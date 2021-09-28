BRADFORD — Mother Nature provided a near-perfect day for golf Monday for the opening round of the combined District 8/9 Boys Championships, but a tough course at Pennhills Club in Bradford wasn’t so giving.
By day’s end, the scores really weren’t indicative of the playing conditions, but that can often be the case at Pennhills where the fast greens can get even the best of competitors.
Only two players broke 80 on the day.
Bradford’s Spencer Cornelius shot a 76 to grab the lead after one round in the District 8/9 Class AAA Tournament, while Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing matched that number to lead the D-9 Class AA event.
Cornelius will start play Saturday with a five shot lead over DuBois’ Cody Jaconski, who carded an 81 to help the Beavers easily best Bradford, 351-363, to repeat as D-09 team champions.
Overall, DuBois’ scores on Monday were off from what its Top 5 has done most of the season but were a marked improvement from a year ago when the Beavers beat the Owls, 363-369, at Bavarian Hills in St. Marys to capture the program’s first team crown since 1998.
DuBois also collected three of the sixth berths to Saturday’s final round, with the Top 2 finishers advancing to states.
A vast majority of the players who competed last year were on the course again Monday. DuBois returned its entire four-man lineup, with Landon Gustafson being the team’s fifth player on Monday.
Jaconski was joined in the 80s by Gavin Kaschalk, who came in with an 86 and finds himself in fourth place entering Saturday. Teammate Brock Smith secured the sixth and final spot in the final round with a 91, while Landon Gustafson rounded out the Beavers’ scoring with a 83.
Teammate Tyson Kennis wasn’t far behind with a 94, which proved to be DuBois’ odd score out.
Cornelius, the two-time defending Class AAA individual champ, was backed by teammate Jake Franz who shot an 83. However, those two strong scores weren’t enough for the Owls as Declan Smith and Clayton Brinsky shot a 99 and 105, respectively. The Owls’ fifth golfer withdrew from the event.
The Beavers will play in the PIAA West Regional Team event at Treasure Lake’s Silver Course on Oct. 7.
“This is definitely a tough course, but we played here a little but earlier in the season and had better scores,” said DuBois coach Luke Bundy. “The greens were tough today with some of the pin placements, which maybe led to some of our scores being a little higher. We’re use to having at least four of our golfers, if not five, in the 80s.
“But, they did enough today and our score was low enough to get the job done (to repeat as team champs). And, our guys were still pretty consistent, which has been our recipe for success from last year into this year with our depth. We may not have the lowest (individual) score out there, but our guys are consistently right there close to the top and edges out other teams when their 3s and 4s are hitting in the 90s and 100s.
“We got three out of five to Saturday, and those other two guys were just a stroke or two off. So, we have a couple guys there in position for that second spot to states, we just have to come back and play well.”
Cornelius will be joined in Saturday’s Class AAA final round by Franz, while Clearfield’s Eric Fletcher shot an 88 to finish fifth and earn himself at least one more round on Saturday.
Gustafson and Bison Ethan Evilsizor finished two shots (93s) away from advancing — or at the very least forcing a playoff to possibly reach the final round. Clearfield’s Ryan Gearhart shot a 95 to tie for 11th.
Over in Class AA, Clarion took home the team title after having three players shoot 84 or better as the Bobcats topped Kane by seven shots, 341-348.
The Bobcats pushed three golfers through to Saturday’s final round — one of which was not one of those 80s. That’s because McKayla Kerle, playing in the team event only, fired an 83 for her team’s second-best score. Kerle will play in the D-9 Girls Championships next week as an individual.
Kameron Kerle led Clarion with an 82, while Devon Lauer came in with an 84. Lucas Mitrosky rounded out the Bobcats’ team scoring with a 92, which put him in a three-man playoff for the 16th and final spot in Saturday’s final round. Mitrosky won that playoff on the first hole.
St. Marys, led by Benjamin, finished third in the team standings with a 353, while Ridgway was fourth with a 385.
Benjamin, a returning state qualifier, will enter the final round tied for second with defending D-9 champ Curt Barner of Kane, four shots back of Felsing. He will be joined in the final round by Dutchmen teammate Vinnie Lenze, who shot an 84 Monday to tie for seventh.
Cole Cousins (94) and Ethan Schlimm (95) closed out the Dutchmen’s scoring for the team race, while Anthony Nedzinski also competed and shot a 98.
Ridgway also pushed a golfer through to Saturday, as Collin Porter came in with an 86 to tie ninth, 10 shots back of Felsing. Kole Asti posted a 97 for the Elkers, while Aiden Zimmerman had a 98. Logan Jordan finished off Ridgway’s scoring with a 104.
Three other area golfers also landed in the Top 16 to advance to Saturday.
Brookville’s Killian Radel and Clarion-Limestone’s Brady Fowkes tied for 12th with rounds of 88, while C-L’s Nick Aaron was right behind them in 14th with an 89.
The Top 6 finishers in Class AA move on to the PIAA Championships, which will be held in late October in York.
