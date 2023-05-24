CRESSON — The DuBois Beavers boys volleyball team came up one win short in its quest for a District 6/9 Class 2A title on Tuesday evening at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson as the No. 2 seeded Beavers were swept by the top ranked West Shamokin Wolves, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18.
“I told them to be proud of it,” DuBois head coach Dave Alberts said. “It was a solid effort. We had a couple of those sets where it was neck and neck. If anybody makes a play and gets a point, it could’ve turned the tide either way. They made the plays when they needed to make the plays and took the lead. But it was a good battle.”
After trailing in the first set 9-3, DuBois came back to tie it up at 16-16 before a 7-0 Wolves run eventually put away the Beavers, 25-20, in the first.
DuBois and West Shamokin would swap the lead five times to begin the second set with the score knotted up at 10-10. But as they did in the first set, the Wolves would start pulling away in the second, thanks in part to Ezra Oesterling, who led the game with 17 kills. After the Wolves led 18-14, DuBois battled back on a 4-0 run after picking up points on West Shamokin errors. But Oesterling would finish off the Beavers in the second set with two kills to end it, giving them a 25-20 win.
With all of the momentum with the top-ranked Wolves, they came out of the gates firing in the third set in trying to finish off a Beavers team they had beaten twice in the regular season as another Oesterling kill gave them an 8-0 lead before Alberts called a timeout to regroup his team. The Beavers didn’t roll over after that as they trailed by one as Kyan Peck’s ace got them to 12-11. But as they did for the entire contest, West Shamokin made the plays down the stretch as DuBois trailed by two at 20-18 before five straight points capped off a sweep for the Wolves and a district title.
“I think we were down 8-0 (in the third set),” Alberts said. “And we came back in there and I know we got really close and kind of pulled back in there. It was just little things here and there. I told them that it was a great season. They worked hard. They played tough and we’ll just pick up where we left off for next season, make the improvements and hopefully we’ll be back next year.”
Kennis led the Beavers with nine kills while Ryan Johnson also had six as the Wolves continually made it tough for the hard-hitting duo to make things happen upfront.
DuBois finished its season at 9-3 a year after having just two wins — its only losses came at the hands of the Wolves. In his inaugural season at the helm, Alberts said they’ve got plenty to be proud of, especially how they continually improved from week to week.
“The first year I didn’t really know what to expect,” Alberts said. “I hadn’t seen the guys play before. Kind of the first two or three weeks we had open gyms and we knew we had some work to do. And (assistant coach) Abby (Selfridge) and I kind of came up with what we were going to work on for the season. Pretty much one of the main things we were working on was serve receive and serving. In the beginning of the season, we struggled even getting the serve in. So we focused a lot on that and I think it paid off. We had the hitters so we had that established — which was nice ... And if you kind of get the rest of the pieces in there, that’ll just come and you’re going to score points.
“As we started out the season, you could see the momentum building. I think the biggest match for us was Bishop Guilfoyle early in the season when we took them to five sets and won. That’s when we could see that we could have a lot of potential here. The game after that we played West Shamokin (at Mount Aloysius) actually and we knew they were tough. We said, ‘Hey if we can make a couple of improvements we can hang with them.’ And we did when we were at home and tonight. It was an exciting year. To make it to a championship where a lot of these guys are in their first or second year, not everybody gets to do that. It’s been a great season.”
Tuesday’s game also marked the final match for the five seniors in Andy Getch, Drew Gudalis, Joda Fenstermacher, Tyler Stevens and Aaron Webster.
“They all did great and they all contributed to the team,” Alberts said. “It was a blast coaching them and I’m going to miss having them around. I’m sure if you asked them, they’ll tell you they had a great time playing this season.”
Although they’ll say goodbye to the five seniors, Alberts feels they’ve got the pieces in place to not only make another run next season, but for years to come.
“We have a lot of kids coming back and from what I’ve heard, we have a lot of kids interested in the program,” Alberts said. “We’re going to have a big incoming class next season — which is a tough thing because you’re going to have a lot of kids there but it’s also a good thing because you’ve got a lot of talent to draw from. I’m really looking forward to it and I think the team’s going to be strong for the next few years for sure. And I want to thank my assistant coach Abby. She’s done a tremendous job. This is her first time coaching and she’s done a great job with the JV and varsity. I’m really proud of her as well.”