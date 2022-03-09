DUBOIS — The DuBois boys basketball team got off to a hot start Tuesday evening against Gateway in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs, drilling four 3-pointers and taking a 16-14 lead after one quarter.
Unfortunately for the Beavers, they couldn’t sustain the sizzling start, and the athleticism of the visitors took over.
Gateway outscored DuBois 15-6 in the second quarter to take a 29-22 advantage to the half, then held the Beavers to just 10 second-half points to pull away for a 58-32 victory.
DuBois led 9-2 to start the game, thanks to a trey from Joey Foradora and a pair of 3-pointers by Al Pasternak. But the Gators quickly closed the gap and tied things at 9-9.
Foradora drilled another 3-pointer later in the quarter, while Chooch Husted and Ryan Kovalyak each added buckets to put DuBois on top by a bucket after one.
The Beavers were 6-of-10 from the field, including a perfect 4-of-4 from behind the arc, in the frame, while Gateway hit on just five of its 13 first-quarter shots.
“I thought we got good shots early,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said. “We executed what we initially had planned. And ultimately as the first half went on, I think their pressure and athleticism took a toll.”
The Gators continued to have trouble finishing in the second quarter, but they had plenty of chances thanks to nine DuBois turnovers. Gateway was just 6-of-17 from the floor, but DuBois only took seven shots in total, hitting two.
“They’re extremely deep,” Bennett said. “I think once their depth came into play and they came with relentless pressure, I think we wore down. In the first half, out of their 29 points, 17 were off live-ball turnovers and that was one of our main focuses that we couldn’t give up live-ball turnovers. Ultimately that’s what we gave up in the first half and that got them going.”
Gateway led 29-22 at the half and opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run, punctuated by a Ryan Greggerson offensive rebound and dunk that prompted a DuBois timeout. Greggerson led the Gators with 14 points and also made it tough for the Beavers in the paint, blocking five shots.
The Gators run got to 12-0 before 3-pointers from Foradora and Andrew Shaffer-Doan got DuBois back to within 13 at 41-28.
But Gateway scored the final three points of the frame to take a 44-28 lead to the fourth where it finished the game off on a 14-4 run.
Gateway got 12 points and six steals from Jaydon Carr and 11 points and six rebounds from Will Kromka. MJ Stevenson added nine points and five steals.
Foradora paced DuBois with 16 points and five rebounds. Pasternak added six points. Kovalyak had five assists.
DuBois ends its season with a record of 17-7 as Foradora, Husted, Kovalyak and Pasternak played their final games for the Beavers.
“This group of seniors is incredible,” Bennett said. “It shows what coachability and complete unselfishness can accomplish. This group of seniors, they never care who gets the accolades, never care who scores the points. They’re a tight-knit group, super unselfish and I think that elevated us even beyond what our talent level was.
“So they’re an absolutely phenomenal group and they’ll be sorely missed.”
Gateway, the fourth-place finisher out of the WPIAL, improved to 16-6.
The Gators play Hershey Friday in the second round. Hershey defeated Shaler 71-45 in its first-round contest.
GATEWAY 58, DuBOIS 32
Score By Quarters
Gateway 14 15 15 14 — 58
DuBois 16 6 6 4 — 32
Gateway—58
Jaydon Carr 5 1-2 12, MJ Stevenson 3 3-4 9, Ryan Greggerson 6 2-2 14, Elijah McCrommon 1 2-2 4, Will Kromka 5 0-0 11, Mikey Crawford 1 0-0 2, Taili Thompson 0 2-2 2, Bryson Pavlik 0 0-0 0, Vito Campolo 0 1-2 1, Alec Dunsmore 0 0-0 0, No. 31 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 11-15 58.
DuBois—32
Ryan Kovalyak 2 0-1 4, Joey Foradora 5 3-4 16, Chooch Husted 1 0-2 2, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 1 0-0 3, Al Pasternak 2 0-0 6, Andrew Gudalis 0 0-0 0, Cam Thompson 0 1-2, Tyson Kennis 0 0-0 0, Max Smith 0 0-0 0, Rudy Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 4-9 32.
3-pointers: Gateway 3 (Carr, Kromka, No. 31), DuBois 6 (Foradora 3, Pasternak 2, Shaffer-Doan).