BRADFORD — Here are the first round results from the District 9 Class AA Boys Golf Championships and District 8/9 Class AAA Championships held Monday at Pennhills Club. The Top 16 golfers in Class AA and Top 6 in Class AAA advance to Saturday’s final round. Monday’s results also were used to crown team champions in both classifications, with each of those champs advancing to the PIAA West Regional Team Tournament Oct. 7 at Treasure Lake’s Silver Course.
CLASS AA
TEAM STANDINGS
1.Clarion 341 (Kameron Kerle 80, Devon Lauer 82, McKayla Kerle 83, Owen Kriebel 94. Other: Lucas Mitrosky 92); 2. Kane 348 (Curt Barner 80, Max Bizzak 82, Derek Peterson 90, Ryan Huber 96. Other: Kaden Smith 121. 3. St. Marys (Lucas Benjamin 80, Vinnie Lenze 84, Ethan Schlimm 95, Cole Cousins 94. Other: Anthony Nedzinski 95); 4. Ridgway (Collin Porter 86, Kole Asti 97, Logan Jordan 104, Aiden Zimmerman 98; Cranberry (Dane Wenner 92, Cyaden Baker 98, Dakota Woolcock 103. Other: Preston Forrest 114). 6. Coudersport: (Alex Davis 101, Brady Streich 83, Jacob Cracknell 95, LT Myers 128).
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Missed Cut
1. Jacob Felsing, Moniteau 76
2(t). Lucas Benjamin, St. Marys 80
2(t). Curt Barner, Kane 80
4(t). Kameron Kerle, Clarion 82
4(t). Max Bizzak, Kane 82
6. Brady Streich, Coudy 83
7(t). Vinnie Lenze, St. Marys 84
7(t). Devon Lauer, Clarion 84
9(t). Collin Porter, Ridgway 86
9(t). Ethan Carll, Forest 86
11. Eastyn Solveson, Cameron Co. 87
12(t). Killian Radel, Brookville 88
12(t). Brady Fowkes, C-L 88
14. Nick Aaron, C-L 89
15. Derek Peterson, Kane 90
16. Lucas Mitrosky*, Clarion 92
——— Missed the Cut ———
17(t). Zeelan Hargenrader, Forest 92
17(t). Dane Wenner, Cranberry 92
19(t). Dawson Wallace, Moniteau 93
19(t).Jared Obenrader, Oswayo Valley 93
21(t). Dylen Coder, Brockway 94
21(t). Ian Pete, Brookville 94
21(t). Cole Cousins, St. Mary 94
21(t). Owen Kriebel, Clarion 94
25(t). Ethan Schlimm, St. Marys 95
25(t). Jacob Cracknell, Coudy 95
27(t). Kole Asti, Ridgway 97
27(t). Preston Alfieri, Semthport 97
27(t). Avery Kline, Clarion 97
27(t). Cayden Black, Oswayo Valley 97
31(t). Anthony Nedzinski, St. Marys 98
31(t). Aiden Zimmerman, Ridgway, 98
31(t). Cayden Baker, Cranberry 98
34. Jordan Hesdon, C-L 100
35(t). Alex Clark, St. Marys 101
35(t). Donnie Neese, Punxsy 101
35(t). Max Davis, Coudy 101
35(t). Colin Leiderbach, Ven. Catholic 101
39(t). Logan Jordan, Ridgway 104
39(t). Keyon Custer, Forest 104
41. Nick Colbey, DCC 106
42. Harold Bailey, Cameron County 107
43. Jake Sikora, Punxsy 109
44. West Pisarchick, Brockway 111
45(t). Preston Forrest, Cranberry 114
45(t).Max Southworth, A-C Valley 114
47. Bryce Rafferty, Brookville 115
48. Tanner Vickers. Keystone 119
49. Daniel Finn, Smethport 120
50. Archer Ferris, A-C Valley 132
* Won a 1-hole playoff for 16th and final spot in Saturday’s final round
CLASS AAA
TEAM RESULTS
1. DuBois 351 (Gavin Kaschalk 86, Cody Jaconski 81, Brock Smith 81, Tyson Kennis 93. Other: Landon Gustafson 93). 2. Bradford 363 (Spencer Cornelius 76, Jacob Franz 83, Declan Smith 99, Clayton Brinsky 105. Other: Braden Wilt WD).
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Spencer Cornelius, Bradford 76
2. Cody Jaconski, DuBois 81
3. Jake Franz, Bradford 83
4. Gavin Kaschalk, DuBois 86
5. Eric Fletcher, Clearfield 88
6. Brock Smith, DuBois 91
———Missed the Cut ———
7(t). Landon Gustafson, DuBois 93
7(t). Ethan Evilsizor 93
9(t). Tyson Kennis, DuBois 94
9(t). Eli Half, Allderdice 94
11(t). Ryan Gearhart, Clearfield 95
11(t). Benito Taormina, Allderdice 95
13. Alex Lansberry, Clearfield 101
14. Sam Palombia, Pittsburgh USO 104
15. Garrett White, Brashear 91
16. Connor Emery, Pittsburgh USO 115