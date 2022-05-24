PITTSBURGH — The DuBois baseball team has endured through its share of ups and downs this season under first-year head coach Dan Bowman, but the Beavers put it all together Monday to come away with a 10-1 victory against Brashear in a District 6/8/9 Class 5A semifinal game at Greenway Field.
And, it was senior Brycen Dinkfelt who ignited the Beavers to their first playoff win since 2015 — both with his arm and bat. Dinkfelt got the start and tossed five strong innings to get the win, allowing just one earned run on four hits while striking out seven and walking a pair.
He did even more damage with his bat, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and a mammoth seventh-inning grand slam. Dinkfelt finished with five RBIs.
Fellow senior Alex Pasternak followed with a solo blast to nearly the same spot in left as DuBois’ huge top of the seventh the broke open what had been a pitchers’ duel between Dinkfelt and the Bulls’ Max Cottrill. The Beavers held a 3-1 lead entering the final inning.
With the victory, DuBois advances to the subregional final Friday at PNG Field in Altoona against top-seeded Central Mountain. The Wildcats beat fourth-seeded Hollidaysburg, 5-2, in the other semifinal Monday. A time has yet to be set for the title game.
“It’s special,” said Bowman of the victory. “Playoff baseball is not about the record you had in the season, it’s about what you do when you get here, and today we fought.
“I think this was one of our hardest fought wins (all year), and we brought a lot of emotion that we haven’t seen a lot of before. We settled back down, and Brycen was our leader today. He battled on the mound, and to do at the plate what he did today was unbelievable.
“We didn’t know much about Brashear on our way in here, but we threw caution into the wind and we played as fast as we can. We were aggressive in the beginning and there were some calls that didn’t go our way, but we were patient and played good defense.
“In the games we’ve lost, our pitching and defense hasn’t been good, and today our pitching and defense lasted long enough for us to put a cap on it there at the end.”
Both pitchers worked around baserunners in the first two innings.
Cottrill got an inning-double play in the first, then was aided by catcher David Nicklas in the second as he threw out Dinkfelt trying to steal third after a leadoff double.
Dinkfelt un turn used three strikeouts to work around a double and single in the bottom of the second.
DuBois finally broke through in the third.
Austin Mitchell led off with a single to left, then reached second on a throwing error on a ground ball hit by Aaron Andrulonis. Mitchell was then erased on a close play at third on a bunt by Nate Tyler, but a wild pitch moments later moved up the runners anyway.
Tyler Chamberlin then smacked a Cottrill pitch into the dirt in front of home and the ball shot out through the left side of the infield for a two-run single. Chamberlin scored two batters later when Dinkfelt blooped a double down the right-field line to put the Beavers up 3-0.
Brashear countered with its lone run of the game in the bottom of the third.
After a strikeout to start the inning, Dinkfelt issued his only two walks of the game before an infield single by Nicklas loaded the bases. Dinkfelt then got Matthew Sanders to fly out to shallow to center — a ball on which the runner at third had to hold.
However, Dinkfelt hit the ensuing batter, Alec Pacheco, to force in a run to make it a 3-1 game. The righty ended any thoughts of a rally there as he got Brandon Pezzelle to fly out to right for the final out.
The two pitchers settled in from there.
Cottrill allowed just two runners in the fourth through sixth innings, while Dinkfelt retired the side in order in the fourth and fifth before giving way to Chamberlin in a two-run game.
The freshman lefty worked around a two-out error in the sixth to send the game to seventh still 3-1.
That’s when DuBois got to Cottrill again.
Gavin Kaschalk was hit to open the inning before Mitchell reached on an infield single. Kaschalk was then erased at third on a fielder’s choice, but Cottrill hit Tyler to load the bases.
Chamberlin followed with a grounder to third and a bad throw to the plate allowed Mitchell to score and opened the door for the Beavers. Cottrill then hit his third batter of the inning, Davey Aughenbaugh, to force in a second run.
That spelled the end for Cottrill, as Brashear went to Dominic Borelli on the mound.
He was greeted rudely by Dinkfelt, who blasted a pitch over the fence in left for a grand slam to put the Beavers up 9-1. Pasternak promptly made it back-to-back bombs to left for a 10-1 lead.
That extra insurance was more than enough for Chamberlin, who made quick work of the Bulls in the bottom of the seventh.
Pasternak made a nice catch in foul territory at first for the first out before Chamberlin recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the game. Chamberlin, who entered in a two-run game, notched the save with two scoreless innings, striking out three.
Bowman was proud to see the team get a playoff win in his first season while learning a new coaching style.
“It’s a philosophy of care,” he said. “I care about these guys, and I want them to have the same opportunities I did as a player. I had the opportunity to play for a national championship (at Penn State DuBois). At this level, it may be a district title.
“I said (centering season), in my first five years I’d like to have a district title. And, in year one to be able to play for it is honestly hard to believe. We trust the guys we got, and we’ll come back Friday against a very good opponent either way. We’ll take it as it is.”
DUBOIS 10,
BRASHEAR 1
Score by Innings
DuBois 003 000 7 — 10
Brashear 001 000 0 — 1
DuBois—10
Aaron Andrulonis 2b 2100, Billy Gray 2b 1100, Nate Tyler c 3010, Garrett Frantz cr 0100, Tyler Chamberlin 1b-p 4212, Colby Estrada lf 3000, Davey Aughenbaugh cr-lf 0201, Brycen Dinkfelt p-ss 3135, Alex Pasternak 3b-1b 4111, Kaden Clark rf 3000, Gavin Kaschalk ss-3b 3000, Austin Mitchell cf 3120. Totals: 29-10-8-9.
Brashear—1
Marcus King lf 3000, Kasim Seymore ph 1000, Garrett White 2b 2100, Rocco Costa ph 1000, Kaden Jones 3b 2010, David Nicklas c 3010, Matthew Sanders dh 3000, Max Cottrill p 0000, Dominic Borelli p 0000, Alec Pacheco ss 2011, Brandon Pezelle cf 3010, Kevin Jones 1b 3000, Griffin Engelhardt rf 3000. Totals: 26-1-4-1.
Errors: DuBois 1, Brashear 3. LOB: DuBois 4, Brashear 7. DP: DuBois 0, Brashear 1. 2B: Dinkfelt2; Pacheco. HR: Dinkfelt, Pasternak. HBP: Tyler (by Cottrill), Aughenbaugh (by Cottrill), Dinkfelt (by Cottrill), Kaschalk (by Cottrill); Pacheco (by Dinkfelt). CS: Dinkfelt (by Nicklas).
Pitching
DuBois: Brycen Dinkfelt-5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 NN, 7 SO, 1 HB; Tyler Chamberlin-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Brashear: Max Cottrill-6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 4 HB; Dominic Borelli-2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Dinkdelt. Losing pitcher: Cottrill. Save: Chamberlin.