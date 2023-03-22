DUBOIS — With the influx of a very large and talented freshmen class, the DuBois baseball team is working on both the present and the future as the second year of the Dan Bowman era kicks off for the Beavers.
DuBois went 9-12 in Bowman’s first season in charge of the program, including 1-1 in the postseason. The Beavers thumped Brashear, 10-1, in the District 8/9/10 Class 5A subregional semifinal before seeing their season come to an end in the finals at the hands of Central Mountain, 9-2.
The Beavers lost seven seniors off that squad, including five who were starters in Alex Pasternak (3B/1B), Brycen Dinkfelt (SS/P), Austin Mitchell (center field), Nate Tyler (catcher) and Colby Estrada (left field).
Pasternak (.357, 20 hits, 9 RBIs, 14 runs), Dinkfelt (.316, 18 hits, 17 RBIs, 5 doubles, 17 runs) and Tyler (.306, 15 hits, 10 runs) all hit above .300, while Estrada (.222) was second on the team with 15 RBIs. Mitchell (.269) was a top-level defender in center field.
Dinfelt also logged the second most innings on the mound (23 1/3) for the Beavers, posting a 5.70 ERA with 21 strikeouts. Mitchell tossed 11 1/3 innings.
Despite those losses, Bowman and the Beavers still return a solid core group back who played in those playoff games led by seniors Aaron Andrulonis, Jordan Ell, Billy Gray and Gavin Kaschalk and juniors Davey Aughenbaugh and Kaden Clark.
That group will be called upon to help lead what looks to be a large but young squad this season as Bowman has 41 players on the roster. Of those, 17 are freshmen and nine sophomores. Some of those underclassmen will either start or make an impact at some point alongside the upperclassmen (6 seniors, 9 juniors).
“You look at it year to year, and a lot of guys are like, it’s a rebuilding year,” said Bowman. “Well, in high school, every year is a rebuilding year. You get a whole new stock of guys and a whole new thing of talent.
“We lost five five super-strong, incredibly knowledgeable baseball players, but we have a super-strong, young core back. We have a lot of freshmen this year, and 7 of our 11 hits from the district subregional game (vs. Brashear) we bring back.
“Really, we don’t replace too many of our starters, we just fill some holes defensively. And, we’ve got more guys who can pitch this year that we can use more freely. So, things are looking up.”
Headlining that pitching staff is sophomore Tyler Chamberlin, who made a huge splash as a freshman and by season’s end had assumed being the ace of the staff.
Chamberlin logged the most innings (31 1/3) on the team as a freshman, posting a 5.59 ERA with 21 strikeouts. Junior Tycen Roy (27 1/4 innings, 4.35 ERA, 16 strikeouts) also is back along with fellow junior Brock Smith (2 2/3 innings). Win-loss records for DuBois’ pitchers were not available last season.
DuBois’ pitching depth goes well beyond those three though.
“Chamberlin had a good freshman year, and he earned getting the ball (today in season opener),” said Bowman. “Across the roster, I think we have 16 guys who can pitch, which is fantastic. And, they are guys who can throw strikes and get outs. I give kudos to them for working hard in the offseason and making our decisions difficult.
“You’ll see a healthy mix of Tyler Chamberlin, Tycen Roy and Brock Smtih, who pitched a little last year — including the City Classic — and is going to step up and give us some quality innings. Noah Farrell, a freshman, is another guy you’ll see out there.
“We have the pieces to put it together, and the freedom where we’re going to try to keep 3-4 guys available for each game.”
As for the starting lineup behind whoever is pitching, freshman Trey Wingard will replace Tyler at the always important catcher position.
“It’s a good feeling to have him there,” said Bowman. “We also have a handful of other young guys there too we’re developing. The nice thing is we don’t have to pigeon hole guys into one position. Trey is an athlete, and we might even see him step into some other roles as needed.
“But, it’s nice to have a building foundation behind the plate, which gives us a strong start to build a staff and connection that will carry through the next couple years.”
Chamberlin (.385, 15 hits, 13 RBIs, 10 runs) and Farrell will both see time at first base. Kaschalk (.263, 10 hits, 6 RBIs, 7 runs) will replace Dinkfelt at shortstop, with Aaron Andrulonis (.407, 11 hits, 9 RBIs. 9 runs) back at second base and Gray at third to open the season.
Kaden Clark (.469, 23 hits, 6 doubles, 9 RBIs, 16 runs), the team’s top hitter a season ago, slides from right field to center to take over for Mitchell. Ell (.308, 12 hits, 11 RBIs, 11 runs) returns in left, while there is still a battle for the right field position.
“We have a couple injuries early that are making some decisions difficult, but here in my second year, we are creating the competition level to push guys to work harder,” said Bowman. “The great thing about it is we do have a fresh, young stock of freshmen who have had success in some of the local leagues, and they are starting to figure out the pace we play at is a little bit different.
“So, they are learning the ropes and finding their way. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some of them step up this year. But, we’l s ee what the story of the season holds.”
As far as goals and expectations, Bowman said both are well known by now.
“I tell them all the time, the novelty of me being a new coach is gone,” he said “It was gone as soon as we ended the season last year. They know what I expect and what our coaching staff expects. They know the standard now.
“I said it when I came in last year, that we expect to be in that subregional or district final game (every year). Being a 5A school, we know what the competitive level we need to get too, especially if we want to get to the state playoffs. It’s an incredibly difficult stage to be on, but hat’s where we’re trying to be.”
Bowman also had made some additions to his staff this year. Dom Kriner and Brad Chamberlin return, as does Nick LaBrasca, although in a somewhat smaller capacity because of his job.
Former Beaver standout Devon Walker, who Bowman played travel ball with and against when they were younger, has come on board the JV head coach. Walker will be assisted there by Blaise Roush, who was a teammate of Bowman’s at Penn State DuBois.
“We are blessed to the have the amount of baseball knowledge we have (on staff), and I am only a small piece of what my staff brings to the table,” said Bowman. “They are really driving the mission that I have and helping the boys buy in. I’m probably the least important piece out of all of them.”
Bowman and his staff will get their first chance to see the new-look Beavers today when then host Philipsburg-Osceola at Showers Field at 4:30 p.m.
ROSTER
Seniors: Aaron Andrulonis, Jordan Ell, Billy Gray, Gavin Kaschalk, Sam Keen, Kam Knisely, Juniors: Davey Aughenbaugh, Kaden Clark, Ricky Clark, Drew Cook, Leyton Hodge, Jeremiah Mondi, John Myers, Brock Smith, Tycen Roy. Sophomores: Hunter Allman, Tyler Chamberlin, Lucas Delaney, Danny Dixon, Ren Durr, Boston Graham, Talon Hodge, Quin Morgan, Corbin Wildenauer. Freshmen: Madix Clark, Samson Deeb, Noah Farrell, Nicolai Feshuk, Grady Galiczynski, Chase Kear, Harvey Klinger, Camdyn Long, Landon Pawl, Johnathon Reed, Nick Roman, Alex Sago, Michael Stainbrook, Grayson Stewart, Walker Thomas, Ryan Wildenauer, Trey Wingard.