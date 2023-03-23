DUBOIS — It’s often said that pitchers are ahead of hitters early in the season, but that proved to be anything but the case Wednesday as the Philipsburg-Osceola and DuBois baseball teams combined to score 28 runs on 23 hits in the season opener for both teams.
The game was knotted at 6-6 after three innings before the visiting Mounties exploded to score 15 run over the final three innings to come away with a lopsided 21-7, 6-inning victory against the Beavers at Showers Field.
Philipsburg-Osceola pounded out 14 hits around 11 walks and one hit batsman by DuBois pitching as part of a busy day on the bases.
Freshman Parker Lamb led P-O’s hit parade as he went 4-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and four runs scored in his first varsity game. Lamb was one three Mounties with multiple hits on the day.
Senior Jake DeSimone was 2-for-2 with two doubles, a RBI and three runs scored, while fellow senior TJ Wildman was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and three runs in his return to the field after missing all of last year with an ACL injury.
While that offensive outburst propelled the Mounties to the season-opening win, pitching did finally play a role in victory as well as junior Brandon Hahn earned the win in relief of starter Denny Prestash.
Hahn tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run (earned) on two hits while striking out two and walking one. As for Prestash, he went the first 3 1/3 innings, giving up six runs, three earned, on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Errors hurt P-O in a five-run bottom of the second for DuBois, which gave the Beavers a 6-4 lead at the time. DuBois had nine hits itself, with sophomore Tyler Chamberlin accounting for a third of them after a 3-for-3 day. Teammate Gavin Kashalk was 2-for-2 with a double and RBI.
Chamberlin, the Beavers’ ace, suffered the loss as he allowed seven runs, six earned, on five hits in three-plus innings. He struck out three and walked five.
“Pitching and defense,” said DuBois coach Dan Bowman. “It’s something we preach. The boys know the way we address it. We spent a lot of times in open gyms and in the offseason hitting. So, that’s always a bright spot, especially early in the season because we do so much work with hitting.
“I have to give kudos to Philipsburg. Coach Sankey does a phenomenal job preparing his boys defensively and always compete. They did the same thing to us last year. It was a battle back and forth and look froward to battling them again in the future.
“For us, it’s the pitching and the defense. We had a fly ball that drops, an error and 11 walks on the day really doesn’t help your case either. So, it was a tough battle and the end there when they took off ... it was seeing-eye singles and hit the ball where we weren’t. That’s where we re-evaluate from.”
The Mounties came out of the gate strong, loading the bases with one out in the top of the first as DeSimone and Gavin Emigh walked around a Wildman single.
Prestash then helped his own cause by scoring DeSimone on a groundout before Lamb dropped a two-out, two-run single in front of DuBois’ right fielder to make it a 3-0 game.
DuBois got a run back in the bottom half of the inning when Aaron Andrulonis reached on a leadoff error and later scored when Billy Gray beat out a double play try by P-O.
The Mounties answered right back with another run in the second on a two-double to left-center by DeSimone before DuBois exploded for five runs in the bottom of the second to take its lone lead of the game.
Kaschalk and freshman Trey Wingard opened the inning with back-to-back singles before Davey Aughenbaugh reached on an error that saw Kaschalk score and turned over the DuBois lineup.
A single by Andrulonis loaded the bases for Kaden Clark, who hit a sacrifice fly to left. Chamberlin then singled home another run, while freshman Noah Farrell legged out an infield hit that plated Andrulonis. Gray capped the inning with a sac fly yo center to put the Beavers up 6-4.
That lead proved to be short-lived though, as P-O pushed a pair of runs across in the third to tie things up on a two-out, two-run single to center by Hahn.
Philipsburg-Osceola then broke the game wide open with a seven-run top of the fourth.
Ben Gustkey got things started with a leadoff walk, which spelled the end for Chamberlin. Ricky Clark came on in relief for the Beavers but struggled to throw strikes as he walked DeSimone and Wildman to load the bases before hitting Emigh to force home a run.
Prestash then reached on an error that brought home another Mountie before Lamb ripped a RBI double inside the third base bag.
Jeremy Massung added a RBI groundout and Parker Scaife a pinch-hit, run-scoring single that chased Clark with the score 12-6. Gutskey finished off the big inning with a sac fly to center.
The Mounties added to that lead in the fifth against reliever Brock Smith, who walked Prestash and Lamb with one out. Alex Knepp then smacked a double that plated Prestash. Lamb also scored when the relay throw was bobbled in shallow center field.
DuBois scored its final run in the bottom half of the fifth when Jordan Ell and Kaschalk belted back-to-back doubles to make it 15-7.
Philipsburg-Oseola then put the 10-run mercy rule and then some into affect with a six-run sixth.
Emigh had a RBI single in the frame, while Lamb plated two more runs with his fourth hit of the game. Massung yanked a RBI double inside the third base line before Hahn wrapped up the scoring with a sacrifice fly to center.
DuBois is scheduled to be back in action Friday at home against Central Mountain.
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 21,
DUBOIS 7, 6 innings
Score by Innings
P-O 312 726 — 21
DuBois 150 010 — 7
P-O—21
Ben Gustkey c 3201, Jake DeSimone cf 2321, TJ Wildman ss 4320, Gavin Emigh rf 3312, Denny Prestash p-lf 3212, Oliver Harpster cr 0200, Parker Lamb 3b 4445, Jeremy Massung 1b 4112, Alex Knepp ph 1011, Brandon Hahn lf-p 2113, Aiden Minarchick dh 2000, Parker Scaife ph-dh 3011, Sam McDonald 2b 0000. Totals: 31-21-14-18.
DuBois—7
Aaron Andrulonis 2b 4210, Kaden Clark cf 3001, Tyler Chamberlin p/dh 3131, Sam Keen ph 1000, Ricky Clark ph 0000, Brock Smith p 0000, Noah Farrell 1b 2011, Leyton Hodge ph 1000, Billy Gray 3b 2022, Tycen Roy ph 1000, Jordan Ell lf 3110, Gavin Kaschalk ss 2121, Trey Wingard c 2010, Kam Knisley cr 0100, Davey Aughenbaugh rf 3101. Totals: 27-7-9-7.
Errors: P-O 3, DuBois 2. LOB: P-O 7, DuBois 6. 2B: DeSimone 2, Lamb, Massung, Knepp; Ell, Kaschalk. SF: Gustkey, Hahn; Clark, Gray. SB: Gustkey, DeSimone, Wildman. PO: Kaschalk (by Prestash).
Pitching
P-O: Denny Prestash-3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Brandon Hahn-2 2/3 IP, 2 H. 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Tyler Chamberlin-3+ IP, 5 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Ricky Clark 1/3 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Brock Smith-2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER. 3 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hahn. Losing pitcher: Chamberlin.