich (90 tackles). Also gone are Erich Benjamin (53 tackles, 3 interceptions), AJ Nicastro (45 tackles) and Burkett (41 tackles), as well as Dinkfelt who led the team with 4.5 sacks.
Replacing Kirk and Bankovich at linebacker will be a tall task, but senior Carson Dombroski, junior Garret Nissel and sophomore Carter Wilson are among the top candidates to step in there.
Up front, it’s the same senior linemen vying for time in the trenches along with juniors Zack Gallgher and Ja’Reese Stowe.
In the secondary, Wingard said Hays and junior Garrett Frantz have been dong a nice job in the preseason, as has senior Brendan Orr, who looks to be a hybrid linebacker/safety. Frantz tied for the team lead in interceptions with three and had 23 tackles as a sophomore.
Despite the big losses, Wingard said the team still has the goal of making it back to the playoffs and trying to end the program’s postseason winless drought that dates back to 1996.
The Beavers nearly ended that drought last year, losing a heartbreaking 14-13 contest to University Prep in a District 8/9 Class 4A subregional playoff game at Mansell Stadium.
“We were so close last year,” said Wingard. “I don’t now if it’s good or bad for the seniors, but I was their freshman coach with coach (Shawn) McCleary as defensive coordinator, When we took over (varsity), they knew what to expect, and they have bought in and been leaders.
“They want to win and want that playoff game, but they also know they don’t get to the playoffs if they don’t take care of the week in front of them. They’re calm, but they play hard when it’s time to flip the switch. So, I feel like many of these seniors are extra coaches and ambassadors in the locker room because we have so many younger kids.
“We have 28 freshmen, so they are going to learn some good stuff in the locker room and on the field from some pretty good kids. Being heavy on seniors and freshmen is where the balancing act is going to be.
“We want to improve and win varsity games but we also want to get these freshmen and sophomores an opportunity to see what the process is and how to battle every day and grind it. That freshmen group is pretty talented I think.”
Between the varsity and junior high levels, Wingard will be assisted by Shawn McCleary, Todd Stiner, Ryan Benson, Kyle Bish, Rick McClelland, Clicker Clark, Rob Hanzely, Shawn Hanzely and Matt Roush.
DuBois opens its season tonight at home against Karns City, a game that will feature the school’s annual Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at halftime.
ROSTER
Seniors: James Becker, Cody Crawford, Brady Deeb, Carson Dombroski, Garrett Frantz, Jake Fye, Charlie Harman, Cam-Ron Hays, Austin Henery, Ben Hickman, Cullen McAllister, Brock Nesselhauf, Brendan Orr, Rylan Ridley, Hayden Ross, Joseph Stubbs, Dalton Yale, Devyn Zavaleta.
Juniors: Edward Burkett, Kaden Clark, Ricky Clark, Ryan Clark, Drew Cook, Kyle Crusan, Zack Gallagher, Rasedin Leonard, Garret Nissel, Landon Schrock, Ja’Reese Stowe.
Sophomores: Noah Barr, Bryson Billock, Brysen Delaney, Danny Dixon, Derian Freeman, Alex George, Boston Graham, Shay Gricks, Isaiah Korney, Nathan Kougher, John Malizia, Casey Rosman, Carter Vos, Carter Wilson.
Freshmen: Brandt Bash, Bailey Brubaker, Landen Buchanan, Madix Clark, Noah Crawford, Samson Deeb, Evan Dixon, Grady Galiczynski, Jason Gardner, Antonio Giambanco, Jaxson Hanzely, Tyler Hanzely, Harvey Klinger, Camdyn Long, Ben McConnell, Dominic Micale, Jonathan Reed, Ryan Richardson, Tony Rodriguez, Nick Roman, Alex Sago, Walker Thomas, Blake Wadding, Brody Ward, Colden Webster, Ryan Wildnauer, Trey Wingard, Landon Yohe.