BROOKVILLE — Long-time DuBois boys track and field coach Brian Clinger preached the “team” approach all year long, and his squad was rewarded because of it Friday at Brookville as the Beavers accomplished something they never have during Clinger’s tenure — win a second straight District 9 Class 3A Track and Field team title.
And, the Beavers did so in dominant fashion as they won eight golds medals and posted 21 Top-3 finishes while scoring other valuable points for fourth and fifth-place spots. DuBois nearly doubled up second-place Bradford in team points, 113-69, with Clearfield (65) and St. Marys (28) finishing third and fourth, respectively.
The team crown is just the third for DuBois since 1992 when Clinger was competing for the Beavers himself. DuBois also won the title in 2014.
“I’m especially proud of my athletes and coaching staff for making all of this happen today,” said Clinger. “It took teamwork and sacrifice to be back-to-back District 9 Champions. All season we focused on ‘TEAM’ and how we could achieve our goal. and we did it together.”
DuBois was fueled by the junior duo of Jaedon Yarus and Andrew Shaffer-Doan, who played a role in winning five of the Beavers’ eight gold medals.
Yarus was a triple winner, capturing individual golds in the 200 (23.37) and 400 (54.15) dashes and another in the 4x100 relay. He edged senior teammate Derraick Burkett by .10 seconds in the 200 and won the 400 by .87 seconds over St. Marys’ Dalton Steel.
Burkett won the head-to-head battle in the 100 dash to a capture an individual gold of his own, crossing the finish line in 11.38. Yarus actually had to settle for a bronze in that event as Bradford’s Andrew Kane edged Yarus for second by the slimmest of margins, 11.68-11.69.
The 100 did prove costly for DuBois, as it lost senior Erich Benjamin re-aggravated a leg injury and couldn’t compete the rest of the day in his other three events — the 200, 4x100 and 4x400.
DuBois still managed to win the 4x100, as Clinger inserted freshman Nathan Kougher into the lineup and kept the order the same. That meant Kougher had the anchor leg and his veteran teammates — senior Luke Sturrock, Yarus and Burkett (in that order) — got him a lead he maintained in a dominant win against Clearfield by more than three seconds, 44.55-47.60. That winning time was just .22 slower than the squad’s fastest of the year.
“Jaedon Yarus and Derraick Burkett continued to dominate the sprints, while Astacio Deemer and Joey Foradora in style cleaned up in the distance races,” said Clinger. “All season, these young men worked extremely hard and were the backbone of our team which helped in our victory today.
“Jaedon had a great day with his three firsts and a third. He ran the 400 and took the gold and then came right and ran the second leg on the 4x100 to win another gold, which isn’t easy to do back-to-back like that.
“Derraick has come on strong in the second half of the season for us and stepped up as a senior. I’m also extremely proud of Nathan Kougher today for filling in for Erich Benjamin on the 4X100m relay team. Nathan was an alternate all season on the relay team and kept his composure and got a clean handoff to bring home the gold for us.”
While Yarus and Burkett ruled the 3A meet on the track, Shaffer-Doan did the same in the jumping events as he came away with three Top 3 finishes.
Shaffer-Doan repeated as the D-9 champ in high jump, clearing 5-10, and added a second gold in the triple jump with a leap of 38-9. That mark was more than a foot longer that Shaffer-Doan’s best of the season, as he entered districts fourth third in the event at 37-5.
He added a bronze medal in the long jump with a distance of 18-5 1/2, which was a slight improvement over his seed mark of 18-4, which had him sixth entering the competition.
“Defending District 9 Champion Andrew Shaffer-Doan came to jump today by winning the high jump, triple jump and was third in the long jump jump,” said Clinger. “Andrew by far is one of the most solid jumpers I have seen in years, and I’m so proud of his accomplishments today.”
DuBois also got gold medal performances in the field events from junior Carson Dombroski and sophomore Edward Burkett.
Dombroski, seeded second in the discus, won the event with a throw of 111-3, while Burkett maintained his top seed in the pole vault and won by clearing 10-0. Dombroski added a fifth in the triple.
“Carson Dombroski and Edward Burkett are two underclassmen who continue to improve in their events and won two big first places for us today,” said Clinger.
Sturrock added a silver medal in the long jump, while senior Foradora was the runner-up in both the 800 and 1,600. Foradora had a photo-finish in the 800 with Bradford’s Manny Diaz, who edged the Beaver by .15 seconds (2:02.48-2:02.63) for the win and trip to states.
Junior Andrew Gudalis added a silver medal of his own in the high jump, while the Beavers’ 4x400 and 4x800 relays each placed second.
Seniors Deemer, Foradora and Ryan White each ran on both silver-medal winning relays. Junior Rudy Williams was the fourth member on the 4x800, while Derraick Burkett ran on the 4x400 to collect his fourth medal of the day.
Sturrock (110 hurdles) and Deemer (3,200) added bronze medals to their daily haul, while sophomore Ja’Reese Stowe finished third in both the shot put and javelin.
DuBois also got key points from athletes to who also landed on the podium in fourth and fifth place.
White was fourth in both the 1,600 and 3,200, while Williams (800), Cody Crawford (high jump) and James Becker (discus) were fourth in their respective events. Joey Stubbs (400) and Crawford (pole vault) added fifth-place finishes.
The PIAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships are Friday and Saturday in Shippensburg.