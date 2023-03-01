CLARION — The DuBois boys basketball team staged a fourth-quarter comeback Tuesday night to knock off Obama Academy, 44-37, Tuesday night at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium to not only reach the District 8/9/10 Class 5A subregional final but punch their ticket to states for the second year in a row.
The game was kind of a microcosm of DuBois’ regular season, which also featured peaks and valleys that ultimately prepared the Beavers for the dogfight against the Eagles.
Obama Academy (10-11) jumped out to an early 6-3 lead only to see DuBois (11-12) fight back to grab an 11-8 advantage after one quarter. However, junior Tyson Kennis picked up his second foul on a charge call late in the quarter, which sent him to the bench.
The Eagles took advantage of Kennis’ absence in the second quarter and outscored the Beavers 17-9 tp take a 25-20 lead to the break. The Eagles pushed that lead to nine points three different times in the third at 29-20, 31-22 and 33-24.
However, Kennis helped keep DuBois in the game with six points in the final five minutes of the third, while Aiden West added a 3-pointer to make it a four-point game (33-29) entering the fourth.
It was all DuBois from there though, as the Beavers opened the final quarter on a 7-0 spurt to regain the lead at 36-33 on an old-fashion 3-point play by Kennis with 36-33.
That play capped a larger 12-0 run that spanned the end of the third and start of the fourth quarter. Kennis had seven of those 12 points as he took over the paint.
The teams then traded baskets with the Eagles getting within one twice at 36-35 and 38-37 on hoops by Seth Small and Torrien Perkins, who basket with 3:18 to play proved to be Obama’s final points of the game.
Kennis then scored again inside off a nice pass from Cam Thompson with 2:51 remaining, before that dual each went 2-for-2 at the foul line in the final minute-plus to seal the victory.
All told, DuBois outscored the Eagles 15-4 in the fourth to come away with the win. The Beavers held Obama to just four points over the final 11:18 of game action.
Despite his early foul trouble, Kennis enjoyed a big night as he scored a game-high 19 points — 15 in the second half — while pulling down 10 rebounds to post a double-double.
Thompson was held to just four points as DuBois got balanced scoring behind Kennis. Rudy Williams posted seven points, while Maddox Bennett and Aiden West both had six. Williams added eight rebounds.
Small led led Obama with 10 points, while Perkins and Xzavier Rodgers both had eight.
“Obama is a really athletic team and very well-coached,” said DuBois coach Dave Bennett. “They hit some threes at the end of the first half when we were in zone, and were able to build that five-point advantage (at half). Then in the third they kept it up and got it to nine, but our kids didn’t quit.
“I don’t think I saw a head hang for a second. We just kept fighting. Through the course of the year, we certainly have had our share of tough moments and adversity.
“That’s why you go through a season, because you become seasoned to deal with that. So, we just chipped away and got a couple big shots and a couple big threes. And, we got Tyson loose for some finishes inside.”
Williams got the Beavers off and running with a 3-pointer to open the scoring 2:30 in, but the Eagles countered with a 6-0 spurt that featured four points by Rodgers.
Bennett halted that mini-run with a 3-pointer from the top of the key to even things at 6-6. After MaRon Jackson his a pair of free throws to put Obama back up two, DuBois scored the final five points in the quarter on a pair of Kennis foul shots and a Bennett trey to make it 11-8 Beavers.
Kennis picked that second foul between those scores with 1:32 left in the quarter, and Obama took advantage with DuBois’ big man not roaming the paint on both ends of the floor.
The Beavers actually pushed the lead to 16-10 tp start the second quarter as Thompson scored inside and West hit a 3-pointer on an inbounds play. The Eagles then ripped off nine straight points to go up 19-16 before ultimately leading 25-20 at the half thanks to a Tyvon Morse trey with four seconds left.
Obama carried that momentum into the second half, with Keiyan harris and Small scoring to start the third to make it a nine-point game at 29-20. It appeared things might be getting away from DuBois, but a Kennis hoop on an offensive rebound seemed to settle down the Beavers some.
Perkins then scored twice around another Kennis bucket as it remained a nine-point game at 33-24.
West then drained a huge 3-pointer with just over two minutes left in the third, while Kennis dropped in his third basket of the frame with a minute remaining to make it 33-29 Eagles with eight minutes to play.
DuBois continued to ride Kennis’ back in the fourth while its defense tightened up on the Eagles to make the comeback possible.
Next up for the Beavers is a matchup with District 10 champ Cathedral Prep (21-3), a game that is tentatively scheduled for Friday night at DuBois at 7 p.m. It could be moved because of the weather forecast.
“Cathedral Prep is one of the best teams in the state in 5A, so just to have an opportunity to compete against one of the best teams in the state at a District 9 site is super exciting,” said Bennett. “We’ll get out there and give it what we got.”
Both teams move on to the state playoffs, which begin next weekend.
“The scenario of playing Cathedral Prep, and then a WPIAL team (in states) — who will be another of the best teams in the state because the WPIAL is loaded in 5A — will be really fun to go out and compete and see what we got,” said Bennett.
DUBOIS 44,
OBAMA ACADEMY 37
Score by Quarter
Obama 8 17 8 4 — 37
DuBois 11 9 9 15 — 44
Obama Academy—37
Keiyon Harris 1 0-0 2, Torrien Perkins 4 0-0 8, Seth Small 4 0-0 8, Xzavier Rodgers 4 0-0 8, NaRon Jackson 1 4-5 6, Tyvon Morse 1 0-0 3, Zion Conner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-5 37.
DuBois—44
Drew Gudalis 0 0-0 0, Cam Thompson 1 2-3 4, Maddox Bennett 2 0-0 6, Rudy Williams 3 0-0 7, Tyson Kennis 8 3-4 19. Ben Hickman 1 0-1 2, Aiden West 2 0-0 6. Totals: 17 5-8 44.
Three-pointers: Obama 3 (Small 2, Morse), DuBois 5 (Williams, Bennett 2, West 2).