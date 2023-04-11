DUBOIS — DuBois baseball coach Dan Bowman used Monday’s matchup against Johnsonburg as an opportunity to start several of his younger players and see what they could do before the meat of the Beavers’ schedule gets under way.
And, those younger players rose up to the challenge and put together a strong all-around day as DuBois knocked off the Rams, 6-3, to even its season record at 3-3.
DuBois was both patient and opportunistic at the plate, while getting a strong effort on the mound from two its top arms — freshman Noah Farrell and sophomore Tyler Chamberlin, who combined on a 5-hitter while striking out 11.
Farrell started and went the first four innings to get the win, giving up just two hits. However, five walks hurt the righty as Johnsonburg (3-2) managed to push three runs, all earned, across against Farrell as DuBois led 4-3 after four. He did strike out six.
Chamberlin came on in relief and shut the door on the Rams as he tossed three scoreless innings to record a save. The Beaver lefty allowed three hits while striking out five and walking just one.
DuBois played error-free defense behind the duo despite several changes in the lineup, while Farrell led the Beavers’ offensive attack with a 3-for-4 day at the plate and three RBIs. Teammate Davey Aughenbaugh added two RBIs despite not having a hit.
“We had a chance to watch them (Rams) play DCC, and they are a great team,” said Bowman. “You look throughout their lineup and they are extremely aggressive on the base paths and take the extra base, and the Zimmerman boys (Aiden and Luke) and Kaden Dennis are all phenomenal athletes at the top of their lineup.
“They’re a very tough team, and we’re fortunate to come away with a win first off. But, to be able to mix in as many guys situationally as we did, is exactly what we wanted to do today.
“We had guys earn the opportunity to be on the field, and they showed us what they can do. And, that gives me a little more confidence as we move forward we can go through and use anybody that we need.”
Farrell set the Rams down in order to start the game, then Farrell helped his own cause in the bottom half of the inning to get the Beavers out to a quick 2-0 lead.
Talon Hodge was hit to open the inning, while Trey Wingard and Chamberlin drew walks to load the bases. That brought Farrell to the plate, and he smacked a 2-run single to right to plate Hodge and courtesy runner Kaden Clark to make it 2-0.
That’s all the Beavers could muster out of the inning though, as Rams starter Cam Larkin used a strikeout and inning-ending double play to get of the early jam.
Both teams were held in check in the second before the Rams pulled even in the third.
Farrell started the frame with two quick strikeouts, but Johnsonburg leadoff man Luke Zimmerman kept the inning alive with a single to right. Older brother Aiden Zimmerman followed with a walk before both scored on a double to left by Kaden Dennis to even the score at 2-2.
Farrell stranded Dennis at second as he struck out Larkin to end the frame.
The Beavers answered right back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the third to regain the lead.
Wingard opened the inning with an infield single, then courtesy runner Clark took second on a failed pickoff attempt. Chamberlin then singled to put runners on the corners before Farrell smacked a single of his own to center to score Clark.
A walk by Jordan Ell then spelled the end for Larkin, as Derek Beimel came on in relief for the Rams. Aughenbaugh greeted him with a sac fly to right that brought home Chamberlin to make it 4-2.
Johnsonburg got one of those runs back in the fourth, loading the bases on two walks and a hit batsman around a sac bunt. Eli Perez then plated a run on a fielder’s choice before Luke Zimmerman walked to reload the bases.
Farrell ended the Rams’ rally there, getting Aiden Zimmerman to hit a sky-high popup that shortstop Hodge was able to haul in for the final out.
Beimel managed to work around a Hodge walk and Chamberlin infield single in the fourth, but wasn’t as fortunate in the fifth as DuBois tacked on an insurance run to make it 5-3.
DuBois loaded the bases with one out as Ell pinch-hitter Aaron Andrulonis singled around a walk by Rick Clark. Ell would later score on a wild pitch as the Beavers managed to get just the one run.
After ending the top of the fifth when catcher Wingard threw out Dennis trying to steal third in a 4-3 game, DuBois got another big defensive play to end the sixth with a runner on as Kaden Clark made a nice diving catch on a sinking line drive hit by Perez.
DuBois carried that momentum to the bottom of the sixth, where it added another to push the lead to 6-3.
The Beavers again loaded the bases, this time with no outs on walks by Chamberlin and Ell and a Farrell single. Aughenbaugh then scored Chamberlin when he hit a sharp comebacker that deflected off reliever Hunter Beeler and rolled right to first baseman Nick Myers.
An error then reloaded the bases, but the Rams turned their second inning-ending double play of the game to keep it a 6-3 game. Even with those two DPs, DuBois still stranded 10 runners on base.
Trailing by three, Johnsonburg tried to make some noise in the seventh against Chamberlin.
Aiden Zimmerman singled with one out, then stole second and third before Dennis walked. Chamberlin halted any thoughts of a rally there, as he struck out pinch-hitter Kayden Danekas and got Erik Panebianco to pop up to Hodge at shortstop to end the game.
DuBois is back in action Wednesday at Brookville before hosting St. Marys on Friday. Johnsonburg is right back in action today at Elk County Catholic.
DUBOIS 6,
JOHNSONBURG 3
Score by Innings
J’burg 002 100 0 — 3
DuBois 202 011 x— 6
Johnsonburg—3
Luke Zimmerman cf 3110, Aiden Zimmerman ss 3110, Kaden Dennis 2b 3022, Cam Larkin p 1000, Frank MIller 3b 1000, Hunter Beeler p 0000, Kayden Danekas ph 1000, Erik Panebianco c 3100, Derek Beimel 3b-p-3b 2000, Isaiah Jackson lf 2010, Nick Myers 1b 2000, Eli Perez rf 3001. Totals: 24-3-5-3.
DuBois—6
Talon Hodge ss 1100, Trey Wingard c 3010, Tyler Chamberlin 1b-p 2220, Noah Farrell p-1b 4033, Kam Knisley cr 0000, Jordan Ell lf 2110, Davey Aughenbaugh cf 2002, Ricky Clark 3b 2000, Gavin Kaschalk 3b 1000, Leyton Hodge 2b 4000, Aaron Andrulonis ph 1010, Drew Cook rf 2000, Kaden Clark cr-rf 1200. Totals: 23-6-8-5.
Errors: J’burg 2, DuBois 0. LOB: J’burg 8, DuBois 10. DP: J’burg 2, DuBois 0. 2B: Dennis. SAC: Beimel. SF: Aughenbaugh. HBP: Jackson (by Farrell); T. Hodge (by Larkin). SB: L. Zimmerman, A. Zimmerman 2, Dennis; Chamberlin, Knisley.
Pitching
J’burg: Cam Larkin-2+ IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Derek Beimel-3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Hunter Beeler-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Noah Farrell-4 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB; Tyler Chamberlin-3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Farrell. Losing pitcher: Larkin. Save: Chamberlin.