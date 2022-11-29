DuBOIS — It was much of the same in 2021 as it is now in 2022. The 2021 season saw the DuBois Beavers boys basketball team try and replace its top six point scorers. They were able to do that en route to a 17-7 record and a PIAA Class 5A playoff berth before falling to Gateway in the first round.
This upcoming season will tip off on Friday as DuBois looks to replace its top four scorers due to graduation in Chooch Husted, Joey Foradora, Ryan Kovalyak and Al Pasternak.
Head coach Dave Bennett, who enters his fifth season at the helm, said they’re ready for the challenge once again.
“I am pleased with our practices through the first week of the season,” Bennett said. “Our practices have been high energy and very competitive.”
Last year’s squad averaged 45.8 points per game and with Husted (13.7 ppg), Foradora (10.8 ppg), Kovalyak (8.0 ppg) and Pasternak (5.9 ppg) gone, it leaves just 7.4 ppg of experience for 2022. Junior guard Cam Thompson returns the team’s highest scoring average leader with 3.6 ppg with senior guard/forward Andrew Shaffer-Doan behind him at 3.5 ppg — although Shaffer-Doan is actually the leading scorer as he had 83 total points to Thompson’s 64 (Shaffer-Doan played in all 24 games while Thompson played in 18).
“We will need to replace 95 percent of our scoring from last year, so we will have a lot of players required to step up in new roles,” Bennett said.
Shaffer-Doan was part of the starting five last season, averaging 25.7 minutes a game. The 6’2” senior is expected to pick up where he left off last season at forward as he also had 14 three-pointers.
“Andrew Shaffer-Doan is our one returning starter,” Bennett said. “He is a very versatile guard/forward that has provided strong leadership to start the season.”
Others competing for spots at forward include seniors Drew Gudalis (6’4”) and Ben Hickman (6’1”) and junior Tyson Kennis (6’4”).
Gudalis played in 20 games last season and did most of his damage offensively from beyond the arc, with eight of his 11 field goals being three-pointers. Hickman also averaged 11.2 mpg last year and Kennis played in eight games, averaging 1.9 ppg.
Thompson, a junior listed at 6’1”, will be at guard this season once again as he was 18-for-46 from beyond the arc last season as a sophomore.
Others at guard include 6’4” senior August Franzen (who was not on the team last year), 5’8” senior Max Smith (who appeared in six games last season), junior Rudy Williams (5’11”, four games last year), sophomore Aiden West (6’2”) and freshman Maddox Bennett (6’3”).
“All other players competing for playing time are very inexperienced,” Bennett said. “The competition in practice has been encouraging to start the season.”
The team’s inexperience will be a weakness to start off the season, Bennett said. But Bennett also said as they continue to develop throughout the season, the team’s depth will be a strength.
Regardless of inexperience, Bennett said he hopes they can reload and compete well into the postseason.
“Our goal and expectation every season is to compete for the D-9 league and sub-regional championships,” Bennett said. “We have a very challenging non-league and league schedule, so we will be tested early and often this season.”
Bennett’s assistants include Greg Monaco and Carl Lias. They’ll look to start the season on Friday at the Keystone Tip-Off Tournament. After that, the Beavers will play Central Mountain on Dec. 6 and Johnsonburg on Dec. 9 before its first home game on Dec. 12 as they host Indiana.
“We have an outstanding group of young men on our JV and Varsity team,” Bennett said. “Our young guys and JV players are very talented so their energy and competitiveness will also push the older players in practice. The process and journey of evolving and growing with a new team is exciting.”
ROSTER
Seniors: August Franzen, Drew Gudalis, Ben Hickman, Andrew Shaffer-Doan, Max Smith. Juniors: Carson Corle, Tyson Kennis, Cam Thompson, Rudy Williams. Sophomores: Tyler Chamberlain, Isaiah Korney, Aiden West. Freshmen: Maddox Bennett, Noah Farrell, Grady Galiczynski, Jaxson Hanzely, Dylan Horner, Trey Wingard.