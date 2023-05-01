ERIE — Both the DuBois and Johnsonburg boys track and field teams enjoyed strong showings Friday on a rainy and windy day at the Joe Sanford’s McDowell Invitational as they combined for 16 Top 8 finishes.
DuBois was led by the duo of senior Ben Hickman and freshman Jaxson Hanzely, both of whom collected a pair of podium fininshes on the day.
Hickman placed fourth in the high jump (5-7) and also ran a leg on the 4x400 relay that finished seventh in 4:04.81. He was joined on that squad by Nathan Swope, Hanzely and Harrison Blakeslee, with that quartet finishing up close to 10 p.m. Hanzely also joined forces with Nathan Kougher, Joey Stubbs and Jaedon Yarus to take fourth in the 4x100 relay (45.95).
The Beavers’ best individual finish came from senior Andrew Shaffer-Doan, who captured a bronze medal in the high jump after clearing 5-9. Shaffer-Doan was one of three Beavers in the Top 5 in the event, with Hickman being fourth and Drew Gudalis fifth (5-5).
Junior Edward Burkett set another personal-best, the third in three meets, in the pole vault as he went over 12-0 to place fourth.
Teammate Rudy Williams took home sixth in the 800 (2:10.80) and just missed a podium spot with a ninth in the 1,600. Daniel Chichava saw the same result, as he was seventh in the 300 hurdles (46.19) and ninth in the 12-man finals in the 110 hurdles. Chichava actually posted the sixth-fastest time in the 110 prelims to reach the two heat finals.
The Beavers’ final placewinner was Carter Vos, who was seventh in the long jump with a leap of 18-11.
“It was an extremely windy day at the McDowell Invite,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “We lost a our team canopies to the crushing wind. Eddy Burkett pole vaulted on an indoor pit at the McDowell Invite, and he again set a new personal best with a height of 12 feet to place fourth. Coach (Jason) Shilala was very excited to see Eddy handle the change to indoor and excel. Sometimes vaulters don’t handle having a ceiling and is difficult to adjust depth perception.
“Andrew Shaffer-Doan had a best this season capturing 4th place with 5-9 in high jump. I’m very pleased to see Andrew continue to excel heading into the end of the dual season and looking forward to districts. Andrew’s commitment and work ethic has really shined this season. All three high jumpers have been a bright spot in the season.
“Rudy Williams placed sixth in the 800, and I have high expectations for Rudy as a team leader in the middle and long distances. I’m very impressed with Rudy’s drive to excel in all of his events. We can put Rudy where we need to get points whether it’s the 800 or the 2 mile. Not everyone can do that, and it gives our team an advantage.
“Daniel Chichava battled the headwind in the 110 hurdles with a ninth place finish and was seventh in the 300s. His form continues to improve, and it helped him with the less than desirable conditions. The 4x100 relay placed fourth, and the 4x400 finished seventh around 10 p.m. when the rain had returned and facing the adversity of being in the elements all day and still ran a very good relay against strong competition.”
When it came to Johnsonburg, senior Jacob Lobaugh led the Rams with a gold medal in the high jump after clearing 5-11. The Rams got a second podiu, finish in the field as Richard Elliott was sixth in the pole vault (11-0).
On the track, junior Eli Schreiber led the way with a bronze medal in the 3,200 (9:58.58). Senior Aaron Myers added a fourth in the 800 (2:07.38), while Eli Perez was eighth in the 110 hurdles (17.98).
Johnsonburg also collected a pair Top 8 relay finishes as the 4x800 placed sixth and the 4x100 seventh. Names were not available for those squads.