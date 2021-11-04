DuBOIS — A quarter century.
That’s how long it has been since a DuBois football team walked off the gridiron following a victory in the postseason. That win — 24-0 against Hollidaysburg in the opening round of the District 6/9 Class 4A playoffs — came way back in 1996.
DuBois lost the following week and hasn’t won in the postseason since, a losing streak that has reached 15 games in that now 25-year stretch. Most of those setbacks came against State College, McDowell or Altoona.
However, the Beavers’ last playoff loss three years ago came at the hands of rival Clearfield (45-14) in the District 6/9 Class 4A semifinals. DuBois also lost at Johnstown, 48-21, in the D-6/9 4A semifinals in 2016 in a game the Beavers led 17-14 late in the first half before the Trojans pulled away.
That playoff win drought is now the longest current one among DuBois’ major varsity team sports, with the girls basketball team ending a run of postseason futility that dated back to 1995 with a win vs. Bellefonte in the 2019 playoffs. The Lady Beavers won a playoff game the following year as well.
As for the football team, it arguably has its best chance in a long time of ending its streak Friday night when it plays host to University Prep at Mansell Stadium. Prep, from the Pittsburgh City League (District 8), enters the matchup with a 2-5 record and reportedly just returned to practice this week after thinking its season was over following a 17-0 loss to Westinghouse in the City League semifinals on Oct. 22.
The school apparently didn’t know it could enter the District 6/8/9 Class 4A subregional playoffs with a losing record, and once informed they could, made the decision to enter and returned to the practice field this week to prepare for the matchup against the Beavers. The Panthers also had a two-week break late in the season when it had a pair of games postponed between its regular season finale and playoff contest — both losses to Westinghouse.
Full stats were not available for the Panthers, who notched wins against Sharon (21-14 in Week 2) and Perry (36-8 in Week 4). Prep looks to be more of a running team from information available and is led by quarterback Keon Smalls and running back Paul Helvy, who had 122 and a score in the win against Sharon. Smalls had two rushing TDs in that game. Receiver Rashan Murray is an Akron recruit.
Prep looks to be the usual City League squad that has talented players but can also struggle with discipline and penalties in games.
For DuBois to win the game, and end that long postseason win drought, the Beavers will have to limit big plays and control the line of scrimmage. DuBois did that in the middle of the season during a five-game losing streak before suffering back-to-back losses to Central Clarion (21-10) and Karns City (35-14) to end the season at 5-5.
When you look at DuBois’ stat leaders for the season, there is no one player that jumps out at you as a true “star player” on the offensive side. The Beavers found success with a balanced offensive attack and strong defense that finally gave up some yards in the final two games of the season.
The Beavers will need to find their mid-season form on all phases of the game to move the ball against Prep.
DuBois’ ground game is led by the duo of Austin Henery (79-428, 6 TDs) and Braxton Adams (65-326, 4 TDs). The quarterback duo of Austin Mitchell (51-272, 5 TDs) and Cam-Ron Hays (51-189, 2 TDs) have also added a dimension to that attack.
As for throwing the ball, that duo has combined for 1,030 yards with Hays (52 of 101, 652 yards, 6 TDs, 5 Ints) doing most of that damage. Derraick Burkett is the team’s leading receiver with 36 catches for 385 yards and six touchdowns.
Defensively, DuBois is led by seniors Justin Bankovich (84 tackles, 49 solos) and Christian Kirk (83 tackles, 53 solos), who are first and second on the team in tackles. Kirk also has three sacks and four forced fumbles, while Bankovich has a pair interceptions.
Fellow senior Brycen Dinkfelt leads the Beavers in sacks with 4.5, while senior Erich Benjamin has a team-high three interceptions.
The winner advances to play the District 6 champion next week in the subregional final. Juniata and Bellefonte will battle for the D-6 title Friday night.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Mansell Stadium.